Prince William is being praised for facilitating Trump & Zelensky’s meeting

Once you realize that Prince William was forced to attend Pope Francis’s funeral over the weekend, you can see how Kensington Palace has demanded that William needs to be lavished with praise for being dragged kicking and screaming away from the Aston Villa match which was also held on Saturday. The British papers were full of stories of “William proves his big-boy statesman credentials” and “this poor 42-year-old child had to be torn away from his beloved Aston Villa just to attend a funeral!” But this piece takes the proverbial cake. According to the Mail, William is a smooth diplomatic operator because he “discreetly stepped aside” while the actual world leaders had a sidebar meeting.
Prince William’s diplomatic manouevring at the Pope’s funeral that helped Donald Trump, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron hold a three-way discussion with Volodymyr Zelensky has been revealed. The Prince of Wales attended Saturday’s ceremony at the Vatican, alongside world leaders including the US and Ukrainian presidents.
He is now being hailed for a subtle movement which helped pave the way for follow-up discussions between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky. It was the first head-to-head between the two presidents since their fractious clash, also involving US Vice-President JD Vance, at the White House in Washington DC earlier this year. Mr Zelensky hailed Saturday’s summit on the sidelines of the Pope’s funeral as a ‘good meeting that has the potential to become historic’, while the White House said it was ‘very productive’. The meeting between the two leaders was brokered as part of the gathering following the death of Pope Francis, aged 88, on Monday last week.
William’s involvement in Saturday’s occasion included walking alongside Sir Keir in St Peter’s Basilica in Rome for the service. But he crucially chose to discreetly step aside from a huddle that formed between the political leaders including not only Sir Keir, Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky but also France’s president Mr Macron.
William ‘respectfully peeled away’ to let the PM and his colleagues pursue their talks which were then followed by the sitdown between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky. The Prince of Wales is said to have cannily ‘read the room’ as he moved away, the Telegraph reported.
Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky were then pictured having their own talks on chairs in the middle of St Peter’s Basilica ahead of the funeral ceremony.
[From The Daily Mail]
I genuinely wonder what Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer think about Kensington Palace’s efforts to give credit to William for the side meeting. It was so obviously put together by Starmer and Macron, both of whom have been very involved with Ukraine and President Zelenskyy. And now the Mail is hailing WILLIAM for stepping away from the actual statesmanship and diplomacy, the delicate arrangement made to get Trump and Zelenskyy to speak one-on-one. William was probably begging to bond with Trump over their gauche blue suits.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Donald Trump, Melania Trump during Pope Francis' funeral mass, Vatican City, 26 April 2025
prince William during Pope Francis' funeral mass, Vatican City, 26 April 2025
prince William during Pope Francis' funeral mass, Vatican City, 26 April 2025
Donald Trump, Melania Trump during Pope Francis' funeral mass, Vatican City, 26 April 2025
Italy, Rome, Vatican City, 26 April, 2025 : A view during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square. In the photo Prince William
Royals, World leaders and the faithful attend Pope Francis funeral mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Saint Peter's Square
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Rome, Vatican City, Italy
When: 26 Apr 2025
Credit: Marco Iacobucci/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
Royals, World leaders and the faithful attend Pope Francis funeral mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Saint Peter's Square
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales with Matteo Salvini, Ignazio La Russa and Giorgia Meloni
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 26 Apr 2025
Credit: Marco Iacobucci/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
Royals, World leaders and the faithful attend Pope Francis funeral mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Saint Peter's Square
Featuring: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 26 Apr 2025
Credit: Marco Iacobucci/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
Royals, World leaders and the faithful attend Pope Francis funeral mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Saint Peter's Square
Featuring: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Where: Rome, Italy
When: 26 Apr 2025
Credit: Marco Iacobucci/IPA/INSTARimages
**UK, USA AND AUSTRALIA RIGHTS ONLY**
Embarrassing. Grasping at straws to praise him.
Peg cannily read the room! I am lmao.
Ineffective, do-nothing, incredibly privileged, lazy, angry white man stealing from the public gets a pat on the back for doing absolutely nothing once again. But sure, DEI is the real problem in this world.
This is really the saddest thing ever. They are DESPERATE to make William something he isn’t.
How shameless of the Telegraph and the Daily Mail trying to delude the common people.
Truly. This reminds me of when Ivanka Trump was just standing there looking awkward and out of place, and everyone was looking at her like why are you here.
I’m embarrassed for him. He has access to other media even if the media in his country have their lips firmly pressed to his backside. He spends all his time online in these forums where he has to be getting unfiltered viewpoints. I just can’t believe that he doesn’t see what people really think about him and stuff like this.
I saw no pictures of Peg anywhere near trump. I did see pictures and videos of Macron and Zelenskyy and trump. Macron shook Zelenskyy’s hand and talked to both trump and Zelenskyy. Gotta feed Pegs ego with this bullshit. Same as he would end war in Middle East and end homelessness and none of those things ever were accomplished so just more lip service for the lazy global statesman.
I’d be happy if he just delivered the fridge to the soldiers.
Yes that would be nice but with Peg it’s just take take take. No GIVE.
