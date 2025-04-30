Princess Kate wore Ralph Lauren for Day 2 of the anniversary trip to Scotland

Here are some photos of Prince William and Kate, aka the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, in Mull and Iona today. This is the second day in the Scottish Isles, their little anniversary trip to look at sheep and wander around various scenic isles. I have to admit that these photos are doing a good job in getting people interested in the beauty of Mull and Iona. The landscapes are gorgeous and the little towns on the islands seem charming. For some of today’s activities, Will and Kate joined a troop of Ardura Acorns, “an outdoor learning group on the island that champions 0 to 5-year-olds and their caretakers through activities like walking nature trails, den building, animal tracking and storytelling.” Kate managed to avoid groping William in front of the children.

For today’s events, Kate once again went with skinny jeans, perhaps even the same pair as yesterday. Interestingly, she chose a Ralph Lauren jacket today. I told you that Kate found inspo in Meghan’s Ralph Lauren pantsuit – Kate’s jacket and chambray shirt yesterday were very Meghan-coded, and now she’s wearing Ralph Lauren too? It’s clear that she fastidiously updates her Meghan mood-board, but I kind of wish she would actually just copy Meghan’s outfits completely rather than put her own keen spin on them.

I’ll pay one compliment to both Will and Kate – I’m in awe of the state of their knees. I would not be able to crouch down like that for any length of time and I’m only a few years older than them. They both seem to have good joint health.