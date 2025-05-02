Donald Trump on his recession: ‘Maybe the children will have 2 dolls instead of 30’

America had a good run as the land of plenty, the country with cheap goods and a solid economy. Say goodbye to the land of plenty, say goodbye to the American Century. Several economic forecasts came out this week and all of them have sent the Trump administration into a panic. Trump has overseen two solid months of declining manufacturing, job losses, high prices and stock market catastrophes. The American economy is going to look very, very different in six months. Well, Donald Trump has heard the American people’s concerns and he thinks they’re all whiners. Why should American kids have lots of dolls? Two dolls is fine.
President Donald Trump has admitted how his foreign tariffs may impact American consumers following a new report about the U.S. economy.
During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, April 30, Trump was asked about his tariffs on goods from China and how they might continue to affect the U.S. marketplace. In early April, the president upped the tariffs to 145% and Bloomberg reported this week that cargo shipments from China have since fallen by an estimated 60%.
“Somebody said the shelves will be open. Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30. Maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally,” Trump said of the tariffs’ effect on U.S. goods.
“But we’re not talking about something where we’ll have to go out of our way,” he continued. “They have ships that are loaded up with stuff, much of which we don’t need. And we have to make a fair deal. We’ve been ripped off by every country in the world, but China, I would say, is the leading one.”
On Thursday, May 1, the U.S. Commerce Department released a new report indicating that the American economy shrank by 0.3% during the first quarter of 2025. However, on his Truth Social page, Trump was quick to place the blame on his predecessor, President Joe Biden.
“This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s. I didn’t take over until January 20th,” he wrote. “Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang.’ This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!”
Again, the post-pandemic Biden economy was the envy of the world. No other country shimmied their way out of the global post-pandemic slump like Biden’s America. There was some inflation, but otherwise, the stock market was up, millions of jobs were being created, people were saving and spending money, retirement accounts looked healthy, we didn’t have a brain-wormed lunatic in charge of HHS, and a glue-sniffing psychopath wasn’t dismantling the government from within. And most importantly, goods were inexpensive. Parents could afford toys for their kids. You could buy toilet paper without taking out a mortgage. Affordable electronics were readily available. There were no empty shelves anywhere. That’s all about to change.
