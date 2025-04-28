Mail: Why did Prince William invite four of his exes to his 2011 wedding?

Today is Prince William and Kate’s 14th wedding anniversary. Over the weekend, many British outlets (especially the Mail) published “remember when” pieces about W&K’s 2011 wedding, and most of them were positive, if not sugary. But there was this one, which was pretty amusing: “Revealed: The peculiar reason why Prince William invited FOUR former flames to watch him get married to Kate Middleton 14 years ago.” You might think that the Mail is yanking William’s chain, and maybe they are, but I actually think that this is yet another “Bachelor Bill is so desirable, he can get any woman he wants” piece. The Mail also glosses over the very real history of William dumping Kate repeatedly to date some of these women.
The guestlist is always one of the most important aspects of planning a wedding. And despite the fact there is room for 2,000 at Westminster Abbey, royal ceremonies are no different. So when Prince William invited four old flames to watch Kate Middleton walk down the aisle towards him 14 years ago, a few eyebrows were raised.
It might seem obvious that William, as the friendly and handsome heir to the throne, would have his fair share of female admirers before Kate stole his heart. But the fact that the Prince of Wales invited so many of his former partners to the grand occasion seemed to puzzle a large chunk of the public. However, it was not just William who invited his exes to the wedding. With her natural poise, it is no surprise that Kate turned heads before she landed her prince charming. Indeed, on the day William and Kate got married, at least half a dozen people in the hall had one thing in common: a past fling with one of them.
Kate invited both of her ex-boyfriends. Rupert Finch, whom she dated at St Andrews before she started seeing William, and her Marlborough friend Willem Marx, with whom she was rumoured to have had a relationship while at sixth form there. As for William, he invited his four serious former partners. This included Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, whom the prince is said to have pursued during the summer of 2004, and Arabella Musgrave, who dated him the summer before he went to St Andrews. His first girlfriend Rose Farquhar was also invited, alongside Jecca Craig, who was said to be William’s first true love and one of his closest friends.
The slew of exes were not invited so that the royal couple could awkwardly make eye contact with them as they walked down the aisle.
In fact, the reason they were all there was fundamentally due to a more peculiar upper class British tradition. Although it may seem alien to regular Britons, the Royal Family follows rules of etiquette established hundreds of years ago, which state that inviting exes is okay. The social circles of the Royal Family are small and for better or worse, exes in their society are expected to get along. Or act as if they do, anyway.
William Norwich, a special correspondent at Town and Country magazine, told The New York Times at the time: ‘I think it is one of the determining details of the upper-class species that they keep friendly with their exes, once the pain of the breakup heals. It is custom of the class. Sustaining hostilities is too down-market.’
Due to the fact that all of the exes run in the same general social circle as the royal family, there’s definitely more incentive to get along. The world of the British royals is tiny, so falling out with them can mean social suicide.
Mr Norwich added: ‘You may split up, but if you want to stay in the club, you better get along. You still want to get invited to Ascot.’
You may think that Kate probably wanted William’s exes there, since she wanted to lord it over people that she got the ring. But I doubt Kate actually wanted Jecca and Isabella there – please, if Jecca or Isabella had been more interested in William, Kate would have been jettisoned permanently circa 2005-07. Years later, I also think the wedding and the presence of William’s exes sort of shows that most aristocratic women, women with titles or money who actually moved in that social class, did not want anything to do with William. To be fair, I don’t think many of them wanted anything to do with Harry either – it was a reticence to sign up for the Windsor circus, and to put up with everything Kate had to put up with.
Oooh, i think the rats are poking the bear! About time.
Interesting choice of pictures as well, McButtons with a smug smile in virtually every one. Bulliam baring smiling.
It shows everything you need to know abut the dynamic of their relationship doesn’t it?
According to Harry in Spare, William was so hungover he reeked of rum, so I’d cut him some slack on not looking super happy even on his wedding day!
Guess he’s reverted back to form: he has to be drunk (like a functioning alcoholic) to be around her. Nothing changed, obviously.
Guess I’d never be a good “aristo”; I’d never want to marry someone who had to be drunk to follow through.
Probably, but kkkate got the cccrown so? She still wins. In her world. She wanted the crown no matter what.She got it. She wins.
Exes at a wedding. Is this all they have? I thought I read somewhere that Peg was still drunk at the wedding? Is this all they have for the lazy “happy” couple on their anniversary? With a few sugary articles and then this? It seems to me that it would be a bad day for Peg that the ones he really wanted didn’t want the same. He had to settle for his stalker.
Yup he was drunk as a skunk. Harry wrote about his wedding drunkenness in Spare and you can see Willie’s regret because he refused to look at Lazy as she walked down the aisle. I do wonder if Willie’s drunkenness made him rationalise it to himself that the marriage wasn’t true for him. He wasn’t sober enough to recite his vows, so what he felt for Lazy was only fine under a drunken haze.
