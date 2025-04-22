King Charles: Pope Francis ‘will be remembered for his compassion’

King Charles and Queen Camilla managed to see Pope Francis during their trip to Italy earlier this month. Francis only gave them one photo (meaning, only one photo was released) and I would assume that the meeting was extremely brief. Francis even tried to cancel on Charles and Camilla, but they must have whined and pleaded with Francis’s handlers. This was the second formal meeting between the three – Charles and Camilla also visited the Vatican in 2017, obviously before they were king and queen. C&C were actually two of last “world leaders” to meet with Francis, and they’re trying to milk that for all it’s worth:

As tributes and messages of love roll in for Pope Francis, King Charles is seeing a silver lining in the death of the leader of the Catholic Church. After Pope Francis died at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21, King Charles released an official statement commemorating His Holiness.

“My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis,” the monarch said of himself and Queen Camilla, via Buckingham Palace. “Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.”

The day before Pope Francis’ death was Easter Sunday, when he delivered his annual address. He also met with Vice President J.D. Vance.

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others,” King Charles continued his tribute. “His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world. Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.”

The British monarch also recalled his numerous visits to Pope Francis throughout the years, adding, “We were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.”

King Charles and Camilla met with Pope Francis on April 9 after an initial visit was postponed due to the pope’s health struggles. The British royals had a private meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican where they exchanged gifts; the pope also wished the couple a happy 20th wedding anniversary.