Blind item: Which ‘famous woman’ is Hilaria Baldwin writing about in her memoir?

Y’all know I’m not any kind of fan or defender of Amy Schumer, but I was totally fine (and even appreciative) of what Amy did and said around the Hilaria Baldwin situation. Amy threw the first brick of the whole “Hilaria Baldwin is pretending to be Spanish” controversy. Back in 2020, Amy publicly mocked Hilaria’s weird baby-influencer vibes in a video. Hilaria responded by making her own video in which she sounded like what she is: an American Karen, with no trace of Spanish or pan-Latin-American accent work. That video, made in response to Amy Schumer, was what got people into investigation mode about Hilaria’s background, and that’s when we discovered the years of lies, if not outright fraud. Amy later said, re: Hilaria, that “you can’t just pretend you’re from Spain.” Schumer also called her a “sociopath” in 2023. Well, Hilaria has written a book and she takes aim at a celebrity… and people think she’s talking about Amy Schumer.
Is Amy Schumer the mystery celebrity Hilaria Baldwin speaks out about in her new book? In her wide-ranging new book Manual Not Included, out now, Hilaria, 41, writes about a “famous person, someone I’ve never met, who said nasty and untrue things about me and my family,” including husband Alec Baldwin.
Though she does not mention Schumer, 43, by name, Hilaria writes about a celebrity mentioning her and her family in a “show” and that “she even tried to bait me and Alec via Instagram.”
“We didn’t engage with her and I guess I am proud of that,” she writes. “It made me mad at the system, but here, in this book, is where I can talk about it. I don’t need to use her name and I don’t want any problems with her, and I would like to be left out of any articles that mention her, because she has nothing to do with me. A total stranger.”
Hilaria said she “became very sick with stress” around the time of the special’s release and that she saw one of her kids crying over the comments. “It gutted me because I couldn’t understand how someone could be so inherently cruel,” writes Hilaria.
“I don’t need an apology,” Hilaria writes, later adding, “No matter what, I hope I never meet her.”
In her Netflix special Emergency Contact that debuted in June 2023, Schumer said, “I’m not trying to bully a sociopath — I have a point,” while doing a bit about Hilaria and the controversy her accent sparked in 2020 when people questioned the authenticity of her Spanish origins. “My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain.”
LMAO. “She even tried to bait me and Alec via Instagram” – Amy did try to bait Hilaria and Hilaria took the bait back in 2020, and that was the start of everything. No one – especially not Amy Schumer – forced Hilaria to lie about having a Spanish background, nor did anyone force Hilaria to fake her come-and-go Spanish accent. Yeah, Amy Schumer isn’t apologizing, nor does she need to apologize for anything she’s said about Hilaria. It’s wild that Hilaria even included this in her book too. No, it’s even crazier that Hilaria – who has lived a bizarre life full of lies – is even trying to tell her story through a memoir.
I wonder what the color of the sky is in her world. It can’t be, how you say, blue.
Don’t you know, it’s green like a, how you say? Coo cumber??
WORD.
I think there is a fairly long list of things for Amy Schumer to regret in her career and I don’t believe the Hilaria moments are on that list at all.
It’s sick that she’s got a renewed platform for her outrageous lies off the back of her husband killing a woman.
Right?!!
At the moment, I’m giving Hillariously Baldwino attention she doesn’t deserve, so I can praise Amy for pointing out the Spanish vacation weirdness. And often, Amy is problematic, but absolutely not here with this.
I think ‘sociopath’ might just well be applicable. Good gad, Hillary! TV show, memoir, right after your husband accidentally killed someone? Disgusting, absolutely disgusting. And still pretending to be Spanish, even now? And sure, an instagram comment about someone you’ve never met is bad, but a whole chapter (just guessing) in a memoir about someone you’ve never met is OK? Gotcha. 🙄
Was it the insta post where Amy wrote- I get it, i went to spain on vacation too…
I don’t always find Amy Shumer funny- but that did make me laugh.
The whole thing- i’m talking about Hillary Baldwin – is so bizarre.
Pretending to forget words in english while on a tv show cooking segment?
Bats**t insane.
I will be forever grateful to Amy for unleashing months of entertainment during the dark days of the pandemic. The timing was how do you say *chef’s kiss*
Beso de chef, and I’d add payback’s a bitch…la venganza es una perra.
It is crazy, isn’t it. At this point, Hilaria’s lies about being Spanish have pretty much become a personality quirk, so why rehash the controversy again?
Because controversy is the only thing that will get her book attention.
But it’s not a nice controversy – it becomes a book written by a liar that confirms she’s a liar. On the other hand, she thought it was a good idea to lie in the first place, so logic doesn’t apply here.
You’re talking about a woman who just released a reality series exploiting the tragic death of a young woman and mother. There isn’t an ounce of self awareness or empathy in that brain.
Hope her “book” makes it to the discount bin real quick. Who does she think will be her fakakta book about having how many babies with a celebrity that she caught?
She complains about her kids crying over the comments on social media. Yet HIlaria and Alec put those little c hildren in the spotlight like child actors. They were put out in the media for the parents own selfish wishes
That jumped out at me, too. My first thought was why are little kids reading social media?! I cannot imagine what life in their house must be like. Sometimes I think about that photo of her doing a yoga pose on the stove and just laugh.
