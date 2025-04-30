Princess Kate wore Ralph Lauren for Day 2 of the anniversary trip to Scotland

Here are some photos of Prince William and Kate, aka the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, in Mull and Iona today. This is the second day in the Scottish Isles, their little anniversary trip to look at sheep and wander around various scenic isles. I have to admit that these photos are doing a good job in getting people interested in the beauty of Mull and Iona. The landscapes are gorgeous and the little towns on the islands seem charming. For some of today’s activities, Will and Kate joined a troop of Ardura Acorns, “an outdoor learning group on the island that champions 0 to 5-year-olds and their caretakers through activities like walking nature trails, den building, animal tracking and storytelling.” Kate managed to avoid groping William in front of the children.

For today’s events, Kate once again went with skinny jeans, perhaps even the same pair as yesterday. Interestingly, she chose a Ralph Lauren jacket today. I told you that Kate found inspo in Meghan’s Ralph Lauren pantsuit – Kate’s jacket and chambray shirt yesterday were very Meghan-coded, and now she’s wearing Ralph Lauren too? It’s clear that she fastidiously updates her Meghan mood-board, but I kind of wish she would actually just copy Meghan’s outfits completely rather than put her own keen spin on them.

I’ll pay one compliment to both Will and Kate – I’m in awe of the state of their knees. I would not be able to crouch down like that for any length of time and I’m only a few years older than them. They both seem to have good joint health.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Princess Kate wore Ralph Lauren for Day 2 of the anniversary trip to Scotland”

  1. Tessa says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:41 am

    The outfits look about the same as yesterday, the tight jeans she wears but the jacket now has pockets. William looks scruffy and sullen.

    Reply
  2. Indica says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:44 am

    My dad always said Iona was beyond beautiful, my parents visited it more than once and just loved it

    Reply
  3. Em says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:46 am

    Nice anniversary wiglet

    Reply
  4. Beverley says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:49 am

    Those skinny jeans are hideous. Even the tabloids think so.

    Reply
  5. Shanta says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:50 am

    Willie gives off that “Melania” vibe. We all know that Melania can’t stand trump…..its all over her face. Willie has that same look😆……

    Reply
  6. Ameerah M says:
    April 30, 2025 at 9:50 am

    Why is she always wearing frilly-ass shirts with her casual looks? WHY??

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment