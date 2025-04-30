Glen Powell loves to eat a savory waffle with ketchup



Glen Powell has started a side hustle (don’t tell Tina Fey!) of condiments. It’s not as oversaturated as celebs getting into beauty, I’ll give him that! Actually, this is a natural fit for Glen, a proud Texan who says the inspiration came from his family. Now Smash Kitchen has launched, and it boasts having products that are made in America with clean ingredients. The repertoire so far is select, consisting of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and BBQ sauce, each offered in a classic or spicier mix, and available exclusively at Walmart. So Glen is making the rounds to promote his sauce, including this revealing food questionnaire in Us Weekly:

What is a dish or a sauce that you feel like is underappreciated?

The fun part about messing around with condiments is when you share your favorites with people, they start telling you what they put stuff on. I’ve heard the weirdest things. I had a person that was like, ‘Yeah, I put ketchup on blueberries.’ I’ve actually started loving ketchup on waffles. If you do the chicken and waffles with some hot honey ketchup, it’s fire. What snack are you most obsessed with?

Obviously, I’m obsessed with my dog Brisket, but I’m also obsessed with the actual meat. I like to put brisket on my breakfast taco. So I like to do a little scrambled eggs, a little slice of brisket or some chopped up brisket. Then you put some jalapenos and some hot sauce or barbecue sauce on it and call it a day. What would be your last meal on Earth?

Honestly, I’m a big pork rib guy. I think I may hold the record for most ribs eaten at the Salt Like [BBQ] in Driftwood, Texas. The amount of ribs that I can take down is pretty extraordinary stuff. I would probably die very full after some pork ribs. What makes the perfect margarita?

One of my favorite things to put in a margarita is crushed jalapenos. What I always do when I make drinks for people at my place is crush fresh jalapenos and an orange slice. It’s really, really good. You get that sweet and spice. What food didn’t you like as a kid?

I was never really big on cheese, although I do eat pizza. But there’s a large amount of cheeses that I find really gross. But I do eat pizza, so I don’t know exactly what that sensitivity is. Maybe it’s a texture thing, but yeah, you’ll notice I get very picky about cheese. What do you order on a first date — or NOT order on a first date?

I mean, I would say that no one’s ever really mastered the art of eating a lobster. I would say, probably, don’t do that. Oysters are always a good move. I would say that eating those pork ribs sounds like a pretty scary thing for a first date to witness. They probably won’t understand it until

we’re deep in the relationship.

[From Us Weekly]

True story: the full extent of my mother’s dating advice to me was “don’t order spinach.” Similarly, regarding business meals she said “don’t order spaghetti — it gets everywhere!” So I appreciate Us Weekly getting down to essentials with Glen about what to order! As for ketchup on waffles, sigh. Granted, ketchup doesn’t do much for me to begin with. It’s just not my jam. I kind of get the hot honey aspect, since that has become popular with chicken and waffles. Personally, my choice would be to sauce that dish with sausage gravy. But I do agree with Glen in the sense that I am firmly in the savory camp for waffles and french toast, as opposed to sweet. I don’t f–k with maple syrup. I know, I’m probably missing a gene, but the upside is that I’m not so despondently disappointed at diners serving “breakfast syrup” now. No, give me butter or give me death! Or more likely, I’m giving myself death via too much butter. But at least I loved what I ate! As Smash Kitchen’s website boldly proclaims: “Serve proudly, sauce often.”

PS — Glen’s breakfast taco sounds divine, but now I’m paranoid about a slice of brisket-the-food falling to the ground and getting snarfed up by Brisket-the-dog. Also, what’s with Glen not liking cheese?!?