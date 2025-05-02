Princess Kate’s ‘bronde’ highlights are being praised as ‘incredibly flattering’

Love her or hate her, people were actually pleased to see the Princess of Wales out and about this week. Kate’s annual spring disappearances are always tough on the blogs and the tabloids. Kate and William’s visit to the Scottish isles has given everyone an opportunity for some good old-fashioned gossip about clothes, hair and the state of the Wales marriage. I avoided talking about Kate’s hair because I actually thought it looked nice during the anniversary trip. I saw some comments that she was wearing an “obvious wig,” but I don’t think she is? It’s not like it was back in the fall of 2023, when she was just plopping cheap wigs on her head and expecting no one to notice. Since her comeback, it appears as if Kate is getting some professional work done on her weaves – they’re more blended and polished-looking. Which brings me to this piece in the Mail, about Kate going “bronde” for the summer.
The Princess of Wales has adopted a new ‘bronde’ look for summer to look ‘aspirational and approachable,’ experts have told Femail. As she mingled with locals in front of the brightly-coloured houses, many were wowed by the future queen’s new lighter hair look. The future queen’s choice of blonde highlights and balayage is ‘incredibly flattering’ and ‘seasonally appropriate’ according to the country’s top hair care experts.
Shady Harb, a hair expert at Beauty Club London, told Femail that Kate’s decision to go lighter is ‘seasonally appropriate’ and ‘incredibly flattering for her skin tone’.
‘What we’re seeing here is a soft transition from her signature rich brunette to a more dimensional, sun-kissed tone achieved through a mix of balayage and face-framing highlights. These warmer, honey-golden hues help to brighten her complexion and add a healthy radiance that’s perfect for the summer months. From a hair colourist’s perspective, this kind of tonal lift is very intentional – it creates movement and texture without compromising the integrity of the hair. It’s also a clever way to enhance shine and give the illusion of thicker, fuller hair. By subtly lightening the mid-lengths and ends while keeping the root area deeper, you maintain a natural-looking depth that grows out seamlessly.’
‘In the salon, we see a lot of clients requesting this kind of update around this time of year – it’s a refresh without a full transformation, and perfect for someone like Kate who wants to maintain elegance and timelessness with a modern twist. This shade choice also speaks to confidence – she’s softening her overall look in a way that feels relaxed, yet still incredibly polished. It’s a beautiful example of how colour can lift not just your hair, but your entire presence.’
Sure, she absolutely got some highlights. Her hairstylist also added some lighter, high-quality weaves which were blended better than her old, pre-2023 weaves. This is just my opinion, by the way. I haven’t canceled Wiglet Watch permanently, but give credit where credit is due: her hair has looked much better this year. While I still believe that Kate’s clothing budget has been dramatically slashed, someone finally convinced her that she needed better-quality hair work.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Mull, Scotland, 29 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, during their visit to a local croft on the west coast of Mull to learn about sustainable production and the hospitality industry on the islands.,Image: 993589615, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Robert Perry/Daily Mail Scotland/Avalon
Mull, Scotland, 30 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Mull, Scotland the couple visited the Ardura Community Forest. On the second day of their visit to the Scottish Isles, The Duke and Duchess will meet the Countryside Rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment. The Mull and Iona Ranger Service plays a vital role in conservation, biodiversity protection, visitor management and education on the islands. Countryside Rangers lead guided events for visitors and the resident community – regularly partnering with local primary schools to ensure that every child on the islands has the opportunity to experience the beautiful natural environment around them.,Image: 993841772, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
Mull, Scotland, 30 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Mull, Scotland the couple visited the Ardura Community Forest. On the second day of their visit to the Scottish Isles, The Duke and Duchess will meet the Countryside Rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment. The Mull and Iona Ranger Service plays a vital role in conservation, biodiversity protection, visitor management and education on the islands. Countryside Rangers lead guided events for visitors and the resident community – regularly partnering with local primary schools to ensure that every child on the islands has the opportunity to experience the beautiful natural environment around them.,Image: 993844788, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
