Mail: Why isn’t Duchess Meghan’s jam featured in the Netflix Bites restaurant?

Ted Sarandos and various Netflix executives have gone on the record repeatedly about their solid relationships with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Sarandos seems to be especially interested in finding a way to monetize the extreme interest in Meghan. Sarandos and Netflix executives were the ones telling Meghan that she should create a cooking and entertaining show, and Netflix came in as Meghan’s business partner on her As Ever line, which sold out in under an hour. These are facts and on-the-record quotes from Meghan and the people involved. That hasn’t stopped the British media from banging their heads against the walls of their asylum, wailing “but Netflix insiders told me that Netflix hates the Sussexes!” Well, the Daily Mail has a hot tip! The Netflix Bites restaurant in Las Vegas does not serve any of Meghan’s dishes, nor do they have any As Ever jam!
The Mail can now reveal that, despite being one of Netflix’s biggest stars, the Duchess of Sussex’s condiments don’t cut the mustard at the streamer’s ‘official restaurant’.
Netflix Bites serves food inspired by the streaming giant’s shows and opened in Las Vegas In February. The venue at the MGM Grand Hotel offers dozens of breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks based on TV hits, including a ‘WWE Smash Burger’, a ‘Selling Caesar Salad’, inspired by the popular property show Selling Sunset, and a Sex Education ‘hoagie’ sausage.
But a month on, the streamer has still yet to serve Meghan’s As Ever raspberry jam or honey. And not a single reference is made to the Duchess’s show in the restaurant’s six-page menu.
A chef at Netflix Bites confirmed to the Mail that As Ever products are not on the menu.
In contrast, it is stuffed with Bridgerton-themed items – inspired by Netflix’s alternative historical drama – including a ‘regency tea’ supposedly designed by the show’s narrator ‘Lady Whistledown’ herself, and eggs ‘royale’ on an English muffin in honour of another character, Benedict Bridgerton.
‘It is really rather odd,’ one LA insider says. ‘Netflix could have turned to its real royals for inspiration, instead of all the fake royal dishes.’
Even more disappointingly for fans of Meghan, none of the famous dishes from her lifestyle show are served at Netflix Bites, such as the impressive ‘honey lemon layer cake with raspberry’ or her ‘single skillet pasta’.
My insider says ‘patience is wearing thin’ and adds: ‘It has certainly raised eyebrows. It feels very deliberate by Netflix to exclude their biggest food influencer from their menus, while featuring a number of smaller shows. The whole menu is built around Netflix’s best shows with clever puns and word plays for food and drink. Having her spread as a side for toast would be such a great way to include Meghan alongside other big shows. She could have even taught the chefs at the restaurant how to cook her single skillet pasta.’
“Patience is wearing thin” where and with whom? Are they saying that Meghan’s patience is wearing thin, or Netflix’s patience is wearing thin? It doesn’t matter, it’s a lie. It’s funny that the Mail has someone running around to anything involving Netflix and screaming “but where’s Meghan’s JAM?” Her jam sold out, dummies. There wouldn’t have been enough jam to send to a restaurant, although she should absolutely work out an exclusivity deal with various restaurants to carry her jam in the future. “But why isn’t Netflix Bites making one-skillet pasta?” That’s actually a good idea, and once the second season of WLM comes out, maybe Netflix Bites will do a collab with Meghan and some of her recipes will be featured in the restaurant. Maybe it will happen alongside Meghan releasing a cookbook! But… but… patience is wearing thin! Sure, that’s why the whole-ass CEO of Netflix is completely jazzed about all things Meghan Sussex.
I swear this shit press in the UK wakes up every morning just to find the smallest thing they can think of to justify how Meghan’s failing at life instead of finding legitimate things to waste space on. I have to wonder how tiresome this must be for people from the UK to see their press wasting time on this BS.
I’ve decided they have madlib’d their articles and use a random word generator to fill in the blanks. Then they ask chatGPT to rewrite the resulting mishmash, and that’s what we get.
Seriously, they really need to*someone* or *something* to keep track of their lies. I’m getting whiplash!
BM: her show is a “failure”!!
Now, they’re saying it’s so successful that it’s “odd” that Meg’s recipes aren’t featured.
BM: the “jam” was awful!! SO expensive!!
Now, why isn’t it in the restaurant?
BM: Netflix wants nothing to do with Meg!!
Now, she’s Netflix’s “biggest food influencer”
JFC!!! I truly can’t believe this!
There is a great article (sorry to have to link to The Bird, but it is a good read that hits the nail squarely on the head, by Rosie O’Sullivan: https://x.com/LovernGee/status/1918234525739696131/photo/2
Here is a little palate cleanser, it’s an interesting read i’ve found over on Substack:
“Is Meghan Markle the most despicable member of the Royal Household? Virginia Giuffre didn’t think so. By Rebecca Mack
https://open.substack.com/pub/itwillgetbetter/p/is-meghan-markle-the-most-despicable?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=427frl
Yes and my patience is wearing thin with all these off the hook insane articles trying to twist whatever they can into a shit on Meg story. Here’s a thought maybe Netflix could put on the menu a sour grapes salad inspired by the British media gutter rats.
