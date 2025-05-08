Queen Camilla wore Dior & turquoise jewelry to the first garden party of the year

Garden Party Season starts earlier and earlier every year during King Charles’s reign. I can’t remember QEII hosting a garden party this early in May! I truly wonder how long this party has been on the books – probably for a while, considering the turnout. Tons of people turned out at Buckingham Palace and they seemed to have nice, sunny weather for the party. There was one garden party last year, hosted by Prince William and his cousins, where there was a huge rainstorm. People were soaking wet and basically stranded in this open-air pavilion outside Buckingham Palace.

Anyway, Wednesday’s garden party was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, with assists from Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. None of the younger royals – no Prince William, no Kate, no York princesses, no Zara and no Peter. It could have used some youth and vitality, but hey, people seemed genuinely pleased to see Charles & Cam, so it is what it is. This is what the people want.

I was shocked to learn that Camilla’s prissy doily dress is Dior – this is such a terrible advertisement for Dior, especially with how Camilla styled it. Nurse’s stockings and turquoise jewelry, egads. The British press is already making a big deal about how Camilla is wearing “one of Meghan Markle’s favourite brands.” Yeah, again, this is not a great ad for Dior. Camilla looks so much better in her little floral cotton housedresses.