Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner walked their first red carpet together in Rome

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walked their first red carpet together, after more than two years of dating! To be fair, we’ve gotten used to Kylie attending Timothee’s work events, and there were plenty of photos and videos of them together at the Golden Globes and Oscars. But Kylie had never posed on a carpet with her boyfriend before now! Timmy took his lady to Rome this week, and Kylie was his plus-one at the David Di Donatello Awards. Timmy is being honored with the “David for Cinematic Excellence.”

Timothee wore Tom Ford, a very elegant black velvet suit with a fantastic cut. Kylie coordinated with her boyfriend, wearing a sultry Schiaparelli dress with a black-on-black pattern. She also wore Schiaparelli earrings which are too much for the look – she should have just gone with diamond studs and let the dress be the focus. Kylie’s proportions are wild (and they did not occur naturally) but overall, she looks nice. I think she’s been easing up on her cosmetic tweaks. Timothee obviously loves the way she looks and he seems really hot for her.

Anyway, I think he loves her. He seems to care what people think of him as an artist, but he doesn’t give a sh-t what people say about his personal life. His fans are always like “but he’s a super-sensitive artiste!” Sure, he is that, but he’s also just a guy from New York who likes the fact that he’s dating a rich single mom with her own power and fame. I think Kylie adores him too, and she’s become quieter and more elusive because of him. All of that to say, these photos are adorable.