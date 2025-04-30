HRH The Duchess of Sussex has used her royal style & title ‘privately for years’

Few things are funnier to me than a good old-fashioned royalist media crashout, especially when it’s over something extremely petty, insignificant or dumb. Let me tell you, there hasn’t been a crashout like this since Meghan wore a red dress and the Daily Mail was FURIOUS about that red dress for MONTHS. This week’s five-alarm fire is about HRH The Duchess of Sussex, aka Meghan Sussex. She’s still using her Sussex title AND her HRH-style, which we only know because Meghan’s friend Jamie Kern Lima mentioned it on her podcast. Lima then posted the photo of Meghan’s card and gift-basket on the YouTube video of her pod interview with Meghan. Meghan’s card uses the HRH and her married name, meaning her Sussex title. But… but… the Sussexes promised not to use their HRHs! They agreed to not use their titles commercially! Just like the Windsors agreed to give the Sussexes security for a year so everyone could have some breathing space, but I guess royal promises were made to be broken! In any case, the Telegraph had a hot tip that Meghan and Harry use their HRH styles all the time privately.
The Duchess of Sussex has been using her HRH title privately for years, The Telegraph understands. Meghan caused controversy this week when an image of a gift basket she had sent to a friend, adorned with a printed message from “HRH The Duchess of Sussex”, was shown on a podcast.
It appeared to be a contravention of an agreement made with Buckingham Palace in January 2020 that the Sussexes “will not use their titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal family.” Elizabeth II had strongly opposed the “half in and half out” model proposed by the couple when they stepped back from royal duties and as such, their titles were put into abeyance. The late Queen was said to have told her grandson at the time: “You work for the monarchy, the monarchy doesn’t work for you.”
Palace courtiers believed that the couple had agreed not to use their titles in any form, and would not use them in the future, “out of respect”. The titles were duly removed from the Royal family’s website.
However, the Duke and Duchess appear to have interpreted things differently and believe that they simply agreed not to use HRH for commercial purposes. Their titles remain and they are free to use them in private, sources close to them insisted. The Duchess has referred to herself as HRH ever since they relocated to the US, on private letters, gifts and invitations, it is understood. When they travel abroad, the couple are also said to request that their HRH titles be used. One source said it was an attempt to “feel relevant”.
“One source said it was an attempt to ‘feel relevant’” – ah, yes, that’s what it is, it’s not like Meghan is simply a married woman who wants to use her married name! The Telegraph also gets this wrong: “Elizabeth II had strongly opposed the “half in and half out” model proposed by the couple when they stepped back from royal duties and as such, their titles were put into abeyance.” They were not put into abeyance. There was some hokey pinky-swear promise made that they wouldn’t use their HRHs to flog dishware. They haven’t. I also love how they act like the Windsors have been put in this deeply uncomfortable position – Charles could easily make a big deal about this and have their HRHs completely removed and the British public would shrug. He could go to Parliament and ask that the Sussex titles be removed too. He hasn’t bothered. Probably because Charles knows (as does everyone else) that the HRHs and titles help tie the Sussexes to the Windsors, which is what the Windsors want (even if they would hate to admit it).
As for promises… I wonder what Princess Consort Camilla will say? You remember how Camilla and Charles “promised” that “Princess Consort” would be her title when Charles acceded? Remember how Charles blackmailed his mother into signing off on “Queen Consort” in the last months of QEII’s life? Remember how once QEII died, Charles and Camilla forced the public to just refer to Camilla as “Queen Camilla” as opposed to Queen Consort? So many broken promises, it’s such a shame! It’s also worth noting… Prince Andrew’s title and HRH have never been put into abeyance either.
Now this I do not believe at all.. but with any news nowadays it doesn’t have to be true for it to be printed.
Proof? Because of seeing one package that quite likely used the title and style as a joke? And “Palace courtiers believed” they agreed not to use titles? In other words, they don’t know that such an agreement even existed or was discussed. And, quite likely, H&M have noticed how many royals HAVE used these things for profit.
The grey men HATE being bypassed and excluded from any decision. It removes their power and the only reasons why they’re in the palace are for power, relevance and influence.