Mull, Scotland, 30 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Mull, Scotland the couple visited the Ardura Community Forest. On the second day of their visit to the Scottish Isles, The Duke and Duchess will meet the Countryside Rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment. The Mull and Iona Ranger Service plays a vital role in conservation, biodiversity protection, visitor management and education on the islands. Countryside Rangers lead guided events for visitors and the resident community – regularly partnering with local primary schools to ensure that every child on the islands has the opportunity to experience the beautiful natural environment around them.,Image: 993844804, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
Prince William and Catherine, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visit the town of Tobermory
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Tobermory, Isle of Munn, United Kingdom
When: 29 Apr 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on their wedding anniversary
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Tobermory, United Kingdom
When: 29 Apr 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on their wedding anniversary
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Tobermory, United Kingdom
When: 29 Apr 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on their wedding anniversary
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Tobermory, United Kingdom
When: 29 Apr 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meeting those who run the public ferry service as well as members of the community who use it before taking the ferry across the water to the Isle of Iona, on the last day of the royal visit to the Isle of Mull
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Isle of Mull, United Kingdom
When: 30 Apr 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Fionnphort to catch the ferry to Iona during their visit to The Isle of Munn
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Fionnphort, United Kingdom
When: 30 Apr 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales disembark the ferry from Iona,Fionnphort
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Fionnphort, United Kingdom
When: 30 Apr 2025
Credit: Cover Images
She needs a serious hairdo. The long hair ages her. She did try the blonde shades before.
Blonde highlights make her skin look more sallow & ashy. It’s not really a good look for her.
Honestly it looks like they dyed her hair and wiglets to match the cosplay blazer. It’s giving sad trombone.
On the other side the dark brown also made her matronly and severely old. She probably had some work done, so we need to notice the hair instead of whatever she’s trying to hide. It is nice through and looks much better than the sarah fawcett retro bang’s of last year which were HORRIBLE.
“It’s a beautiful example of how colour can lift not just your hair, but your entire presence.” It is about time something can lift her presence, because she’s been constantly absent.
The curtain bangs (?) seemed to have grown out about a foot.
Ok a nice summer transition. Now if she would only transition into being a better human. I won’t hold my breath.
This is sad. Kate is 1 heartbeat away from being queen consort and all the press can write is what a good job her hair colorist did in hiding the grays in Kate’s hair. No wonder Kate is dismissed as a lightweight; she and William allow it.
I agree. And they try to talk up a hair coloring choice – not her programs or foundations – as aspirational. Pitiful.
She has zero depth, substance, or accomplishments along with her off putting personality I guess the best they can do to fill the articles is to only write about her appearance.. clothes, hair, makeup etc.
Isn’t it so sad? People were “wowed” because she…..got blond highlights?
I like the color – it’s very flattering. The overly long hair is very 2010 Hallmark Channel, but that’s her thing and it looks like she’ll stick with it.
Ali McGraw had the long hair for years, but she got a very flattering shorter hairdo. Kate looks better with shoulder length hair, the hair seems to weigh her down.
Ali MacGraw is an intelligent, gracious, elegant and extremely compassionate woman. I’ve run into her, talked briefly with her over the years in Santa Fe.
Two women could not be more different.
BTW her hair is usually up
I think the bronde looks great on her
The amount of praise these people get for just barely breathing is disgusting. They live off the backs of working people who can barely afford heat in the winter. And as they steal from the pockets of the poor to go on their 30th vacation in 12 months, the press praises them for having highlights, walking on a beach, or flipping a pancake as if it was the equivalent to discovering the cure for cancer.
It’s gaslighting plain and simple. It’s horrid
It’s a lot of hair. It’s fine? That’s all I’ve got. To me, it looks lighter but doesn’t look super belayage but what do I know? Anyway, yay for the press they got some content to write about hair. Exciting stuff.
