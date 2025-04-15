Yvette Nicole Brown wants to inspire women over 40 to ‘wait for the right one’



Yvette Nicole Brown married actor Anthony Davis in an LA-based wedding last December. It was Yvette’s first marriage and she’s 53. I can’t find Anthony’s age. He’s a handsome man with a distinguished ageless look. From their comments about how long they’ve known each other I would guess they’re around the same age, but it’s hard to tell and Yvette doesn’t look her age either. People magazine caught up with Yvette and Anthony at the opening of Smash on Broadway last week. They were really sweet with each other. In an earlier interview quoted by People, Yvette said that she wants women to know that they should wait for the right man and not settle, especially when we’re in our 40s and 50s.

Yvette Nicole Brown… and her husband spoke exclusively with PEOPLE at the premiere of the Smash Broadway musical stage adaptation on Thursday, April 10, at the Imperial Theatre in New York City. There, the couple revealed what they appreciate most about each other in the first few months of marriage. The pair tied the knot on Saturday, Dec. 14, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. “Just having somebody to make you tea and then ask if you’re okay every morning,” Brown said, when asked about her favorite part of being a newlywed. “He’s my greatest caretaker.” “Being married next to someone so beautiful,” Davis added. Brown quickly chimed in to add, “Oh, baby.” And Davis replied to her, saying, “It can be.” Brown announced their engagement on The View in December 2023. She explained that they had reconnected after first crossing paths decades ago. “We’ve known each other since we were in our 20s. We were in an acting class together at church years ago,” Brown said. “And then we lost touch for a few years.” She said he reached out and “found” her in 2021 after her mother died. After announcing their engagement, Brown opened up on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone in April 2024 about falling in love in her 40s. “To be my age, to be single as long as I was single and to have waited — you know, I didn’t just grab a guy. I waited until I found the guy my heart loves, that’s a testimony and that’s also aspirational and inspirational to women that are in my position,” Brown said. “I would love for a 40-something or a 50-something woman to see this story and go, ‘Okay, it’s right for me to wait for the right one, or to not just marry whoever asks me first if I don’t feel it.’ It is still possible,” Brown continued.

I’m so happy that Yvette is happy! Anthony is a great guy. I remember when she was talking about how hard it was to date. I’ve had success in relationships later in life too and I attribute that to just continuing to date and trying to have a positive outlook. You have to kiss/swipe a lot of frogs and you can’t meet the person for you if you just give up. It only takes one person! If you stay in a relationship that’s not right for you, you don’t give yourself a chance for a healthy relationship either. Also, women should learn about abusive relationships and about love bombing. So much of what we were shown was romantic was toxic. It’s also worth noting that our mothers’ generation put up with so much because they had no other options than to stay in marriages with stilted men or worse. I’m really grateful for the Internet and particularly this job. It’s helped me recognize and get out of some situations I otherwise might have tolerated.

