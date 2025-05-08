Bill Pullman’s son Lewis knows he’s an ‘undeniably fortunate’ nepo baby

I was first introduced to Lewis Pullman in Top Gun: Maverick. The entire time I kept thinking, ”That dude looks like a young Bill Pullman.” I had no idea until the closing credits that the reason he looked so much like him was because it was his son! Lewis, 32, has actually been an actor since 2013 and has two dozen credits to his name. He received an Emmy nomination for the miniseries Lessons in Chemistry with Brie Larson.
Lewis stars as the villain in the newest Marvel movie, Thunderbolts. He’ll reprise the character in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday (You know, the one where Robert Downey is also playing Dr. Doom for some reason.) In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lewis talked about a range of things, including Thunderbolts, the work he put into his craft, what Jeff Bridges taught him, and, of course, being a nepo baby. Lewis took the opportunity to let everyone know that he’s lucky and he knows it.
The (nepo baby) elephant in the room: I think that’s what is so undeniably fortunate about nepotism … what’s the hardest to get is the opportunity to get experience and to find your comfortability within a very bizarre circumstance… And it took me so long to get comfortable in front of a camera and to forget that it’s there, and I wouldn’t have gotten that if I didn’t get all these chances to do so.
Why he became an actor: I was very naive about what my dad did growing up until high school. Then I really started getting curious about it and found a love for it. And he was always very supportive, my mom was always very supportive. I was doing theater as a kid, but then when I got out of college, I really started to think maybe I could do this actually, ‘cause I’m having so much damn fun and I don’t want to stop. And it’s been a really incredible kind of blossoming for me.
His dad gives him advice: [W]e have always been such a close-knit family, but it’s great to be able to confide in my pops about certain issues or certain questions. For a long time, I was like, I’m gonna do this on my own and was very stubborn, and I’m so glad that I got over whatever that was because now it’s such a gift to be able to share different experiences with my dad and get advice from him.
On charting his own path: I felt a lot of pressure to fill his shoes, you know. And once I realized that it was an impossible pair of shoes to fill, I kind of found a sense of relief in knowing that if there was any future for me in film that it would be by doing it my own way and trying to blaze my own trail. So that really freed me up in a lot of ways, kind of realizing that I’m very different from him in a lot of ways. I don’t have the same strengths that he has, so that was a big kind of opening up for me once I was like, OK, I can find my own voice and my own thing and gave myself permission to do that.
He’s glad his dad’s not an a-hole: I’m just so lucky that I love him so much. It would be a bummer if he was a bad actor or an asshole and I had to talk about him all the time, you know, and try and follow that (Laughs). Every set I go to, somebody has worked with my dad and they love him so much and so I’m like, it’s a hard reputation to follow, you know, flying in his wake. I’m always reminded of how incredibly generous and kind and talented he is.
His perfect day off: I definitely like to have a blend of like full hermitizing, as Jeff Bridges calls it. I’d be like, “What did you do this weekend?” He was like, “Uh, just did some more hermitizing,” [Pullman says in his best Bridges’ voice]. And I definitely have that, so sometimes that’s just sleeping, and then it would involve me taking my dog on a hike and seeing my family, and maybe reading, playing some drums. And then driving over and maybe hanging out with my nephew and sister and brother and mom and dad and brother-in-law, hanging out in the yard and throwing and using sticks for swords and that kind of thing (Laughs).
On overcoming anxiety: I think anxiety has been a big one that has followed me around my whole life, and so making it a friend and knowing that it’s actually there for a reason and that it’s actually trying to help you and kind of distinguishing when it’s right and when it’s wrong, but not shaming yourself for it. And figuring out how many different shapes it can take, and anxiety doesn’t always look like anxiety. So kind of morphing it and kind of channeling it into whatever fuel I might need, but sometimes I’m like, thank God I’m anxious about stuff because otherwise I’d just sleep all day (Laughs) and just be lazy.
A lot of his responses are very loquacious, shall we say, but I love his enthusiasm. He’s clearly very driven and his whole answer about always being dissatisfied has me singing “Satisfied” from Hamilton in my head now. The whole “hermitizing” thing from Jeff Bridges is funny yet relatable. That sounds like an introvert’s idea of a perfect day off. I suffer from anxiety and have never heard the advice to make it a friend, so I find that mindset to be very interesting, too.
