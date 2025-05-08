Prince Andrew’s friend John Bryan described Andrew’s depravity in an undercover video

Some history: James O’Keefe is that douchebag behind “Project Veritas,” a right-wing smear-generating organization which has repeatedly lied about and misrepresented various organizations and people. O’Keefe was pushed out of Project Veritas in 2023 (he was “misappropriating” donations) and he started his own O’Keefe Media Group. He’s still organizing “undercover videos” of dubious authenticity which may or may not be highly edited, if not entirely falsified.

Even more history: John Bryan was the longtime friend, financial advisor and fix-it guy for the Duke and Duchess of York. Bryan was the guy who was photographed sucking Fergie’s toes in 1992, an incident which directly led to the Yorks’ divorce. Bryan wasn’t just carrying on an affair with Fergie – he was close to Prince Andrew too and they all knew each other and partied together in the 1990s.

Well, James O’Keefe has now published an “undercover video” of John Bryan telling someone that Prince Andrew lied to him about Jeffrey Epstein and that Andrew was “f–king underage girls.” NSFW for language.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: 'Prince Andrew Was F*ing Underage Girls' — Tape of Royal Family Advisor Exposes Prince Andrew’s Sexual Relations with Minors and Deep Ties to Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/NS517Kob18 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 7, 2025

Yeah – I have no way of verifying the authenticity of the video, but let’s play along and say that John Bryan really said all of these things. He’s misrepresenting his closeness to the other members of the family, but sure, he was close to the Yorks. And he would have known some (if not all) of what Andrew was doing around that time too. News at seven: Andrew is a nonce who was besties with two human traffickers, and everyone in his circle knew what he was up to.