Queen Camilla wore Dior & turquoise jewelry to the first garden party of the year

Garden Party Season starts earlier and earlier every year during King Charles’s reign. I can’t remember QEII hosting a garden party this early in May! I truly wonder how long this party has been on the books – probably for a while, considering the turnout. Tons of people turned out at Buckingham Palace and they seemed to have nice, sunny weather for the party. There was one garden party last year, hosted by Prince William and his cousins, where there was a huge rainstorm. People were soaking wet and basically stranded in this open-air pavilion outside Buckingham Palace.
Anyway, Wednesday’s garden party was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, with assists from Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. None of the younger royals – no Prince William, no Kate, no York princesses, no Zara and no Peter. It could have used some youth and vitality, but hey, people seemed genuinely pleased to see Charles & Cam, so it is what it is. This is what the people want.
I was shocked to learn that Camilla’s prissy doily dress is Dior – this is such a terrible advertisement for Dior, especially with how Camilla styled it. Nurse’s stockings and turquoise jewelry, egads. The British press is already making a big deal about how Camilla is wearing “one of Meghan Markle’s favourite brands.” Yeah, again, this is not a great ad for Dior. Camilla looks so much better in her little floral cotton housedresses.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 07: King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand at the top of the Garden steps, as the National Anthem is played, before the start of The King's garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 07, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Queen Camilla meets guests during The King's garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 07, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 07: King Charles III meets guests during The King's garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 07, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 07: King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the top of the Garden steps before the start of The King's garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 07, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 07: King Charles III laughs with guests during The King's garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 07, 2025 in London, England.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand at the top of the Garden steps, as the National Anthem is played, before the start of a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Queen Camilla speaks to guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 07 May 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
That severe suit is too tight on Camilla. Her usual loose flowing dresses are better. Kate did not dare to show up.
So much concentrated ugliness (inside & out) in one place. It’s a wonder the ground didn’t open and swallow them whole.
Well I think this is the amount of people who will also attend the king’s funeral when it happens. So not very big at all. I’m feeling snippy this morning. Don’t think anybody will have to put up with this antiquated garden party when Peg the lazy becomes king.
The dress looks as if it was sewn from an old Simplicity pattern in the fifties. Egad, what a mess.
It never fails to stun that all these people do is play dress up and unveil portraits of themselves.
But life is sooooo hard for them. Have to keep briefing the press over something or other.
😂
Meghan would never wear that, even if it’s from Dior.
The Rottweiler sure is giving stalker vibes. She desperately wants to be popular. Wearing Diana’s revenge was totally unhinged. And now she’s trying to copy Meghan. Hope Harry has a security file against the Rottweiler. The woman’s mad.
She’s channeling Fergie who usually wears too small a size. It was ill fitted on Camilla.
Agreed. The sleeves are too thin and make her arms look like weak little twigs, which is emphasized by the too-high shoulder pads and the jacket’s short length. And her boobs look like they’re protruding from her stomach. Just a terrible fit all around.
Married to one of the wealthiest men on earth and this is the best she comes up with?!! Always so dowdy and ill fitting. She has (I think) the components of a good figure still for her age, she could look so much nicer with the right foundation undergarments and a stylist! At least wear a proper support bra, despite being fug dress, it would would look miles better if her boobs were just hoisted up a bit!
This always bothers me, too. Get a properly fitted bra, Cams.
I remember seeing photos of the topless Rottweiler smoking a ciggie on holiday that the rats must have published in the ‘80s. I’m sure not wearing a bra whilst riding or fox hunting also attracted Chuck.
So she has saggy tits because she’s failed to support them all these decades and I suspect it’s hard to find a bespoke bra for her as a result. Who’d want to be her bra-fitter as well.
I’m a card-carrying member of the bra-hating club like Camilla, yet I wholeheartedly concur. Her boobs are dragging on the floor. And this outfit only emphasizes that.
Genuinely, is it a Dior from the 80s? It looks 100% polyester!
I like what the Duchess of Gloucester is wearing. 3rd pic, to the very left. Navy blue. Would like to see a close up of that. Especially like her boots
Camilla looks like a fkn circus act. Lace on a Dior house dress, tacky turquoise baubles and mismatched beige & black shoes. Good g-d 🤡 She really has no idea. Not one thing works or looks even slightly decent or put together. What an eyesore
I think people who are invited to these things are extremely happy to dress up and excited go to the palace to be in the presence of ROYALTY; doesn’t matter who it is. If it was Andrew and Sarah entertaining them, I think they would still be excited to be acknowledged by them🤷🏽♀️ . After all, people are invited to be hosted for their charitable works. I think for many of those invited, it’s an escape from the strain of how difficult day-to-day life is for many of the people living in the UK. Charitable work seems to have become an expanded cottage industry there due to Brexit. It’s good that people are being acknowledged in that way for the charitable work they do. I think there should be a lot more garden parties there to celebrate people for charitable works and other forms of public service. The people deserve it instead of money going towards financing the mafia royals’ extravagant lifestyle. I wonder when the guests leave the palace if they ever pause to think that the money used to fund the royals’ extravagant lifestyle (homes, cars, helicopters, vacations, clothes) could be used to fund social services (housing, healthcare, education) and infrastructure improvements (utilities, transportation, roads, bridges, sanitation)
Charles looks dapper, but is Camilla holding a plastic umbrella? Lol at “one of Meghan Markle’s favorite brands” – The RF can’t escape Meghan, can they.
It’s the only way to drum up interest in these two. Algorithm Meghan – guaranteed click on an article.
Of all days for Camilla to leave her floral house coats at home.
That Dior is one of the fugliest outfits I’ve ever seen! Poor posture and her sagging bust don’t help. Add the shoes and it’s a chaotic look.
Camilla’s hat is gorgeous. Everything from just under the hat down is forgettable.