I also appreciate that he doesn’t deny that he was fortunate to get chances other people wouldn’t have had because of nepotism, and really like that he applied the way the system helped him specifically. He didn’t say that being a nepo baby in Hollywood means you didn’t work hard or just get handed roles because of your name, just that it gave him more chances than most of his peers would have had. On that same note, what do we think about him saying he was “naive” about his dad being an actor until high school? I can buy it. Some kids just really are that oblivious, plus, Lewis and his older siblings were homeschooled, so he didn’t have classmates constantly reminding him that his dad was famous.
Photos credit: PacificCoastNews/Avalon, Apega/Wenn/Avalon, James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon, Getty
Loved him in thunderbolts, he has fantastic range in that movie! Both lewis and wyatt Russell have refreshingly honest takes on nepotism.
This is all I want from a nepo baby! I honestly don’t even care if they’re not the best actor/ model/ singer, just admit “yes, I got opportunities because of my parents and I’m grateful for that”. Good for him and good luck to him!
Side note- glad to hear his dad is still alive! I adore Bill Pullman but I definitely hold him in confusion with both Bill Paxton and Dennis Quaid and I’m sure that at least one of them is no longer with us.
Bill Paxton isn’t with us, which is so sad he was an amazing actor.
Dennis Quad is a maga guy I believe.
Love Bill Pullman. Love he set such a positive example for his kids to follow too. Life will be very difficult for kids like North West, always having her father’s horribleness in life. Shiloh too, there’s too many.
I have a fondness for Venn Diagrams.
My favorite one ever had 2 ovals:
– Bill Pullman
– Not Bill Pullman
And the bit where they overlapped was labeled
– Bill Paxton
I think he’s gonna be the next big thing because he’s dating Kaia Gerber and she seems to know how to pick them
Kaia Gerber does seem to have some now famous exes. She started young with Pete Davidson? I think.
I thought he was dating one of Andie McDowell’s daughters? Maybe they broke up and now he’s with Kai? Anyhoo…I felt the same watching TGM, why does that guy look so familiar?? He really does look like his father. And I recently discovered that he was the bellhop in Night at the Casino Royale (somehow missed that, and also explains the Jeff Bridges connection (other than also being a possible family friend)). I’m looking forward to seeing Thunderbolts* and his performance in it. He seems like a good egg, I wish him further success.
So fun story. My mom grew up with the Pullman family. She dated Bill’s older brother.
She has always loved seeing Bill in movies because, and I have seen the photo evidence, he was a super geeky band kid in school. My mom was in band with him and said he was always the nicest guy and the family was really lovely.
Just thought you’d all like a fun story!
Bill was in my sister’s grade in high school!
You grew up in Hornell?! Omg did you know the Weirick family?
We commuted to high school there. I certainly knew Jean Weirick because she was my teacher! Loved her 💗
Jean was my grandma! Jane her daughter is my mom. Holy cow! What a small world. Did you know my mom or uncle, TC?
Thunderbolts was such a nice surprise! I want to see it again and I have not said that about a Marvel movie in years.
He was great in this and in Lessons in Chemistry (and Top Gun!), definitely a rising star. Nepotism in Hollywood has been around since the dawn, but it’s always nice to see legitimately talented ones like this guy break out. I’d gladly watch more with him or Wyatt Russell than say, Scott Eastwood. The name can get you there but talent and a certain “something” is needed to stay there.
Just saw Thunderbolts* last night and it was super fun. Lewis was good and really funny.
I can totally see him being kind of unaware about his dad — everybody knows who Bill Pullman is but he’s not getting mobbed on the street famous.
I went to school in upstate NY, and we’d have to go to Hornell because it was the closest grocery store to my college in Alfred. It’s been decades, so it might have changed, but the welcome to Hornell sign said “Home to Bill Pullman,” so anytime I see his name, I immediately think of that sign.
I loved Lewis in “Salem’s Lot.” He really is a leading man. But I’d like to see more “nepo babies” taking advantage of their elite education to become great scientists, astronauts, doctors… instead of “D-listers” like Paris Hilton or Bijou Phillips.
He was so great in Thunderbolts! He was also so good in Lessons in Chemistry, a fantastic miniseries on Apple TV+ starring a sublime Brie Larson. Aja Naomi King from How to Get Away with Murder fame is also in it and she’s wonderful too. I highly, highly recommend it!