Prince Andrew’s friend John Bryan described Andrew’s depravity in an undercover video

Some history: James O’Keefe is that douchebag behind “Project Veritas,” a right-wing smear-generating organization which has repeatedly lied about and misrepresented various organizations and people. O’Keefe was pushed out of Project Veritas in 2023 (he was “misappropriating” donations) and he started his own O’Keefe Media Group. He’s still organizing “undercover videos” of dubious authenticity which may or may not be highly edited, if not entirely falsified.
Even more history: John Bryan was the longtime friend, financial advisor and fix-it guy for the Duke and Duchess of York. Bryan was the guy who was photographed sucking Fergie’s toes in 1992, an incident which directly led to the Yorks’ divorce. Bryan wasn’t just carrying on an affair with Fergie – he was close to Prince Andrew too and they all knew each other and partied together in the 1990s.
Well, James O’Keefe has now published an “undercover video” of John Bryan telling someone that Prince Andrew lied to him about Jeffrey Epstein and that Andrew was “f–king underage girls.” NSFW for language.
Yeah – I have no way of verifying the authenticity of the video, but let’s play along and say that John Bryan really said all of these things. He’s misrepresenting his closeness to the other members of the family, but sure, he was close to the Yorks. And he would have known some (if not all) of what Andrew was doing around that time too. News at seven: Andrew is a nonce who was besties with two human traffickers, and everyone in his circle knew what he was up to.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York attend the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George’s Chapel on February 27, 2024 in Windsor, England. Constantine II, Head of the Royal House of Greece, reigned as the last King of the Hellenes from 6 March 1964 to 1 June 1973, and died in Athens at the age of 82.,Image: 851391450, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Windsor, Berkshire, UK, 27 February 2024: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at the Thanksgiving Service for the life of His Majesty King Constantine of Hellens at the St George’s Chapel in Windsor, UK.,Image: 851430536, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Heathcliff Oâ€™Malley / Avalon
-
-
Prince Andrew – The Duke of York departs an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990294440, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince Andrew – The Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson – The Duchess of York depart an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990294460, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince Andrew – Duke of York arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990307773, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince Andrew – Duke of York arrives for an Easter Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Sunday 20 April, 2025.,Image: 990307789, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
*Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
BACKGRID USA 17 NOVEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Andrew pictured taking advantage of the warm spring weather by enjoying a horse ride before driving out of Windsor Castle.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
BACKGRID USA 30 MARCH 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal Prince Andrew spotted driving his car out in Windsor, England.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
BACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brother to the king. The king had many friends who were nonces. It is better that Harry’s kids aren’t around these people.
That’s it. The Palaces and the courtiers attract a cesspool of candidates across their many underlings. The tabloids – thanks to rehabbing the Rottweiler – have brought them down to their level.
Chuckie has had MANY pedo friends and mentors, up to and including his “dear uncle” Louis Mountbatten. It’s accepted in his circle(s). Just can’t be learned about by the “plebs'”
Given the age gap between him and Diana…
Don’t know why he was so insistent on having a virgin though. By that stage, Britain had progressed socially after the swinging sixties and the pill. Whose expectations did he have to meet that he should have married a virgin? Lord Mountbatten? Prince Philip?
This. It’s an aristo thing.
It’s interesting how the royal press haven’t published this (evidence from someone who has a name v.s. an anonymous source). Whenever they have a tasty tidbit, their sources are always nameless insiders.
Huh. How would he find out the truth I wonder? I can’t see Andrew admitting oh yes I had sex with underage girls. Anyways, I don’t know much about the Fergie scandal. Did the public know the Yorks were separated before the toe-sucking pap photos?
It was in all the papers. Fergie moved out of the house, BP announced she wouldn’t have any royal duties and Elizabeth said she wouldn’t cover Fergie’s debts. I think it was about 6 months before the toe-sucking thing.
If this guy was close to them I can see Andrew bragging about it.
I feel sorry for Bea and Eugenie being dragged into this by yet another of their parents’ dubious choices in associates. I doubt he was a “father figure” to them.
Quite a worry that he would even say that he was the “father” to them. Totally drunk or totally a fantasist.
I wonder if Peg will continue to protect the family pedo. It seems strange to me that Harry is the villain in this saga and not the man who rapes teenagers.
Peg will leave uncle Andrew alone just to spite harry and meghan.
Sure they have more proof of the pedo doing horrible things so let’s put out seventy- eleven million articles about how Harry is a leaker and being blackballed by the Windsors.
Another example of the platinum standard of hires of the Palaces. Really, all the people there sell themselves, sell their positions and sell their access.
After his toe-sucking episode, you’d think he’d be sacked, but nooo, he becomes the “crisis” adviser.
What a joke this institution is.
Fergie had her own connection(s) to Epstein and Maxwell. They loaned her money. I can easily see how this guy had the “inside info”: he was a moving part in the household (and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if there were any three-somes going on during those “100 odd days” Pedo wasn’t at sea (just my opinion!!).
Fergie had a full blown affair with Bryant, out in the open. They were caught on camera with the toe sucking; the *most titillating* part was that it was in front of Bea and Eug (they were pretty young). If it’d just been those two, it might’ve gotten shrugged off after a bit.
But yeah, I can totally see Pedo bragging to Bryant in a “bro mo(ment)” about his screwing around. After all, it’s totally accepted in “those circles” of aristocracy, especially once your heir and spare are birthed.
And never forget, Pedo and Fergie invited Epstein and Maxwell to sit on Lizzie’s throne, take pics on the porch of Liz’s favorite cottage at Balmoral, AND invited them to Bea’s Fancy Dress Party for her 18th birthday.
Everyone KNEW…. but NO ONE CARED.
It would explain why he was sucking Fergie’s toes and Andrew seemingly didn’t have a problem with it.
Yeah I’m not reblogging the dar right, esp. if they have a history of falsifying things….
Lord have mercy 🤦🏽♀️. Seems Andrew and Sarah were made for each other🤷🏽♀️. A solid partnership of poor judgement while in marriage and divorce. Do the Yorks have a lodge full of skeletons hidden in Windsor.
RIP Virginia Giuffre. 🙏
Andrew is pond scum who was f—ing underage girls. That said, this is James O’Keefe and you can’t put any stock in anything he’s associated with.
If a liar lies about a liar is it a lie?