Talk about splitting hairs and making stuff up.
This is to combat the story that he didn’t want to go and the backlash from his trips to watch the football.
He’s taken a leaf out of his wife’s book and is now openly taking credit for what others have done. This is the Keen Wails playbook and has been for years.
Well, Kate wasn’t there so SOMEONE had to play the Great Peacemaker, which involves for Kate (checks notes) stepping aside and being invisible! So William just did a Kate.
And the only way William reads a room is if it’s plastered in wall-to-wall tabloid coverage of footie!
All hail the great statesman! 🤣
😂 the global statesman is now a peacebroker!
Love the way they tell us that William is being “hailed” when they’re the only ones hailing him.
Hey it’s a way to make themselves not wrong in a circular logic kind of way. They’ve hailed him, ergo he’s being hailed. Magic!
So true, LOL. It just makes him look like being sent away from the Big Boy’s Table because he’s too out of his depth, not because he has to be seen as apolitical!
This is so embarrassing. He wasn’t welcome at/not invited to the impromptu summit because he’s a figure head and not a power broker, no matter how much he’s puffed up.
Omg I’m laughing so hard at this article I have tears rolling down my face.. the future “king has no clothes” and these articles do him no favors.
He has no influence. No one was talking to him. They didn’t even notice when he walked away. Yeah, that’s high praise.
After Willie’s media minions criticised Zelenskyy‘s minister for daring to address Harry as “Your Highness”, these rats think Zelenskyy would praise him and have time for a coward like him?
The level of delusion is truly astronomical.
It will take a strong rope to drag William kicking and screaming, out of this meeting if he had anything to do with arranging it. Imagine Mr photo op giving this once in a life time photo op. This people are funny.
No one probably even thinks about this fool. The stakes are far to high to pay attention to this little man on the world stage
Omg, this is too funny. So basically, they’re saying if he’d stuck around there wouldn’t have been a meeting. William’s strategy as global statesman is working – he’ll bring world peace by not going anywhere or doing anything.
Harry’s brother wasn’t anywhere near Macron and Starmer in a way that he could facilitate any bilaterals. As we’ve seen, he was relegated to the third row, sitting next to the outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
And the only moment Felon47 had with Zelenskyy was in the Basilica of St. Peter ahead of the ceremony — whereas Starmer and Macron talked to Zelenskyy in their respective embassies afterwards, with no one else present, according to photos shared on their socials.
Harry’s brother wishes to be in a position to do anything, he’s deservedly nothing more than a third wheel and a burden anywhere he goes.
Run along Willie, go back to your AV matches and leave the professionals to do their thing.
On the bright side, at least Willie didn’t impose himself like Ivanka did. The shock on Lagarde’s face was a classic.
Even if William were king he wouldn’t have a say in these talks. The British monarch doesn’t make treaties. Charles wouldn’t have had Zelensky at Sandringham unless the Government ok’d the visit.
My god, this is a heck of a stretch. He “discreetly stepped aside”. IS THAT IT?? He cleared off, in other words. He didn’t “read the room”, he was probably looking for the buffet. Or his lift to the airport.
Wait, wait, wait….. they actually went ahead with a ‘great statesman’ embiggening article to prop up William? Lord have mercy, I didn’t think they would be able to push that narrative with how dismal he looked on the world stage. 😂 😂 😂
“William ‘respectfully peeled away’ to let the PM and his colleagues pursue their talks”. Fiction clearly sells 😂 but this takes the cherry for British media royal propaganda toppings.
Yeah, but…. Peg isn’t supposed to meddle in world politics. He is a figurehead, almost king., not even a figurehead ruler, but a next-in-line.
This is embarrassing. When the politicians huddle to talk, royalty are expected to leave the room. If anything this just shows how little power and influence William has. The way the DM is describes it is the same way they talked about Kate being the peacemaker and that she stepped back to let Harry and William to walk next to each other after Phillip’s funeral. If William was smart enough he’d be embarrassed about this but he probably thinks he did something.
Even the sycophants over at the daily mail aren’t swallowing this. I made the poor choice to look at the comment section of this article and they are ripping him (and whoever wrote the article) to shreds haha!
In other words he did nothing. Just more spin to try to make him happen. Charles is king now not pegs.
LMAO
I can’t stop laughing, this is so embarassing
This is so sad. Even sadder the taxpayers pay for these palace spinners to get the rota to push thes self serving propaganda that does nothing for the public and only embiggins this lazy and self impressed nothing burger.
They did the same with Kate, no? She “brokered” a peace-making conversation between William and Harry, by stepping away, during their walk from some church service, IIRC it was at Prince Phillip’s funeral? They made great hay, of that. Rinse, repeat.
She also did that fashion shoot at the funeral. Her looking directly at the camera from the car and posing
Stop. STOP. I thought that the British papers having to compliment TOB for his “growing confidence” on the world stage was silly enough, but now they have to pretend that he’s brokering world peace? This is embarrassing. The DM should Just go full-on fan club – nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, a BAFTA, Grammy Album of the Year, and People’s Sexiest Man Alive and be done with it!