Hence you have the likes of Dickie Arbiter thinking he’s still a courtier with the ability to influence any decision. Sucks to be them.
When are they never relevant? These rats keep using their anonymous sources as if they were authoritative. Piss-off.
Does Andrew still have his title? Because he is a pedophile rapist.
HRH The Duke of Pedos.
No he lost the HRH, although of course he does still have it, just not supposed to use it. Nothing to be does if he does use it, It’s on his birth certificate just as Harry’s is.
Andrew probably is using the h r h. His ex fergie gets to use her duchess title to hawk her books and various products
In my mind there is zero doubt that any royal staff – at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Buckingham, wherever Andrew may wander – refer to him as anything but “your royal highness” or some variation thereof.
and lets not forget that his daughters are HRH, even though they have never been working royals.
Again, if they are such sticklers for the Sandringham Summit agreement, then give back the house and the security. Until then, STFU.
I love how the BM absolutely have no idea how this whole style, take away the title, abeyance of title complex works.
It’s not like they could look it up somewhere — how a majority of votes in the Houses of Parliament is needed, or where they could find people who could explain the process of removing titles to them.
But hey, it’s the Sussexes, so let’s be loud and wrong, as long as the Sussexes are blamed. Because no one in the UK media seems to care about facts.
They rely on their readers not knowing either.
It never fails to amuse me how they never know anything, then always know everything. This literally was not a thing that they were aware of as a possibility 48 hours ago, now they have inside sources to tell them that they’ve been doing it for years and they have done it here and there, and they do it for these reasons. And at the end of the day, who cares?
Are they still really pretending in 2025 that the hrh is what makes Harry and Meghan popular and well known? I agree they’ll never take it away, or at least Charles won’t, William doesn’t make great decisions because they want them to be tied to the Windsors. That’s why they pretend everything that they say or do is a snub, a sweet nod, or a reference to something about that Family.
After the shit they pulled with the Sussexes’ security and Frogmore Cottage eviction, I am fine with the Sussexes ignoring the entire Sandringham Agreement (they haven’t but I’m supportive of them doing that). I’m glad the Sussexes are in their ‘whatever’ 🤷🏽♀️ space regarding British media and palace narratives and performative protocols. 2025 is a new dawn, it’s a new day in the USA and the Sussexes are moving forward bigly 🙃, making major moves in business and investment. Living the soft life, not playing the ‘prove it game’ is the order of the day in the USA.
Meghan wrote 2025 in the sand on January 1, New Year’s Day for a reason. She has turned the page and will not waste time proving herself to those people in the UK who want to pick her apart. 👍
Yup that was definitely THE line in the sand.
This is Meghan’s DGAF era of joy and I’m loving the implosion from the rats and the haters. May they continue to stew in their misery. 😌
Meghan is an HRH so oh well.
The Sandringham Agreement has no weight in law because it wasn’t hashed out in court, go through the process in Parliament or QEII didn’t issue a Letters Patent.
And to the extent that the Sussexes were abiding by it out of respect for the monarchy, especially QEII, or maybe initially out of hopes that following it would make their lives easier (which we know didn’t happen) – the royals didn’t follow it so I’m sure at this point H&M are like meh, what agreement.
I think part of what is burning up the men in grey, the royals, and the british press is that H&M dont have to use “HRH” or “royal” in any way to be successful. if its on their private correspondence- whatever. a private note with HRH isn’t why Meghan’s jam sold out in 45 minutes (if HRH was all it took to sell jam, Charles’ would never be available). HRH isn’t why Invictus is such a success, or why Meghan’s clothes are selling out and her show was a hit.
They may have become known to the world on a global stage bc they were royal, but that’s not why the world stays interested. And it drives everyone connected to the institution CRAZY bc they think being “royal” should be the be all and end all for popularity and success. And its not.
The Telegraph knows that it was not to be used for commercial reasons only. BTW has Charles refunded the cost of doing up Frogmore Cottage yet?
Regardless, the Royal Family broke the deal first so Harry and Meghan are under no obligation to stick to it now.