I think this revelation in Spare pissed off the Middletons. They had an unwilling groom whom they had trapped to marry their daughter. There was not much love in that union from the very beginning, and it shows with each passing year.
It was such a damp squib of a wedding. A very cold affair.
Didn’t Harry write that William was drunk the night before, so he might have been still tipsy but he wasn’t obviously plastered during the wedding.
I always thought she had a distinct “cat got the mouse” smile the whole day.
Serious hangover!
Yeah, Lazy and mother were so very pleased they pulled it! A big fuck you to those who mocked her background and “Doors to Manual”.
‘Sustaining hostilities is too down-market.’
Unless it’s your own brother?
This is great, look at super desirable FK Willy who had a ton of serious relationship before during and after marrying Kate only none of them wanted to deal with him permanently because he’s that bad and his family will make your life a living hell if you marry in.
Yeah, that’s what caught my eye too. It also sounds very snobbish toward “regular Britons”.
I know, that struck me, too. The “upper class species” are people, just like everybody else. They might not outright snub someone they don’t like (as they have H&M), but they’ll invite them to an event and seat them behind a pillar or in a section that everyone knows is unimportant. They have their own language of how to insult people.
“ Although it may seem alien to regular Britons, the Royal Family follows rules of etiquette established hundreds of years ago, which state that inviting exes is okay.”
Really? I call BS. Prior to QE2’s children, who were the exes that were invited to QE2’s wedding? Her father’s? Queen Vic’s?
The presence of the exes were so weird – like move on, move along. Meghan didn’t invite her ex-hubby to her wedding. Harry was probably forced to follow that “tradition” as well as inviting the Middletons.
As for Willie’s wedding photo above, what were those two nuns doing at his wedding?
Charles, for one. I think this article was as much tweaking Charlie’s nose as it was William and Kate’s. Camilla was at Charles and Diana’s wedding, wasn’t she?
Additional thought:
‘The world of the British royals is tiny, so falling out with them can mean social suicide.’
Is this a reminder to Kate to stay in line? Whatever happens you keep quiet and keep smiling? No repeat of the ‘rural rivals’ scenario.
IIRC Rose wasn’t invited to his wedding. Don’t think they were acquainted at the time. Had he met her prior to Lazy, she would have been a better consort for him while he dicked around, and she cut ribbons etc.
I do think Rose and her sister did get a reputation like the Wisteria sisters so that’s why Willie avoided them. But with social climbers following him everywhere, I think Willie gave up and said, “Fine, I’ll marry you.”
Rose was at the wedding because of the person she is married to and his status with the BRF.
@Somebody Was she? I don’t think I’ve seen photos of her at his wedding.
there might not have been because at the time she would have been unknown to the general public. But as her husband was GLC under QEII she would definitely have been invited, and a quick google search tells me they did attend.
She got married to Rocksavage in 2009.
William settled for Kate. A lot of maneuvers by Kate and Carole to capture his heart. Isabella was not an ex she turned him down
Charles invited his mistresses dale and Camilla to his first wedding
Chuck may have started this particular “tradition” though I’m not sure if Anne invited APB at her wedding.
Ifs so odd to use the word ‘partners’ to describe these women when it’s a) people he pursued but they weren’t interested b) people he dated briefly when he was a teenager. Maybe it’s a British thing? It’s actually interesting that William never had a long term adult relationship other than Kate. I had never thought of that to be honest. And yes the aristocratic girls in the UK or foreign houses were not going anywhere near either wales kid after how that family treated Diana.
This is news? Wow.
I still think her dress is boring and her makeup looked like it was slapped on with a trowel.
Boring or not, Alexander McQueen must be turning in his grave that his name is being used to endorse such vulgar plagiarism.
A few months earlier, Silvio Berlusconi’s goddaughter Isabella Orsini got married in an identical dress. The palace tried to defend itself by saying that there are many similar ones, citing Grace Kelly’s dresses as an example, but Kate’s dress was slightly similar to Grace’s, while Orsini’s dress was identical, and when Kate got married, Orsini was in her dress in all the media. Pathetic.
If Alexander McQueen designed, it would be something special, not copy/paste. I always had a theory that Sara Burton, who was McQueen’s assistant, took in the designs and ideas that he left behind, which no one saw. That’s why the first ones, supposedly independent, were still so Alexander-esque. It got worse later.
Wow! Orsini carried that dress so well!
What wasn’t copied from the Orsini dress was copied from Princess Margaret’s. As soon as I saw the shape of the skirt and the boob darts, it was obvious. And what better way to gain the approval of the queen than to bring up memories of her sister?
