Katy Perry’s tour isn’t selling well and her choreography is getting mocked

If you haven’t secured your ticket yet for Katy Perry’s Lifetimes tour, good news! There are still plenty available! Like, a lot available. As in, stadiums are only a third or half full. The tour kicked off in Mexico last week, and will be in the US by May 7. Those (however few) who caught the first shows helpfully took video to post online, which has resulted in Katy’s choreography being resoundingly mocked. I don’t think that’s gonna help the ticket sales. (FWIW, Katy has since claimed to have a “flu-cold thing.”) Gosh, I know her latest album, 143, was poorly received on the merits of the music, but you don’t think a lot of the backlash in ticket sales has anything to do with Katy associating with a credibly accused abuser/rapist and a dictator kiss-ass, do you?

When perusing Ticketmaster seat maps for Perry’s “Lifetimes” tour, which kicked off this week in Mexico City and will come to the US in just a few weeks, it’s clear that folks are not vibing with the “I Kissed A Girl” songstress and her recent space shenanigans on Jeff Bezos’ New Shepard rocket. In Houston, the first American stop of the artist’s North America-spanning tour that will meander through these United States starting May 7, more than half of the city’s Toyota Center amphitheater is still lit up blue on the scammy website’s seating map — a sign that many of those spots have not been bought. With the cheapest tickets going for $97, it’s not hard to see why. In Minneapolis, it’s even worse: only one third of the 20,000 seats at the Twin Cities’ Target Center have been filled — and those are even cheaper at $75 a pop with fees included. To be fair, Perry was already struggling to sell tickets for the tour supporting her seventh studio album “143,” before rocketing off with Bezos’ paramour Lauren Sánchez, CBS host Gayle King, and three other accomplished women on the world’s first all-girl private spaceflight earlier this month. …In an interview with the Daily Mail, an unnamed insider claimed that things are as tumultuous behind the scenes of the “Lifetimes” tour as they appear in public. “There were already concerns about poor ticket sales even before Blue Origin,” the source told the tabloid, referencing Perry’s spaceflight. “They were pretty dismal. Katy truly believed her tour would take off like Taylor [Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour].” According to that same insider, “higher-ups” at Live Nation, which is owned by Ticketmaster in an alleged monopoly, were always skeptical that Perry could sell out stadiums — and there are now “talks about what to do if the venues don’t fill up further.”

“Katy truly believed her tour would take off like Taylor [Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour].” Why, because “eras” and “lifetimes” are synonyms? And LOL to Futurism for saying, “To be fair, Perry was already struggling to sell tickets” before the space flight. Excellent shade. But to be fair (once again) to Katy, people not buying tix out of political/cultural protest doesn’t necessarily mean the show itself is bad. I mean, it is bad, at least according to the dozens who’ve attended the first shows in Mexico who report it’s no bueno. Vulture has a review that sets the stage well, and I have to excerpt their coverage of a dance moment that’s gone viral:

Toward the end of the show, during a dance break in “Part of Me” set to Tommie Sunshine’s “The Power,” Perry dances a jerky cheerleader routine that involves her violently rocking a baby, shaking her butt, and being lifted about a foot off the ground by two dancers. Then, she falls in a death drop and stays on the ground with one leg in the sky for 15 seconds, before finally getting up and continuing to sing “Part of Me.” The section was trounced online, with one person scoring over 1,000 likes on X for simply saying, “Somebody please explain what’s going on.” What’s going on is the Lifetimes Tour.

You know what? I take back every negative thing I’ve said about Katy recently, because this dance interlude is giving me LIFE and everything I didn’t know I needed right now! The one element Vulture doesn’t capture is Katy’s eyes throughout this one minute of absolutely bonkers yet surprisingly low-energy choreography. Her eyes are insane! It’s like they’re being held wide open by invisible hands! And this clip on TikTok has a particularly well-situated angle to capture Katy’s crotch during the 15 seconds she’s in death drop with her leg in the air. My favorite comments to the video so far are: “She gave us something worse than nothing… She took.” and “maybe she should’ve gone to rehearsals instead of space 🤷‍♀️.” Katy Perry, bringing the world together.

