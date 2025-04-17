Duchess Meghan will be the keynote speaker at the Time100 summit next week

Time Magazine released their “Time 100” list of the world’s most influential people this week. Serena Williams, Demi Moore, Ed Sheeran and Snoop Dogg all got all stand-alone Time covers. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the list in 2021 and they got a cover that year too. Harry and Meghan do not appear on the list this year, at least not from what I’ve seen? It also looks like Time Mag snubbed King Charles and “global statesman” Prince William, incidentally. Still, Time managed to include Meghan in a different way – Meghan has been chosen as one of the keynote speakers for the Time100 Summit being held next week:

TIME will convene the 2025 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people in New York City at the TIME100 Summit on April 23 and the TIME100 Gala on April 24, which will air as a primetime television special on May 4 on ABC. The fifth-annual TIME100 Summit will feature leaders from the global TIME community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the day-long event include: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and founder of As ever, actor and producer Demi Moore, co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos, actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, comedian Nikki Glaser, co-founder and CEO of Google Deepmind Demis Hassabis, director-general of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, chair of the advisory board of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the chair of the Human Rights Foundation Yulia Navalnaya, founder and more.

This makes me wonder if Meghan and Harry (or just Meghan?) will attend the Time100 gala on April 24. If they plan on being in New York… it wouldn’t be the worst thing to attend that gala. I just wanted to show you guys how the British media is choosing to report this too:

Meghan Markle’s next public appearance is set to fall on the same day as Prince Louis’ seventh birthday. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, has been confirmed as a key speaker at the TIME100 Summit on April 23. While she has not been named among 2025’s TIME100 list, which aims to celebrate the world’s most influential people, the duchess will talk at the summit event next week, which is the fifth -annual TIME100 Summit to be held. The event, in New York City, will see the duchess give a speech along with a number of other famous people. This includes actor and producer Demi Moore, co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos, actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds and comedian Nikki Glaser. It is not known whether Prince Harry, 40, is going to accompany his wife to the event, which falls on the same day as their nephew’s birthday.

“Their nephew’s birthday” OMG. Considering we’ve established that King Charles and Prince William have refused to even speak to Harry for fourteen months, maybe it’s kind of wild to expect Harry and Meghan to divert their plans? Still, I will enjoy all of the “Harry and Meghan are stealing Louis’s thunder” stories.