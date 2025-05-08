Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner walked their first red carpet together in Rome

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner walked their first red carpet together, after more than two years of dating! To be fair, we’ve gotten used to Kylie attending Timothee’s work events, and there were plenty of photos and videos of them together at the Golden Globes and Oscars. But Kylie had never posed on a carpet with her boyfriend before now! Timmy took his lady to Rome this week, and Kylie was his plus-one at the David Di Donatello Awards. Timmy is being honored with the “David for Cinematic Excellence.”
Timothee wore Tom Ford, a very elegant black velvet suit with a fantastic cut. Kylie coordinated with her boyfriend, wearing a sultry Schiaparelli dress with a black-on-black pattern. She also wore Schiaparelli earrings which are too much for the look – she should have just gone with diamond studs and let the dress be the focus. Kylie’s proportions are wild (and they did not occur naturally) but overall, she looks nice. I think she’s been easing up on her cosmetic tweaks. Timothee obviously loves the way she looks and he seems really hot for her.
Anyway, I think he loves her. He seems to care what people think of him as an artist, but he doesn’t give a sh-t what people say about his personal life. His fans are always like “but he’s a super-sensitive artiste!” Sure, he is that, but he’s also just a guy from New York who likes the fact that he’s dating a rich single mom with her own power and fame. I think Kylie adores him too, and she’s become quieter and more elusive because of him. All of that to say, these photos are adorable.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
“I think she’s been easing up on her cosmetic tweaks.” I think she’s switched up her doctors to correct her overfilling. Also, isn’t her bosom larger?
Imo her bust looks bigger because she lost weight across her body and her bust is filled with silicone bags which doesn’t shrink while she’s losing weight.
But I do detect that her face is looking better. Her face doesn’t look like moon face anymore. She’s eased up on the fillers in her cheeks. Jmo.
After losing weight, it seems like she got larger ones. Honestly, it looks painful. I don’t understand how they are living like this.
I don’t like either of them but even I will admit their body language is always cute.
They’re a cute couple and it’s good to see Kylie smiling and happy. Love Timmy’s suit.
I think they’re a cute couple.
I’ve never taken much interest in either, but it has been fascinating to see the misogynistic trope pop up yet again of the woman supposedly bewitching/tricking/manipulating the (allegedly) brilliant male artist. It’s like online fans in particular have a playbook.
Sorry kids but your sophisticated, sensitive, artist wants to be with the artificially assembled reality TV star. There’s no trick.There never is.
Watch this space: he will have a project be a major miss soon (not wishing that on him, it’s just the reality of a long career) and somehow there will be fans framing it as “her” fault.
It wasn’t even a sudden shift. There are a lot of events Timmy was hanging out with Kardashians. People just see what they want.
She looks like a woman in a cartoon. A mix of Betty Boo and Jessica Rabbit in a disturbing way. I don‘t know why but everytime I see pictures of her I feel sorry for her and her lack of self acceptance.
This couple really gets under certain people’s skin. It’s interesting to me because I don’t find him all that fabulous but he has fans and they are obsessed. Like worse than Swifties. Some of the comments I’ve seen on reddit are so bonkers. I’m guilty of some parasocial indulgence too, but his fans are taking it to an almost hateful place. It’s all very strange.
SERIOUSLY.
Sorry, internet teens, sometimes men behave in a way that goes against your made-up idea of them. Timmy like boobs.
Oh that’s almost hilarious,he has his own version of Swifties? They think she is not good enough for him?
Some of the comments here about this successful, young woman blow my mind…
They seem so mismatched to me but obviously I don’t “know” either of them and they do seem to enjoy each other.
I really do like the dress but I think it’s fine to say it doesn’t fit her breasts. I’m sure it’s intentionally fit that way but all I see is the display of fake breasts. 🤷🏻♀️ It just looks wonky to me.
This is one of the first times in my life when she has looked genuinely happy. Maybe it is because she eased up on the fillers but her smile meets her eyes. I hope they last as they both seem happy weird a pairing as it is.