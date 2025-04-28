Duchess Meghan posted videos & photos with her koi pond & her ginger kids

Ever since she came back to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex has been so active, especially on her Stories. She regularly posts sweet family stuff on her Stories, cute little videos of her kids or “weekend vibes” content where she’s enjoying a glass of wine in her garden. This weekend, she posted Stories with her kids. First, Archie (I think it was Archie) looking at their amazing koi pond:

That is their koi pond, right? I think so – in Spare, Prince Harry wrote about when they bought their home, their real estate agent warned them that the property came with a pond and stressed-out koi, so they had to hire a koi specialist to come in and help take care of the fish. It looks like the koi are thriving nowadays! Well, after checking on the fish, Meghan made some strawberry jam and she had Lilibet test it out!

A peek into Harry and Meghan's happy home life with their little ones🥰💝

“Mama watch this! Come smell it.” — Archie

“What do you think Lili?” — Meghan

“I think it’s beautiful” — Lili

#DuchessMeghan #PrinceArchie #PrincessLilibet #Sussexes #harryandmeghan

[image or embed]

— D.B. (@dbrown99944.bsky.social) April 26, 2025 at 5:00 PM

While it’s cute that Lili was taste-testing, I’m more interested in the jam! Seriously, Meghan has a hit product with her jam/preserves/spread and the next time she puts any kind of jam on sale, I’m buying as many jars as I can. The raspberry spread was SO GOOD. I need to taste the strawberry spread, and I also need Meghan to do some collab with a major manufacturer so more people can get Meghan’s jam!!

Anyway, the usual suspects are already crying and screaming “what about privacy?!?!” because Meghan included her children’s voices on her IG Stories. Yeah… she’s wanted to do this the whole time. She’s wanted to give her fans and supporters glimpses of her life and family for so long, and I’m really happy that she’s in a place where she feels comfortable enough to do just that. The real controversy is that Archie and Lili’s British grandfather doesn’t give a sh-t about them and refuses to even guarantee their safety for a visit.

Oh, and then later on Sunday, Meghan posted this IG with her two little redheads! So cute.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Meghan’s IG.

30 Responses to “Duchess Meghan posted videos & photos with her koi pond & her ginger kids”

  1. Blogger says:
    April 28, 2025 at 7:28 am

    “Privacy” where invasion of their privacy can be sold by the rats and a million words printed.

    Nah, this is what peaceful under a tree looks like – so calm, so serene, far from the drama of the rabid rats.

    Now I’m curious about stressed koi. How did they appear stressed to Harry?

    Reply
    • somebody says:
      April 28, 2025 at 7:52 am

      Stressed koi have abnormal swimming patterns, changes in color, behavioral changes like hiding and loss of appetite. Like all fish their environment and water quality are important for their health.

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        April 28, 2025 at 7:58 am

        Thanks for explaining. I had a friend who kept koi and the only thing I know about them is to look at the back/spine for their patterns as they would indicate which ones are highly prized.

    • Moniquep says:
      April 28, 2025 at 7:59 am

      It said the realtor warned Harry about the Koi being stressed. Possibly because the property had been on the market for quite some time, the pond was probably not being maintained, hence the stressed out Koi.
      Looks like they have recovered and are very happy.
      What an amazing, peaceful environment to live in! Love it for them!
      Eat your own eyeballs trolls, derangers and rota rats!!!

      Reply
    • Canterbury says:
      April 28, 2025 at 8:35 am

      Everyone knows the lies about ‘privacy v. Who falls for their crap? Like who is so dumb? It’s fucking hilarious. They’re so stupid I love then screaming about it

      Reply
  2. Maxine Branch says:
    April 28, 2025 at 7:31 am

    So love how Meghan is enjoying her life and family and feels confident enough to show snippets of her children’s healthy good quality life

    Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    April 28, 2025 at 7:32 am

    It brought such a smile to my face hearing their little voices. I like many who comment and share here on Celebitchy are so protective of Harry, Meg and their babies, so seeing’ them thriving, happy and at peace is so heartwarming.

    I just knew the British media and the derangers would stroke out over those sweet videos. Well, seeth you hateful racists. SEETH.

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    April 28, 2025 at 7:34 am

    Wow that’s a lot of koi lol. Love the little snippets of her life with her children she puts on her account. Their faces are not seen so their privacy is intact. It’s not like she is allowing paparazzi into her yard to take pictures. I guess only the lazies are allowed to show their children with no questions asked about their privacy.

    Reply
  5. Inge says:
    April 28, 2025 at 7:43 am

    I teared up hearing Lili.

    I also loved the stratigically placed rose.

    We see/hear them but their privacy is still protected and I love that.

    Reply
  6. Dee(2) says:
    April 28, 2025 at 7:43 am

    The privacy argument is just these people being upset that they’re not the ones that get to set the pace and tone for what is shared.

    From the little snippets that we get its always nice to see how excited and happy the kids seem to be about just daily life and the things that they’re doing with their parents.

    I never believed that Harry and Meghan didn’t want to show their kids at all, but when you have people flying drones over your property to see your children I can see how you would say you know what you guys don’t get to see anything. So I’m glad they’re at a point where the feel like they can do this without it getting out of hand.

    Reply
  7. Cassie says:
    April 28, 2025 at 7:52 am

    Love that she is able to share her family life , but completely under her own control .

    Bet she is loving it .

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    April 28, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Taking his family from the UK was the best decision Harry has made. Just imagine how different and difficult it would have been for them if Harry and Meghan had remained working royals. I’m just happy that they have peace and freedom.

    Reply
  9. Nanea says:
    April 28, 2025 at 8:13 am

    So happy to see that Ms. Peaceful under a Tree feels so safe and relaxed and joyful now that she has progressed to being peaceful in her own backyard, kids included.

    Not only that — but that Meghan feels so at ease that she’s able and willing to share glimpses of their lives.

    Can’t believe Archie and Lili will be six and four years old so soon.

    Reply
  10. Jan says:
    April 28, 2025 at 8:19 am

    The fish are get fed, Archie said “Mama he almost got it.”

    Reply
  11. Steph says:
    April 28, 2025 at 8:20 am

    May her and her family maintain their peace always.

    Reply
  12. one of the marys says:
    April 28, 2025 at 8:22 am

    It totally cracks me up that both kids are redheads. After all the kerfuffle about what colour will they be and how will that look? Harry got the last laugh

    Reply
  13. Canterbury says:
    April 28, 2025 at 8:23 am

    I wondered how much the British media would freak out about the beautiful kids.. Of course they did

    Reply
  14. MsIam says:
    April 28, 2025 at 9:01 am

    These “privacy” lunatics kill me. One minute it’s “Where are the children?” Now it’s “How dare Meghan show the children, I thought she wanted PrIvACy?”

    Reply
  15. Kaaaaaz says:
    April 28, 2025 at 9:24 am

    Their red hair is so pretty.

    Reply
  16. Merrie says:
    April 28, 2025 at 9:33 am

    So cute and sweet! I love that this family finally has the life they want.

    Reply
  17. PinkOrchid says:
    April 28, 2025 at 9:34 am

    I wonder at what point she will show their faces? Maybe when they are teenagers?

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      April 28, 2025 at 9:46 am

      When they become legal adults, as far as I know, the paps have the freedom to get and publish their photos. The current protective legislation is about minors of the famous people.

      Reply
  18. Caty says:
    April 28, 2025 at 10:07 am

    UK tabloids will also more than likely meltdown over their accents or should I say lack thereof “Britishness”.

    Reply

