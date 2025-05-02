Princess Kate’s ‘bronde’ highlights are being praised as ‘incredibly flattering’

Love her or hate her, people were actually pleased to see the Princess of Wales out and about this week. Kate’s annual spring disappearances are always tough on the blogs and the tabloids. Kate and William’s visit to the Scottish isles has given everyone an opportunity for some good old-fashioned gossip about clothes, hair and the state of the Wales marriage. I avoided talking about Kate’s hair because I actually thought it looked nice during the anniversary trip. I saw some comments that she was wearing an “obvious wig,” but I don’t think she is? It’s not like it was back in the fall of 2023, when she was just plopping cheap wigs on her head and expecting no one to notice. Since her comeback, it appears as if Kate is getting some professional work done on her weaves – they’re more blended and polished-looking. Which brings me to this piece in the Mail, about Kate going “bronde” for the summer.

The Princess of Wales has adopted a new ‘bronde’ look for summer to look ‘aspirational and approachable,’ experts have told Femail. As she mingled with locals in front of the brightly-coloured houses, many were wowed by the future queen’s new lighter hair look. The future queen’s choice of blonde highlights and balayage is ‘incredibly flattering’ and ‘seasonally appropriate’ according to the country’s top hair care experts. Shady Harb, a hair expert at Beauty Club London, told Femail that Kate’s decision to go lighter is ‘seasonally appropriate’ and ‘incredibly flattering for her skin tone’. ‘What we’re seeing here is a soft transition from her signature rich brunette to a more dimensional, sun-kissed tone achieved through a mix of balayage and face-framing highlights. These warmer, honey-golden hues help to brighten her complexion and add a healthy radiance that’s perfect for the summer months. From a hair colourist’s perspective, this kind of tonal lift is very intentional – it creates movement and texture without compromising the integrity of the hair. It’s also a clever way to enhance shine and give the illusion of thicker, fuller hair. By subtly lightening the mid-lengths and ends while keeping the root area deeper, you maintain a natural-looking depth that grows out seamlessly.’ ‘In the salon, we see a lot of clients requesting this kind of update around this time of year – it’s a refresh without a full transformation, and perfect for someone like Kate who wants to maintain elegance and timelessness with a modern twist. This shade choice also speaks to confidence – she’s softening her overall look in a way that feels relaxed, yet still incredibly polished. It’s a beautiful example of how colour can lift not just your hair, but your entire presence.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Sure, she absolutely got some highlights. Her hairstylist also added some lighter, high-quality weaves which were blended better than her old, pre-2023 weaves. This is just my opinion, by the way. I haven’t canceled Wiglet Watch permanently, but give credit where credit is due: her hair has looked much better this year. While I still believe that Kate’s clothing budget has been dramatically slashed, someone finally convinced her that she needed better-quality hair work.