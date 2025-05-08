Prince Andrew’s friend John Bryan described Andrew’s depravity in an undercover video

Some history: James O’Keefe is that douchebag behind “Project Veritas,” a right-wing smear-generating organization which has repeatedly lied about and misrepresented various organizations and people. O’Keefe was pushed out of Project Veritas in 2023 (he was “misappropriating” donations) and he started his own O’Keefe Media Group. He’s still organizing “undercover videos” of dubious authenticity which may or may not be highly edited, if not entirely falsified.

Even more history: John Bryan was the longtime friend, financial advisor and fix-it guy for the Duke and Duchess of York. Bryan was the guy who was photographed sucking Fergie’s toes in 1992, an incident which directly led to the Yorks’ divorce. Bryan wasn’t just carrying on an affair with Fergie – he was close to Prince Andrew too and they all knew each other and partied together in the 1990s.

Well, James O’Keefe has now published an “undercover video” of John Bryan telling someone that Prince Andrew lied to him about Jeffrey Epstein and that Andrew was “f–king underage girls.” NSFW for language.

Yeah – I have no way of verifying the authenticity of the video, but let’s play along and say that John Bryan really said all of these things. He’s misrepresenting his closeness to the other members of the family, but sure, he was close to the Yorks. And he would have known some (if not all) of what Andrew was doing around that time too. News at seven: Andrew is a nonce who was besties with two human traffickers, and everyone in his circle knew what he was up to.

21 Responses to “Prince Andrew’s friend John Bryan described Andrew’s depravity in an undercover video”

  1. ❤️❤️❤️❤️SCAR says:
    May 8, 2025 at 7:56 am

    Brother to the king. The king had many friends who were nonces. It is better that Harry’s kids aren’t around these people.

    • Blogger says:
      May 8, 2025 at 8:16 am

      That’s it. The Palaces and the courtiers attract a cesspool of candidates across their many underlings. The tabloids – thanks to rehabbing the Rottweiler – have brought them down to their level.

    • 2131Jan says:
      May 8, 2025 at 8:17 am

      Chuckie has had MANY pedo friends and mentors, up to and including his “dear uncle” Louis Mountbatten. It’s accepted in his circle(s). Just can’t be learned about by the “plebs'”

      • Blogger says:
        May 8, 2025 at 8:45 am

        Given the age gap between him and Diana…

        Don’t know why he was so insistent on having a virgin though. By that stage, Britain had progressed socially after the swinging sixties and the pill. Whose expectations did he have to meet that he should have married a virgin? Lord Mountbatten? Prince Philip?

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        May 8, 2025 at 8:47 am

        This. It’s an aristo thing.

  2. Caitlin says:
    May 8, 2025 at 7:58 am

    It’s interesting how the royal press haven’t published this (evidence from someone who has a name v.s. an anonymous source). Whenever they have a tasty tidbit, their sources are always nameless insiders.

  3. Jais says:
    May 8, 2025 at 7:59 am

    Huh. How would he find out the truth I wonder? I can’t see Andrew admitting oh yes I had sex with underage girls. Anyways, I don’t know much about the Fergie scandal. Did the public know the Yorks were separated before the toe-sucking pap photos?

    • Eurydice says:
      May 8, 2025 at 8:07 am

      It was in all the papers. Fergie moved out of the house, BP announced she wouldn’t have any royal duties and Elizabeth said she wouldn’t cover Fergie’s debts. I think it was about 6 months before the toe-sucking thing.

    • SarahCS says:
      May 8, 2025 at 8:53 am

      If this guy was close to them I can see Andrew bragging about it.

  4. somebody says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:05 am

    I feel sorry for Bea and Eugenie being dragged into this by yet another of their parents’ dubious choices in associates. I doubt he was a “father figure” to them.

    • Blogger says:
      May 8, 2025 at 8:14 am

      Quite a worry that he would even say that he was the “father” to them. Totally drunk or totally a fantasist.

  5. Mslove says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:08 am

    I wonder if Peg will continue to protect the family pedo. It seems strange to me that Harry is the villain in this saga and not the man who rapes teenagers.

  6. Susan Collins says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:11 am

    Sure they have more proof of the pedo doing horrible things so let’s put out seventy- eleven million articles about how Harry is a leaker and being blackballed by the Windsors.

  7. Blogger says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Another example of the platinum standard of hires of the Palaces. Really, all the people there sell themselves, sell their positions and sell their access.

    After his toe-sucking episode, you’d think he’d be sacked, but nooo, he becomes the “crisis” adviser.

    What a joke this institution is.

  8. 2131Jan says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:15 am

    Fergie had her own connection(s) to Epstein and Maxwell. They loaned her money. I can easily see how this guy had the “inside info”: he was a moving part in the household (and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if there were any three-somes going on during those “100 odd days” Pedo wasn’t at sea (just my opinion!!).

    Fergie had a full blown affair with Bryant, out in the open. They were caught on camera with the toe sucking; the *most titillating* part was that it was in front of Bea and Eug (they were pretty young). If it’d just been those two, it might’ve gotten shrugged off after a bit.

    But yeah, I can totally see Pedo bragging to Bryant in a “bro mo(ment)” about his screwing around. After all, it’s totally accepted in “those circles” of aristocracy, especially once your heir and spare are birthed.

    And never forget, Pedo and Fergie invited Epstein and Maxwell to sit on Lizzie’s throne, take pics on the porch of Liz’s favorite cottage at Balmoral, AND invited them to Bea’s Fancy Dress Party for her 18th birthday.

    Everyone KNEW…. but NO ONE CARED.

  9. Amy Bee says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:18 am

    It would explain why he was sucking Fergie’s toes and Andrew seemingly didn’t have a problem with it.

  10. Inge says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:23 am

    Yeah I’m not reblogging the dar right, esp. if they have a history of falsifying things….

  11. MSJ says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:28 am

    Lord have mercy 🤦🏽‍♀️. Seems Andrew and Sarah were made for each other🤷🏽‍♀️. A solid partnership of poor judgement while in marriage and divorce. Do the Yorks have a lodge full of skeletons hidden in Windsor.

    RIP Virginia Giuffre. 🙏

  12. Brassy Rebel says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:45 am

    Andrew is pond scum who was f—ing underage girls. That said, this is James O’Keefe and you can’t put any stock in anything he’s associated with.

  13. SarahCS says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:56 am

    If a liar lies about a liar is it a lie?