I don’t think I have ever been in a restaurant that serves bread and jam at least not in Britain or in France. I have never been to the US.
Breakfast buffet perhaps.
A lot of little cafes do. I used to go out to this little French place, here in WLA, and get a freshly baked baguette with homemade raspberry jam with a good French Press coffee. I was so sad when it closed!
Oh, so now Meghan is “one of Neflix’s biggest stars” and “their biggest food influencer”? Well, that’s a change.
Right?
They’re trying to reduce her to a run of the mill Instagram “influencer” status.
Also, the article refers to Meghan as a “real royal” now. I guess she’s a “real royal” when it suits them (i.e. the tabloids).
Netflix has a lot of cooking shows and none of the recipes from any of them were featured. Non story.
Yes dishes they mentioned are all shows that are not cooking shows but show with a theme that they are playing up, like Lady Whistledown. This is some unhinged stuff.
Patience is wearing thin for the media, that Netflix won’t just drop her and other famous people won’t come on the record and say how much they hate her, and how all of Hollywood feels the same way.
This show just came out 8 weeks ago, so I don’t understand why they think that the restaurant would be stocked with jam that was just released a month ago and feature recipes from a show that you didn’t even know which recipes would hit. You could just as easily ask why there isn’t Korean fried Chicken on the menu or salt baked fish. There’s no way of telling until the show comes out what will be a standout. And there’s no reason to think that that’s not in development. It’s been 2 months for everything. I know that they’re used to slapdash half-assed attempts but major companies typically don’t like to work that way.
But that’s the point. Netflix is a major company, the Fail is a rag not worthwhile to be printed. Somehow, Netflix can do blissfully without the Fail’s approval.
The Fail knows this makes no sense. But they deliberately lie to generate clicks, so no surprise here. It all is getting old, however, and even their own readers mostly read the lies for entertainment value and really don’t care if it is true or not. The whole point is the cruelty after all.
She literally announced 2 months ago she would be in the two main Netflix restaurants..Mall of America and I forgot the other one.
Those aren’t restaurants they are Netflix stores. Meghan hasn’t announced anything though. At the moment AsEver products are out of stock so it will be a while before they appear anywhere.
When did she announce that? I remember the DM writing articles saying that but I have no memory of Meghan making such an announcement.
The faux concern 🥱
They sure try to keep commoditising Meghan and Meghan is like nah.
And why does the Daily Fail think it’s any of their business?
Also, who’s the LA insider? Not much of an insider if they have no patience. Surprised they didn’t call them their “Netflix insider” 😂
I suppose if you live in LA you can now be the Fail’s “LA insider.” 😂 Surprised they didn’t go for the “Vegas insider” or “Montecito insider”. Oops.
What is the DM doing here? Didn’t they say that Meghan’s show and jam were terrible and that she was a flop? So why are they expecting it be on the Netflix restaurant’s menu? Furthermore, didn’t Ted Sarandos say that Netflix is a passive investor? I thought that to mean they will help with financing, manufacturing and distribution but it’s basically Meghan’s business. The DM made up a story that Meghan’s items were going to be sold in Netflix stores and now that’s not the case their patience is wearing thin. The gaslighting.
Cause the jam sold out!
I think Meghan probably has a different “deal” with Netflix than these other shows. Besides, her show is a life-style show, not a cooking show per se, and so far, she is selling food products. It also it sounds like she is about to branch out into other kinds of “products.” My impression is that Meghan’s stuff might show up in the Netflix merch stores. And now Megan is one of the “real royals?” I guess they just write what suits their agenda for the day, regardless of inconsistency, or truth, context, known facts, or even common sense.
The “patience is wearing thin” mantra seems to be requisite for this kind of reporting, like a slogan on a sticker, to slap on the BS baggage they send out.
But what would be the point of a one-skillet pasta offering, at a restaurant? The whole point is it saves the cook labor, potentially, at the cost of a more complex flavor profile (umami) of the dish. Why would a restaurant patron want to order it, when the labor is being done by others?
Was Bridgerton branded food on the menu one month after premiering?
I wouldn’t want it in a restaurant because then (to me). It would mean Netflix is mass producing it. Sourced from God knows where or GMO fruit. And who is in control of the quality?
I would prefer small batches sourced from non GMO crops. That if I get lucky one day I will get to order it. Before it is sold out. That way Meghan can control quanity and quality as CEO.
And not to nit pick, but it’s spread on her website not jam. Spread actually uses more fruit and less sugar. It’s the healthier alternative.