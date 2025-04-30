HRH The Duchess of Sussex has used her royal style & title ‘privately for years’

Few things are funnier to me than a good old-fashioned royalist media crashout, especially when it’s over something extremely petty, insignificant or dumb. Let me tell you, there hasn’t been a crashout like this since Meghan wore a red dress and the Daily Mail was FURIOUS about that red dress for MONTHS. This week’s five-alarm fire is about HRH The Duchess of Sussex, aka Meghan Sussex. She’s still using her Sussex title AND her HRH-style, which we only know because Meghan’s friend Jamie Kern Lima mentioned it on her podcast. Lima then posted the photo of Meghan’s card and gift-basket on the YouTube video of her pod interview with Meghan. Meghan’s card uses the HRH and her married name, meaning her Sussex title. But… but… the Sussexes promised not to use their HRHs! They agreed to not use their titles commercially! Just like the Windsors agreed to give the Sussexes security for a year so everyone could have some breathing space, but I guess royal promises were made to be broken! In any case, the Telegraph had a hot tip that Meghan and Harry use their HRH styles all the time privately.

The Duchess of Sussex has been using her HRH title privately for years, The Telegraph understands. Meghan caused controversy this week when an image of a gift basket she had sent to a friend, adorned with a printed message from “HRH The Duchess of Sussex”, was shown on a podcast. It appeared to be a contravention of an agreement made with Buckingham Palace in January 2020 that the Sussexes “will not use their titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal family.” Elizabeth II had strongly opposed the “half in and half out” model proposed by the couple when they stepped back from royal duties and as such, their titles were put into abeyance. The late Queen was said to have told her grandson at the time: “You work for the monarchy, the monarchy doesn’t work for you.” Palace courtiers believed that the couple had agreed not to use their titles in any form, and would not use them in the future, “out of respect”. The titles were duly removed from the Royal family’s website. However, the Duke and Duchess appear to have interpreted things differently and believe that they simply agreed not to use HRH for commercial purposes. Their titles remain and they are free to use them in private, sources close to them insisted. The Duchess has referred to herself as HRH ever since they relocated to the US, on private letters, gifts and invitations, it is understood. When they travel abroad, the couple are also said to request that their HRH titles be used. One source said it was an attempt to “feel relevant”.

[From The Telegraph]

“One source said it was an attempt to ‘feel relevant’” – ah, yes, that’s what it is, it’s not like Meghan is simply a married woman who wants to use her married name! The Telegraph also gets this wrong: “Elizabeth II had strongly opposed the “half in and half out” model proposed by the couple when they stepped back from royal duties and as such, their titles were put into abeyance.” They were not put into abeyance. There was some hokey pinky-swear promise made that they wouldn’t use their HRHs to flog dishware. They haven’t. I also love how they act like the Windsors have been put in this deeply uncomfortable position – Charles could easily make a big deal about this and have their HRHs completely removed and the British public would shrug. He could go to Parliament and ask that the Sussex titles be removed too. He hasn’t bothered. Probably because Charles knows (as does everyone else) that the HRHs and titles help tie the Sussexes to the Windsors, which is what the Windsors want (even if they would hate to admit it).

As for promises… I wonder what Princess Consort Camilla will say? You remember how Camilla and Charles “promised” that “Princess Consort” would be her title when Charles acceded? Remember how Charles blackmailed his mother into signing off on “Queen Consort” in the last months of QEII’s life? Remember how once QEII died, Charles and Camilla forced the public to just refer to Camilla as “Queen Camilla” as opposed to Queen Consort? So many broken promises, it’s such a shame! It’s also worth noting… Prince Andrew’s title and HRH have never been put into abeyance either.