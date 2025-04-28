“Zendaya is basically the only Gen Z movie star, according to Puck” links

Zendaya & Scarlett Johansson: two of the last movie stars? [LaineyGossip]
The Trump administration’s big new plan: a $5000 “baby bonus.” [Buzzfeed]
Jacob Elordi is so tall, the people who kiss him experience neck pain. [Socialite Life]
Review of The Accountant 2. [Pajiba]
Photos from the NFL Draft. [Go Fug Yourself]
Speidi appeared on The Bold & the Beautiful. [OMG Blog]
Celebrities came out to honor Francis Ford Coppola. [Just Jared]
Chloe Sevigny wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble which… IDK. [RCFA]
David Lynch will be honored by Hollywood Forever. [Seriously OMG]
A timeline of Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid’s relationship. [Hollywood Life]
They always build scarlet up before a movie and then she gets bashed by the public because she is the most forgettable thing about the movie. Maybe this new Jurassic park movie can show her to be a well rounded actress.
Baby bonus. This is a way to trick people into having slaves and unwanted people. Two people get together to share the 5 grand and then they neglect the kid. Wealthy people do it for inheritance all the time. Except with regular people there is no money cushion. Life is hard when no one cares about you at home.
Maybe the new Jurassic Park movie will showcase her acting talents? Why is that the funniest thing I’ve read today? I have the release date on my calendar. I see all the Jurassic Park movies in the theater because the first one was such an epic experience. I’m like an addict trying to get that high again, but unless ScarJo is a
crazed people eating dinosaur, I can’t imagine she’ll be that memorable.
Lol, “I don’t know” has often been my reaction to Chloe Sevigny’s outfits.
Totally agree about Zendaya! Hard disagree on Scarlett being a movie star; in fact that choice seems out of left field. When has she ever been able to open a movie? And Marvel doesn’t count. I know people who saw Challengers opening weekend because Zendaya was in it.
But I I would say that Jenna Ortega and Florence Pugh should be in the conversation and Chamalet but he might not be Gen Z.
ScarJo isn’t Gen Z either. She’s firmly in the Millennial generation.
@HeatherC,
To be fair the linked article doesn’t say that Scarlett Johansson is Gen Z, just that she’s the highest ranking woman on the list, at number 11, behind 10 men all who were born in the 70’s or earlier.
Scarlett is the highest grossing actress, followed by Zoe Saldana. Cate Blanchett takes third.
“I know people who saw Challengers opening weekend because Zendaya was in it.”
Interesting, but unfortunately a $94 million dollar total on a $55 million budget is undoubtedly a box office disappointment (terrific movie, but absolutely not what they were looking for box office success wise on that budget). I think the jury is still out on Zendaya. Like Scarlett she’s been very smart on her franchise movie choices (Spider-Man and Dune). But overall the big successes are still IP based, not original and star_driven. Just like all of Hollywood these days. My fingers are crossed Sinners ultimately does massive business though!
On the Mark Paul Gosselar and aging article – I used to feel bad that I was getting older and used to try to hide my age. I was raised by a man who still will tell people he is 10 years younger than he really is and I used to do the same. Then in October 2023 my little 9 year old cousin died very suddenly. While reflecting on losing him I realized that aging is a gift and that many many people do not get the privilege to age and grow old.
Wow, that’s…
My father died when he was 42. People would tell me that was young to die, I didn’t really understand what they meant until the year I turned 42. There is so much he missed. Appreciate becoming old.
Zendaya is definitely the most famous Gen Z movie star by a wide margin, I’d add Zoe Saldana to the Millennial list with Scarlett. It’s kind of insane the number of massive movies and franchises Zoe’s played a lead role in.
Zoe is listed as the second highest grossing actress. Pirates of the Caribbean, Avatar, Marvel, Star Trek
Zoe isn’t a Millennial. She’s a younger Gen-X.
I don’t know what ‘gen’ Saoirse Ronan is in, but irrespective of survey results, being a multiple Oscar nominee makes her a movie star to me.
Their definition of movie star, is someone who puts butts in seats at the movie theater. I think Saoirse is an incredible actress, I just don’t think people will go to a movie theater just to see her.
They’ll do anything to encourage more babies except for mandate parental leave benefits, enact universal health coverage, provide affordable child care, promote a cultural shift to honoring women’s reproductive choices, and creating a society that actually cares about children and families. But sure a one time $5K payment should do the trick.
Typical that these deluded fools think 5k will do anything for anybody.
@MightyMolly:
Thank you. Spot on!
Not to mention, does $5000 even cover the cost of diapers for one child, let alone food, daycare, medical care, clothing, etc?
The whole thing is both grotesque and stupid — so, perfectly on brand for the current Administration.
#Resist 💙💙💙🌍💙
This is the same ridiculous BS legislation they tried and keep trying in Japan and South Korea. It didn’t work there, where they are desperate to raise birth rates. It’s not going to work here either. They need to have women writing laws for women’s issues. Or at least get their input and actually follow it!
What about Timmy Chalamalbingbong? Austin Butler? Florence Pugh? Michael B. Jordan?
Love Zendaya’s look in this photo. She has a great eye (or her stylist does?) for unusual pairings, like the aquamarine necklace with the copper gown. Gorgeous and not the usual red-carpet pick, IMO.
Scarlett — I like the dress & styling, but there is something off about the shade of lipstick. I’m not sure which direction it should go, but it looks wrong to me…
I’m sorry, but if other people are getting neck pain from kissing Jacob Elordi that just tells me that he’s bad at kissing. Part of being good at kissing involves figuring out how to position yourself and your partner so that neither of you is contorted into weird-ass uncomfortable or painful positions.
Mind you, both parties are responsible for this, but the fact that it’s a running theme with him suggests that he is the problem.
The last real movie stars are all over 50 (Julia, Sandra, etc). That era of Hollywood is over. It’s all about franchises and reboots.