Queen Camilla wore Dior & turquoise jewelry to the first garden party of the year

Garden Party Season starts earlier and earlier every year during King Charles’s reign. I can’t remember QEII hosting a garden party this early in May! I truly wonder how long this party has been on the books – probably for a while, considering the turnout. Tons of people turned out at Buckingham Palace and they seemed to have nice, sunny weather for the party. There was one garden party last year, hosted by Prince William and his cousins, where there was a huge rainstorm. People were soaking wet and basically stranded in this open-air pavilion outside Buckingham Palace.

Anyway, Wednesday’s garden party was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, with assists from Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. None of the younger royals – no Prince William, no Kate, no York princesses, no Zara and no Peter. It could have used some youth and vitality, but hey, people seemed genuinely pleased to see Charles & Cam, so it is what it is. This is what the people want.

I was shocked to learn that Camilla’s prissy doily dress is Dior – this is such a terrible advertisement for Dior, especially with how Camilla styled it. Nurse’s stockings and turquoise jewelry, egads. The British press is already making a big deal about how Camilla is wearing “one of Meghan Markle’s favourite brands.” Yeah, again, this is not a great ad for Dior. Camilla looks so much better in her little floral cotton housedresses.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to “Queen Camilla wore Dior & turquoise jewelry to the first garden party of the year”

  1. Tessa says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:22 am

    That severe suit is too tight on Camilla. Her usual loose flowing dresses are better. Kate did not dare to show up.

    Reply
  2. 2131Jan says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:24 am

    So much concentrated ugliness (inside & out) in one place. It’s a wonder the ground didn’t open and swallow them whole.

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:31 am

    Well I think this is the amount of people who will also attend the king’s funeral when it happens. So not very big at all. I’m feeling snippy this morning. Don’t think anybody will have to put up with this antiquated garden party when Peg the lazy becomes king.

    Reply
  4. PunkyMomma says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:34 am

    The dress looks as if it was sewn from an old Simplicity pattern in the fifties. Egad, what a mess.

    It never fails to stun that all these people do is play dress up and unveil portraits of themselves.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      May 8, 2025 at 8:41 am

      But life is sooooo hard for them. Have to keep briefing the press over something or other.

      Reply
  5. Blogger says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:39 am

    😂

    Meghan would never wear that, even if it’s from Dior.

    The Rottweiler sure is giving stalker vibes. She desperately wants to be popular. Wearing Diana’s revenge was totally unhinged. And now she’s trying to copy Meghan. Hope Harry has a security file against the Rottweiler. The woman’s mad.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:48 am

    She’s channeling Fergie who usually wears too small a size. It was ill fitted on Camilla.

    Reply
    • Lover says:
      May 8, 2025 at 10:05 am

      Agreed. The sleeves are too thin and make her arms look like weak little twigs, which is emphasized by the too-high shoulder pads and the jacket’s short length. And her boobs look like they’re protruding from her stomach. Just a terrible fit all around.

      Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    May 8, 2025 at 8:56 am

    Married to one of the wealthiest men on earth and this is the best she comes up with?!! Always so dowdy and ill fitting. She has (I think) the components of a good figure still for her age, she could look so much nicer with the right foundation undergarments and a stylist! At least wear a proper support bra, despite being fug dress, it would would look miles better if her boobs were just hoisted up a bit!

    Reply
    • lamejudi says:
      May 8, 2025 at 9:00 am

      This always bothers me, too. Get a properly fitted bra, Cams.

      Reply
    • Blogger says:
      May 8, 2025 at 9:56 am

      I remember seeing photos of the topless Rottweiler smoking a ciggie on holiday that the rats must have published in the ‘80s. I’m sure not wearing a bra whilst riding or fox hunting also attracted Chuck.

      So she has saggy tits because she’s failed to support them all these decades and I suspect it’s hard to find a bespoke bra for her as a result. Who’d want to be her bra-fitter as well.

      Reply
    • Lover says:
      May 8, 2025 at 9:59 am

      I’m a card-carrying member of the bra-hating club like Camilla, yet I wholeheartedly concur. Her boobs are dragging on the floor. And this outfit only emphasizes that.

      Reply
  8. Sun says:
    May 8, 2025 at 9:07 am

    Genuinely, is it a Dior from the 80s? It looks 100% polyester!

    Reply
  9. Hannah says:
    May 8, 2025 at 9:10 am

    I like what the Duchess of Gloucester is wearing. 3rd pic, to the very left. Navy blue. Would like to see a close up of that. Especially like her boots

    Camilla looks like a fkn circus act. Lace on a Dior house dress, tacky turquoise baubles and mismatched beige & black shoes. Good g-d 🤡 She really has no idea. Not one thing works or looks even slightly decent or put together. What an eyesore

    Reply
  10. MSJ says:
    May 8, 2025 at 9:16 am

    I think people who are invited to these things are extremely happy to dress up and excited go to the palace to be in the presence of ROYALTY; doesn’t matter who it is. If it was Andrew and Sarah entertaining them, I think they would still be excited to be acknowledged by them🤷🏽‍♀️ . After all, people are invited to be hosted for their charitable works. I think for many of those invited, it’s an escape from the strain of how difficult day-to-day life is for many of the people living in the UK. Charitable work seems to have become an expanded cottage industry there due to Brexit. It’s good that people are being acknowledged in that way for the charitable work they do. I think there should be a lot more garden parties there to celebrate people for charitable works and other forms of public service. The people deserve it instead of money going towards financing the mafia royals’ extravagant lifestyle. I wonder when the guests leave the palace if they ever pause to think that the money used to fund the royals’ extravagant lifestyle (homes, cars, helicopters, vacations, clothes) could be used to fund social services (housing, healthcare, education) and infrastructure improvements (utilities, transportation, roads, bridges, sanitation)

    Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    May 8, 2025 at 9:40 am

    Charles looks dapper, but is Camilla holding a plastic umbrella? Lol at “one of Meghan Markle’s favorite brands” – The RF can’t escape Meghan, can they.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      May 8, 2025 at 9:58 am

      It’s the only way to drum up interest in these two. Algorithm Meghan – guaranteed click on an article.

      Reply
  12. Lizzie says:
    May 8, 2025 at 10:24 am

    Of all days for Camilla to leave her floral house coats at home.

    Reply
  13. Beverley says:
    May 8, 2025 at 10:26 am

    That Dior is one of the fugliest outfits I’ve ever seen! Poor posture and her sagging bust don’t help. Add the shoes and it’s a chaotic look.

    Reply
  14. Yup, Me says:
    May 8, 2025 at 10:27 am

    Camilla’s hat is gorgeous. Everything from just under the hat down is forgettable.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment