Duchess Meghan will be the keynote speaker at the Time100 summit next week

Time Magazine released their “Time 100” list of the world’s most influential people this week. Serena Williams, Demi Moore, Ed Sheeran and Snoop Dogg all got all stand-alone Time covers. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the list in 2021 and they got a cover that year too. Harry and Meghan do not appear on the list this year, at least not from what I’ve seen? It also looks like Time Mag snubbed King Charles and “global statesman” Prince William, incidentally. Still, Time managed to include Meghan in a different way – Meghan has been chosen as one of the keynote speakers for the Time100 Summit being held next week:
TIME will convene the 2025 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people in New York City at the TIME100 Summit on April 23 and the TIME100 Gala on April 24, which will air as a primetime television special on May 4 on ABC.
The fifth-annual TIME100 Summit will feature leaders from the global TIME community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the day-long event include: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and founder of As ever, actor and producer Demi Moore, co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos, actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, comedian Nikki Glaser, co-founder and CEO of Google Deepmind Demis Hassabis, director-general of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, chair of the advisory board of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the chair of the Human Rights Foundation Yulia Navalnaya, founder and more.
This makes me wonder if Meghan and Harry (or just Meghan?) will attend the Time100 gala on April 24. If they plan on being in New York… it wouldn’t be the worst thing to attend that gala. I just wanted to show you guys how the British media is choosing to report this too:
Meghan Markle’s next public appearance is set to fall on the same day as Prince Louis’ seventh birthday. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, has been confirmed as a key speaker at the TIME100 Summit on April 23. While she has not been named among 2025’s TIME100 list, which aims to celebrate the world’s most influential people, the duchess will talk at the summit event next week, which is the fifth -annual TIME100 Summit to be held.
The event, in New York City, will see the duchess give a speech along with a number of other famous people. This includes actor and producer Demi Moore, co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos, actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds and comedian Nikki Glaser.
It is not known whether Prince Harry, 40, is going to accompany his wife to the event, which falls on the same day as their nephew’s birthday.
“Their nephew’s birthday” OMG. Considering we’ve established that King Charles and Prince William have refused to even speak to Harry for fourteen months, maybe it’s kind of wild to expect Harry and Meghan to divert their plans? Still, I will enjoy all of the “Harry and Meghan are stealing Louis’s thunder” stories.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Is the spare to the spare’s birthday a Royal holiday and no one related to him is allowed to make public appearances or work on that day now?
Lazy can post a photo of the birthday cake she bought for Louis and bitch about how her SIL overshadowed them both.
The rats will be waiting to see is Meghan will post a happy birthday to Louis that day on her Insta, or they can start writing snub articles.
Lazy should copy Meghan Sussex lemon cake 🎂 recipe 😍
IKR! How dare she make an appearance on Louis birthday!!
Chucklefrick literally scheduled his con a nation shiny hat festival on his grandson Prince Archie’s birthday.
Whiny Windsors of Salt Island can wail and pound sand.
Very much looking forward to seeing Meghan at this event, so we can see once again what real royal fashion looks like. 😏
This. FFS, this petty ass family weaponizes birthdays like nothing I have ever seen. The Chubby was scheduled for Archie’s birthday, and that is the day they made all of this obvious. It just looks dumb now, let’s all stop pretending these people ever talk to each other.
Let’s celebrate how Kate intends, counting Louis’ appendages in a months old photo.
he’ll have eight arms … one for each year, and one to grow on <3
Oh, we’re guaranteed to get “Meghan overshadowed Louis’ birthday” stories. LOL. It will be interesting to see if she attends the gala. I’m going to guess that she doesn’t.
How dare they go to an event on their nephews birthday! Not at all similar to choosing to put the coronation on your grandsons birthday. SMH.🤦♀️
But its worse than just Louis’ bday!!!
April 23rd is also TWO DAYS after what would have been QEII’s 99th birthday!!!!
