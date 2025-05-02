Mail: Why isn’t Duchess Meghan’s jam featured in the Netflix Bites restaurant?

Ted Sarandos and various Netflix executives have gone on the record repeatedly about their solid relationships with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Sarandos seems to be especially interested in finding a way to monetize the extreme interest in Meghan. Sarandos and Netflix executives were the ones telling Meghan that she should create a cooking and entertaining show, and Netflix came in as Meghan’s business partner on her As Ever line, which sold out in under an hour. These are facts and on-the-record quotes from Meghan and the people involved. That hasn’t stopped the British media from banging their heads against the walls of their asylum, wailing “but Netflix insiders told me that Netflix hates the Sussexes!” Well, the Daily Mail has a hot tip! The Netflix Bites restaurant in Las Vegas does not serve any of Meghan’s dishes, nor do they have any As Ever jam!

The Mail can now reveal that, despite being one of Netflix’s biggest stars, the Duchess of Sussex’s condiments don’t cut the mustard at the streamer’s ‘official restaurant’. Netflix Bites serves food inspired by the streaming giant’s shows and opened in Las Vegas In February. The venue at the MGM Grand Hotel offers dozens of breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks based on TV hits, including a ‘WWE Smash Burger’, a ‘Selling Caesar Salad’, inspired by the popular property show Selling Sunset, and a Sex Education ‘hoagie’ sausage. But a month on, the streamer has still yet to serve Meghan’s As Ever raspberry jam or honey. And not a single reference is made to the Duchess’s show in the restaurant’s six-page menu. A chef at Netflix Bites confirmed to the Mail that As Ever products are not on the menu. In contrast, it is stuffed with Bridgerton-themed items – inspired by Netflix’s alternative historical drama – including a ‘regency tea’ supposedly designed by the show’s narrator ‘Lady Whistledown’ herself, and eggs ‘royale’ on an English muffin in honour of another character, Benedict Bridgerton. ‘It is really rather odd,’ one LA insider says. ‘Netflix could have turned to its real royals for inspiration, instead of all the fake royal dishes.’ Even more disappointingly for fans of Meghan, none of the famous dishes from her lifestyle show are served at Netflix Bites, such as the impressive ‘honey lemon layer cake with raspberry’ or her ‘single skillet pasta’. My insider says ‘patience is wearing thin’ and adds: ‘It has certainly raised eyebrows. It feels very deliberate by Netflix to exclude their biggest food influencer from their menus, while featuring a number of smaller shows. The whole menu is built around Netflix’s best shows with clever puns and word plays for food and drink. Having her spread as a side for toast would be such a great way to include Meghan alongside other big shows. She could have even taught the chefs at the restaurant how to cook her single skillet pasta.’

“Patience is wearing thin” where and with whom? Are they saying that Meghan’s patience is wearing thin, or Netflix’s patience is wearing thin? It doesn’t matter, it’s a lie. It’s funny that the Mail has someone running around to anything involving Netflix and screaming “but where’s Meghan’s JAM?” Her jam sold out, dummies. There wouldn’t have been enough jam to send to a restaurant, although she should absolutely work out an exclusivity deal with various restaurants to carry her jam in the future. “But why isn’t Netflix Bites making one-skillet pasta?” That’s actually a good idea, and once the second season of WLM comes out, maybe Netflix Bites will do a collab with Meghan and some of her recipes will be featured in the restaurant. Maybe it will happen alongside Meghan releasing a cookbook! But… but… patience is wearing thin! Sure, that’s why the whole-ass CEO of Netflix is completely jazzed about all things Meghan Sussex.