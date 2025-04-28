Duchess Meghan posted videos & photos with her koi pond & her ginger kids

Ever since she came back to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex has been so active, especially on her Stories. She regularly posts sweet family stuff on her Stories, cute little videos of her kids or “weekend vibes” content where she’s enjoying a glass of wine in her garden. This weekend, she posted Stories with her kids. First, Archie (I think it was Archie) looking at their amazing koi pond:

Archie, mama meghan and the Koi fish 🥹🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/1vR9SCNEms — 🧸ྀི (@meghanmupdates) April 26, 2025

That is their koi pond, right? I think so – in Spare, Prince Harry wrote about when they bought their home, their real estate agent warned them that the property came with a pond and stressed-out koi, so they had to hire a koi specialist to come in and help take care of the fish. It looks like the koi are thriving nowadays! Well, after checking on the fish, Meghan made some strawberry jam and she had Lilibet test it out!

A peek into Harry and Meghan's happy home life with their little ones🥰💝 “Mama watch this! Come smell it.” — Archie “What do you think Lili?” — Meghan “I think it’s beautiful” — Lili #DuchessMeghan #PrinceArchie #PrincessLilibet #Sussexes #harryandmeghan [image or embed] — D.B. (@dbrown99944.bsky.social) April 26, 2025 at 5:00 PM

While it’s cute that Lili was taste-testing, I’m more interested in the jam! Seriously, Meghan has a hit product with her jam/preserves/spread and the next time she puts any kind of jam on sale, I’m buying as many jars as I can. The raspberry spread was SO GOOD. I need to taste the strawberry spread, and I also need Meghan to do some collab with a major manufacturer so more people can get Meghan’s jam!!

Anyway, the usual suspects are already crying and screaming “what about privacy?!?!” because Meghan included her children’s voices on her IG Stories. Yeah… she’s wanted to do this the whole time. She’s wanted to give her fans and supporters glimpses of her life and family for so long, and I’m really happy that she’s in a place where she feels comfortable enough to do just that. The real controversy is that Archie and Lili’s British grandfather doesn’t give a sh-t about them and refuses to even guarantee their safety for a visit.

Oh, and then later on Sunday, Meghan posted this IG with her two little redheads! So cute.