WHEN WILL THE SUSSEXES STOP BLINDSIDING THE LATE QUEEN!?!?!?!?!
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Someone’s screams can be heard all the way to Montecito…👏👍👏👍👏👍
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😄🤣😂
Hope Meghan and Harry both attend the gala. It has been awhile since I have seen Meghan dressed in formal attire. Makes me kind of wonder if they have purchased a place in New York.
I’m guessing Louis will enjoy a private birthday with friends and family. Are they saying he deserves all the tabloid media attention on his birthday? Yikes. That’s twisted.
A wonderful honor for Meghan. Pathetic of the BM to tie the Royal Family to this.
Right? Not like any of the Sussexes have to rush to catch a plane… to a child’s birthday party… that the Waleses would never invite them to…
Remind us again, tab rats: when was the last time King Dogsh*t Grandpa, Uncle Slumlord Millionaire, or Queen Homewrecker Horseface & Princess Dolittle Wiglet ever acknowledged or celebrated the birthdays of the Sussex children?
What I love about this is they don’t expect Meghan to change her plans, just that Harry might not attend because of Louis’ birthday. Like what is Harry supposed to do about it? Just sit at home?
What caught my eye in this article is that Ryan Reynolds is speaking!!!!
Really?!?!?
Meghan got the perfect spot, she’s very good at giving speeches 😍
For heaven’s sake !! The tabloids continued moan over the Sussexes overshadowing the Windsors’s events is becoming a joke. Should earth stop spinning because it is Louis’s birthday
Honestly they should just stick to writing about the expensive spas Rottweiler von Homewrecker keeps flopping around in. She just went to Italy and drank quantities of wine; surely it’s “detox season” again 😂
All the moaning about overshadowing is SUCH an own goal, too! Two thumbs up, monarchist media! Way to broadcast the monarch’s irrelevance! Lmao
I so want to see both of them on the red carpet with Serena and Alexis.
That would make my day 💞
Yeah this is comical, the overshadowing stuff now extends to the potential release of photographs. I mean he’s seven he’s probably not even doing anything during the school week on his birthday.
It is interesting to me though how the British media never reports this type of stuff with any sort of reciprocity. Harry and Meghan are supposed to change important plans, (like speaking at a conference) for the most mundane of reasons, but it’s no biggie that they expected Harry and Meghan to fly 11 hours and bring their children to go to someone else’s celebration on their child’s birthday.
Should I call off work because it’s Louis’s birthday? It’s hysterical how the rota and the Wales act like their kids birthdays should be treated as national holidays. Hey KP, no one cares.
Please correct me if I’m wrong, but I read elsewhere that Meaghan is speaking as part of a panel and is not a keynote speaker, as the article states. I like that idea — a keynote speech is prepared in advance and either memorized or assisted with notes or a teleprompter. A panel is a group of several experts who are asked questions by a moderator, who ensures that each panelist gets the opportunity to speak. Panelists have to be quick-witted, creative and intelligent to speak about a subject with no little to no advance preparation (they know the topic in advance and have a general idea of potential questions). Same format as SXSW last year.
What has Louis’s birthday got to do with this compliment to Meghan. I doubt that Louis planned his day of birth to overshadow Meghan.
“As Meghan seeks the spotlight, sources say that her spare, Prince Harry, sadly wishes he was at home in England, celebrating his beloved nephew’s special-est 7th birthday…”
I hope that Meghan’s speech is recorded/televised in some way so that I can see it!! She’s such an incredible speaker, I can’t wait to watch!
I believe the event will be televised in May.
William leaves Charlotte and Louis home while he takes George. And he took in a game on Charlotte birthday. Such hypocrisy
Congratulations to Meghan on being selected! I for one can’t wait to hear here speech.
Always amusing when the rota act like any event happening an ocean away in another country is supposed to matter for Harry and Meghan’s plans. They really don’t care how stupid they make themselves look.