Just a personal opinion: She looks better with dark brown/ chestnut hair. This makes her skin tone more sallow.
K’s hair over the years: https://www.glamour.com/story/kate-middleton-hair-transformation
She absolutely looks better w darker hair. Her skin tone looks awful w lighter. It doesn’t matter how many times Carole pretends to be the “top hair dresser in the country” and feeds to the paid pr what to say. It looks awful on her.
Because the first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is think about the Princess of Wales’ hair color… 🙄 This is the best the rota can do?
The lighter colors make Kate seem like she’s “aging gracefully” but I can already tell the next decade is going to be tough for her. She’s either going to come out walking the path towards Camilla aging or she’s going to come out of it fillered to all hell.
Bless their hearts. The rota will publish anything to gloss over the Wails lack of substance and work ethic. Meghan would be mocked to hell and back if she chose an outdated look so old-fashioned and aging. The fail needs to report on how much the royal rug is costing the taxpayers instead of embiggening a 43 year old with Peter Pan syndrome.
I really couldn’t figure out all the talk about wiglets and weaves before, but the hunk of hair hanging over Kate’s left shoulder just appears totally unrelated to the rest of her hair which looks quite nice to me.
The best she’s ever looked hair-wise was when she had shoulder length hair. She should go back to that.
Aspirational? To whom is she aspiring to? Thought she was the top of the food chain already. Aspirational smacks bang of insecurity.
Oh, we’re supposed to aspire to be her, innit?
To desire to sell our souls and our children for a life suckling at the public teat while pretending to be of value to a nation we are conning?
Absolutely, some BoneIdle sub-blonde highlights will make me want to do that, ya sure you betcha! 🙄
I thought the hair pieces /wig looked very obvious this time especially with the hair colour. She’s going to keep putting furry animals on her head for a long time and it looks silly. Those ski pics from memory showed small plaits or pony tails? not this massive mess of hair.
I like Kate’s new color but, as other posters have pointed out, long hair ages her, and a shorter cut would be more flattering. Same for Meaghan — I think she would look stunning with shorter hair (sorry if this offends anyone!).
Meghan’s hair usually looks healthy. I don’t think it ages her at all. That said, if she wanted to cut off a few inches, I wouldn’t be mad at it, lol.
Meghan’s hair is shorter than Kate’s already. She doesn’t have hair go mid back. Kate’s real hair was also much shorter in that braid during the recent ski trip. She could easily style that instead of adding long weaves that look dry most of the time anyway.
Her long hair and style is reflective of the ‘sloany pony’ look that you see all around the Chelsea and Fulham areas in London. This is the look that Peggy likes – super thin with looong hair. She is what William wants her to be – nothing more, nothing less.
Kate’s hair looks nice but not anything new.
The bar is set so low for her.
Is she swatting/grabbing his ass in one of those photos?!
Kate’s hair is way too warm for her skin. It washes her out. She has a cool undertone, and she dresses and does her hair like she has a warm undertone. It’s not as flattering as it could be.
She would look great with some cooler, ashy blonde highlights.
She also desperately needs a good hair cut. She could keep it long but cut off a few inches and give it some great shape. Right now she has what I call “spaniel ears.”
Congratulations to the hairstylist.
Now can someone do something so that the Princess of Wales doesn’t feel called to call focus to her camel toe?
Praise for her highlights, huh?
But, what about her podiatrist?
No Hobbit feet for our princess…
I’ve wondered over the years if Kate even has any money of her own. All of her money must come through William, right? He must decide how much she can spend on hair care and clothes.
It’s also very common of separation agreements. Budget cuts and such. Kate has never had any money on her own. She’s lived off of freebies of being Willy’s girlfriend and then wife and her family have little. Pip & James live of their spouses.
Now when I see her, I think of Kristi Noem. That’s not a compliment.