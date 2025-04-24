Michelle Obama wants women ‘to start practicing different strategies for saying no’

It’s really funny to me that the Duchess of Sussex and Michelle Obama are both doing podcasts which release weekly episodes within a similar time period. Both podcasts – Meghan’s Confessions of a Female Founder and Michelle’s IMO – are getting so many headlines, but only one of the two women is talking about nitty-gritty personal stuff, and it’s not Meghan. Michelle is truly in her Protecting My Peace/IDGAF Era. Earlier this year, Michelle made the choice to skip Jimmy Carter’s funeral AND Donald Trump’s inauguration. Skipping both of those events back-to-back definitely created some speculation about the state of the Obama marriage. The conversation was basically “what does it say if Michelle doesn’t care enough to keep up appearances?” The thing is, Michelle was trying to telegraph her hatred for Donald Trump, as opposed to telegraphing anything in particular about her marriage.
Michelle Obama is finally opening up about her decision to step back from certain public events. The former first lady raised eyebrows when she did not attend the second inauguration of President Donald Trump in January. The move came shortly after she missed Jimmy Carter’s funeral, where she would have been seated beside Trump.
Though her absence from the spotlight after the new year sparked rumors of bitterness, scandal and even marital discord between her and former President Barack Obama, she now says it was simply “the choice that was right for me.” In the April 23 episode of her podcast, IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson — which she co-hosts with her brother — Obama and guest Taraji P. Henson get candid about living life in the spotlight and the criticisms they face as Black women.
“People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason, they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart,” Obama said of the headlines surrounding the inauguration and her husband’s solo outings. “It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was right for me, that was a hard thing for me to do.”
The author and activist said she had to “basically trick” herself into following through on her desire to skip the inauguration — by ensuring that she would have nothing to wear if she started feeling the pressure to attend.
“It started with not having anything to wear,” Obama said of the moment she finalized her decision. “I was like, if I’m not going to do this thing, I got to tell my team, I don’t even want to have a dress ready, right? Because it’s so easy to just say let me do the right thing.”
If her team didn’t prepare a dress for her, she knew she wouldn’t be able to change her mind. Attending events without her husband, or vice versa, all tie into Obama’s efforts to practice the “art of saying no” when it feels like the right decision.
“It’s a muscle that you have to build,” she explained of her philosophy. “And I think we suffered, because it’s almost like we started training late in life to build that muscle, right? I am just now starting to build it. I want our daughters, I want the young women out there… I want my girls to start practicing different strategies for saying no,” she continued. “After all that I’ve done in this world, if I am still showing them that I have to keep- I still have to show people that I love my country, that I’m doing the right thing, that I am always setting, going high all the time, even in the face of a lot of hypocrisy and contradiction, all I’m doing is keeping that crazy bar that our mothers and grandmothers set for us.”
[From People]
This is surprisingly powerful and profound: “I want my girls to start practicing different strategies for saying no.” Girls and women are conditioned – by families, partners, peers and society – to say yes, to go along, to accommodate, to not make waves, to not stand on business. That’s over now, at least it is for a lot of women, especially women of color. Practice saying “no, I don’t think so.” “No, I don’t want to.” “Nope, not doing that and I’m not going there.” “No” is a complete sentence as well. You don’t have to justify “no.” You can just say “no” and go about your day.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Tennis : Us Open 2023 – Michelle Obama – Centre Court -,Image: 801428525, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic/Avalon
-
-
Michelle Obama speaks at a Get out the Vote rally at Norristown High School, Norristown, PA, USA, on 02 November 2024.,Image: 930050876, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: William T. Wade Jr./Photography/Avalon
-
-
USA/Australia/Canada Rights Only – Washington, USA – 1/20/17
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump escort outside the Capitol former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
-PICTURED: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
-PHOTO by: Lionel Hahn/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_Donald_Trump_Inauguration_3341816085.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Where: Washington, D.C., United States
When: 20 Jan 2017
Credit: Lionel Hahn/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com
**USA/Australia/Canada Rights Only**
-
-
-Washington, District of Columbia – 1/20/17-Donald Trump Inaugural Festivities In Washington, D.C.
-PICTURED: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
-PHOTO by: CNP/Pool/Startraksphoto.com
-Startraks_Trump_Inaugural_Festivities_Washington_1141500001935
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Jan 2017
Credit: CNP/Pool/Startraksphoto.com
-
-
Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs Alexandre Muller at the U.S Open on Arthur Ashe Stadium
Featuring: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 28 Aug 2023
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
-
-
Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are seen watching Novak Djokovic Vs Alexandre Muller at the U.S Open on Arthur Ashe Stadium
Featuring: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 28 Aug 2023
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
-
-
Former US President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama embrace before his remarks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA, at the United Center
Featuring: Former US President Barack Obama, Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 20 Aug 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
Former US President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama on stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA, at the United Center
Featuring: Former US President Barack Obama, Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 20 Aug 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivers remarks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA, at the United Center
Featuring: Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 20 Aug 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
Sounds like a conversation Meghan on her Archetypes podcast with Issa Rae.
I’m glad Michelle is now realizing she doesn’t have to be politically correct or ‘go high when others go low’. 😏
This is a big problem for me, and I just turned 76! I got so much out of Michelle’s message yesterday. Wish I could thank her in person. 🥰
This is such an important thing to learn, as a woman, for so many reasons.
We don’t have to always say No.
But we need to always be ABLE to say No when it’s the right choice for us. And it’s often very difficult to do.
I’m really proud of her for saying this right out loud for everyone to hear.
She’s correct, and so many people were still trying to make it about her marriage when she was on Sophia Bush’s podcast. Instead of realizing how we are socialized as women to keep peace. And especially how black women are socialized to not fall into any of the negative stereotypes that already exist about us, because we apparently exist as a monolith and each other’s behavior reflects on the other rather than as individual humans. And then on her level being a former first lady? Whew.
And I totally get the idea of having to trick yourself into changing your behavior because something is so ingrained. It’s sad that we have to do that but if you spent decades being socialized into certain actions, your brain isn’t just going to flip a switch. I’m glad that she is refusing to spend any more time fitting into a role, and that she is encouraging her daughters to never start.
Good for you Michelle! I think women do face a lot of pressure to be “a team player” and go along even when it’s to our detriment. No one will value your peace of mind more than you do. And I appreciate her IDGAF attitude about all of the gossip.