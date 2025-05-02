Christina Aguilera looks completely unrecognizable in her Carcy Mag editorial

Christina Aguilera disappears for months at a time, and by that I mean that she’s not walking on red carpets regularly, nor is she constantly in the news or gossip blogs. She’s 44 years old and her messiest years are behind her, and she survived them. Well, Christina has gotten a lot of attention in recent days for posting photos from a magazine shoot. The magazine? Carcy, which I’ve never heard of. I’m not entirely positive that the magazine didn’t just hire some blonde woman off the street and they’re trying to pass her off as Aguilera.

So, yeah, this is insane. These photos are part of the “what kind of plastic surgery are these people getting” discourse. What’s even weirder is that… Christina has been out and about a few times this year, notably at some Grammy events and not even a month ago at the Breakthrough Prize event (I’m including those April photos below). It’s clear that Christina has had some work done, and it wouldn’t surprise me if she’s been getting tweaks and updates for years. But the person in the Carcy Mag photos has no resemblance to the Christina in early April. I don’t even know what’s happening.