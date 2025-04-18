Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce ‘have been traveling nonstop & very much enjoy it’

We haven’t heard much from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the past two months, since the Super Bowl really. Travis is still doing the New Heights pod and he did confirm that he plans to return for at least one more season with the Chiefs. But other than that… Travis and Taylor have been in the wind. They’ve been traveling and taking an extended hiatus from everything by the sound of it. From People Mag’s exclusive:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their time off. The 14-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs star have enjoyed some downtime following her Eras Tour and the Chiefs’ run for a three-peat Super Bowl win. “They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It’s a special time for them.” The insider says that Swift, 35, and Kelce, 35, are “very serious and in sync,” adding: “They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight.” The couple was most recently spotted out and about in March. Kelce and Swift were in Park City, Utah early March, per a video published by Deuxmoi. The couple also stepped out for dinner in New York City on March 14. They also vacationed in Montana after the NFL season ended.

[From People]

Can I just say? I think it’s cool that they’re traveling within America. Going to ski towns and hanging out in Montana sounds relaxing. I suspect that if they traveled abroad, they would be tracked by fans and their peaceful hiatus would be disturbed. But Taylor’s money buys a lot of privacy, especially within the US. I also suspect that Taylor needed this break more than Travis – her Eras Tour was long and grueling. I kind of wonder if she’ll ever undertake something that big again. Anyway, I just looked it up and the Chiefs’ training camp doesn’t even start until July, so I suspect TNT will be in the wind for a few more months. You guys, I actually sort of miss them? I miss the TNT gossip, honestly. And I miss seeing Travis’s ridiculous fashion.