Kate watched for possible rivals and she would rush over if she saw another woman flirting with William and lying telling the women she was his girlfrien even though she and huevo were just friends.
Eh. Harry’s exes were at his wedding too. However they way the describe Jecca as his first love and closest friend feels like a taunt.
That wedding was spark-less and dull and so is their anniversary if the most interesting thing to write about is who attended the wedding well over a decade ago.
I really thought their anniversary is on the 29th — tomorrow — not today…?
I didn’t realize just how bald Peggy already was by his wedding.. he really shouldn’t have made her wait so long he could have had a full head of hair in those pictures that get dragged out every year around this time.
With their last big breakup, some of the rats were telling Lazy that it’s fine, he’s balding now, he’d be hard pressed to find someone else.
True and this must have forced Willie to settle for her because nobody else wanted him.
I remember watching this wedding & thinking, huh. That was anticlimactic. But you don’t want to leap to the most anticlimactic and depressing conclusion, which is that these people have just made a huge mistake that they will rue for 18 months before either divorcing or settling to a life of quiet desperation. It’s like a mashup of Succession and the White Lotus, the MAGA land marriage story: mutual loathing coupled to a fierce drive to keep up appearances if only to serve a fairly narrow agenda. What are the emotions that would most likely assail you if you were to have witnessed this amongst a group of friends? Dollars to donuts, if you had a friend who married a guy who treated her like this for a decade before the wedding, only to show up on the day itself blind drunk, you’d tell her to run. At least, you’d get a glass of strong drink and ask her, in an even tone, after much brooding, “are you guys ok?” The thing is, people are so desperate to believe it, they end up involuntarily channeling Richard Pryor: “who are you gonna believe? Me, or your lying eyes?” … i feel sorry for the kids. Has any of these people save Harry ever had a marriage that wasn’t loveless? This society could use some introspection about what purpose this family serves, as a model for families in general. It reeks of the same chauvie overcompensating, simpering dysfunction you see in tradwife circles. It’s odd how the weight of it only settles with time, like the moral arc of the universe is temporarily deflected by the wishful thinking.
I knew of a marriage where the bride and groom fought on the MORNING of their wedding. They shared a kid and it was a car crash in slow motion.
EVERYONE at the wedding knew how bad the relationship was but they went through the motions and got married. They divorced a decade later. And lots of therapy still needed.
Do you think that Kate has finally come to terms with reality; that he married her because there was no one else who wanted him.? What a hollow victory, one that cost her self respect.
I’m currently rewatching their wedding because I want to see it with 2025 eyes. 14 minutes in and people were loudly cheering for William when his car came out. A cold reminder that they truly did have a lot of public goodwill but wouldn’t capitalize off it.
They cheered him because he was Diana’s first born and the people wanted him to find the happiness that she never did.
Oh well. At least Harry broke the cycle.
Very true Blogger. To be fair, there was still a lot about William that wasn’t known to the general public because only the royal watchers were paying close attention. As an American I will not lie I thought he did found happiness with Kate at the time, I didn’t know much about the Royal Family post Diana’s death and Kate was only formally introduced to the world six months prior to the wedding.
@Xantha they gave Willie a lot of leeway and a lot of freedom while the Palaces threw Harry to the wolves.
I think the Middletons were also seen as a breath of fresh air because they weren’t from the aristo circle (except for Mike’s Lupton connection), Carole seemed to be seen at the time as a successful businesswoman who managed to claw her way out of her council house/working class miners roots. So their wedding seemed to address the classism at the core of the monarchy.
It was also a fantasy of the rats who weren’t from the gentry, that they were writing this fairytale to their readers that they could too become a Princess of England despite a very middle class background.
Of course, this was all smoke and mirrors to mask the social climbing ways of the Middletons. Carole was ruthless and ensured her daughters only attended schools and universities frequented by the aristo set and Willie’s social circle, that her daughters did not interact with people who did not propel them up socially (Kate dropped a lot of friends) hence the Wisteria sisters.
Basically everything was an attempt to mask Carole’s working class roots and trying to be more aristo than the aristo themselves. A very Thatcherian approach.
So agree with the goodwill, but a disaster for the longevity of the firm to have an heir and consort so lazy to justify their public funding. That’s why Lazy will never be one of them (aristos). Duty (and selfless service) is at the core, and this is a vital ingredient missing from the Middleton DNA.
Lazy and Carole should have embraced their working class roots instead of denying they had ever existed.
*shrugs*. My ex boyfriend (my first ever boyfriend from high school from like 15 years before I got married) was at my wedding. And yeah, after the initial pain of the breakup, we remained friends because we had the same friend group. He was there with his wife who was out on the dance floor with me at the reception. It wasn’t weird at all. A few years earlier, I had gone to his wedding too with my husband who was my boyfriend at the time.