Correct! My first thought was, why were the kids reading any comments? That’s insane. There’s no reason for them to have access to social media, I wonder if they actually have access or if she draws attention to the comments. I know culty Christians would amplify bad comments to their kids to keep them scared of the outside world.
Her oldest child, when this story came out, was *six*. Just saying. At that age and below it’s trivial to insulate them from the internet… they had zero ability to know about us making fun of their mom unless they were told.
That poor girl was put front and center in a reality series, dressed like a teenager at 10 years old and bragging to the cameras that she takes care of the baby. Can we just get the team of therapists ready for her right now?
They’re as bad as Jon & Kate Plus Eight…or the Duggars…or Here Comes Honey Boo-boo.
The reality show, the book cover.. It’s all just so like Tori Spelling back in 2007
What a f#cking idiot. She is making Amy seem like a hero and is too dense to know it. (Amy kind of is in this situation). How many kids does the fake senorita from an upperclass Boston family have with Alec? 7? 8? He married a grifter and probably had no clue the extent of her craycray because he was so Belichicked, but he is a volatile adult who has had dozens of incidents of childish and petulant behavior during his career (including the infamous audio of him berating his daughter with Kim Basinger). I feel for these kids, but Alec and Hilary(ia) really, really deserve each other and the war of the rose situation their relationship will devolve into. The white privilege that has allowed these 2 to continue the grift is staggering.
The Belichik comparison doesn’t work imo, because Alec was not even 60 yo when they met, no? There is a big age gap, but we can’t say he didn’t have agency. Neither do I believe he didn’t know her background. He just went along with it because he liked the image of himself with a much younger “exotic” beauty. He even told anecdotes about his life with his spanish wife in some talk show. They are both frauds. I’d love to know about their relationship with her family. What’s their take on their spanish daughter giving the grandkids spanish names and telling lies about them not pronouncing Baldwin correctly??
Is she going to record the audiobook in her faux accent?
Lol!
Yep! She already did! I heard a snip of it on a podcast I listen to. I don’t think anyone would want to listen to that voice/’accent’ for the entire book!
I read that Hilarious also now claims that her ADHD and dyslexia cause her to speak English with an accent. 🙄
I wonder how it explains interviews where she was asked where she’s from and she said “well my family lives in Spain” (nice move there) or when her husband literally went on a talk show saying his wife is from Spain and imitating her accent. Or how she claimed her parents didn’t know who Alec was and imitated them not being able to pronounce his name. Or how she acknowledged Latina magazine mentioning her as a “best-dressed” yet failed to let them know she wasn’t the least bit Latina. (Not that Spaniards are even Latinos anyway.)
Does adhd/dyslexia cause those things too?
Btw I’m Mexican-American and bilingual, married to a Mexican-American bilingual. No one born here speaks English with a Spanish accent. Not even those with adhd. 🙄
She’s cuckoo bananas crazy. I do remember my mom telling me about a teacher in her small Oklahoma town who visited Louisiana once, and then for the rest of her life maintained a Louisiana accent 😂. But she didn’t get a rich husband out of the deal, just attention for being “exotic” because that’s how boring Oklahoma is.
Seriously, there’s personality disorders involved and she’s an a hole married to a pendejo, I feel bad for the kids.
I have AD/HD, no discernible accent when speaking my native language (English), and have done a lot of reading about it. I was today years old when I found out that speaking with an accent was an AD/HD trait.
Also, just to add, sometimes a word in Spanish does pop into my head instead of the English word. But I don’t say the Spanish word and then, in English with an accent, do the whole “how do you say…?” 🙄 Instead I think about it until the word comes to me or make fun of myself for forgetting a word in my first and primary language.
So I do remember correctly that Alec outright referred to her as his spanish wife?? Imo he is not called out loud enough for it. I don’t believe for a minute that he didn’t know. If he hadn’t known and was fooled by her entire family, he would not have defended her the way he did. A guy like him finding out he was lied to and embarrased publicly by his wife he would have jettisoned her and their kids off his life and washed his hands of the situation. But he got mad on their behalf for being outed.
OMG, my husband’s dyslexic and 25% European-Spanish. He’s never used a Spanish accent, but I’d love for him to start to spice things up. I’m gonna show him this article. 😉
Amy has had her own issues over the years but on this subject I’m Team Amy all the way.
Who would even want to read Hilaria’s book anyway?
For the comedy?
Seriously, I’d actually have an iota of respect for Hilarious if she just admitted that she wants to be fake Spanish.
Yes! Celebrity Memoir Book Club is going to cover it & I cannot wait! They are at their best with a truly execrable book from an arrogant author!
Apparently Hillaria’s dad used to write a blog, on which he stated that his love for Spain and all things Spanish started after an interaction with with a Spanish priest with whom he sat with on a bus in the 70s. So it looks like Hilaria inherited her Dad’s love of Spanish and just decided to go all in 😂
I read that too. Nothing wrong with appreciating another culture. I’m a self identified anglo-phile. I studied in England for a bit. But I don’t tell everyone I’m from England and speak in a fake British accent and “forget” American phrases.
Two things struck me: 1. Hilarious is so incredibly thirsty that she could be employed as a human dehumidifier sucking all the moisture from the air. 2. Her bolt-ons are pitifully obvious.
I once met an American woman who had spent a grand total of 6 months in England when her husband was transferred there on a work assignment. She adopted the most overdone, posh English accent and when people commented on it her explanation was “I wasn’t even aware of it until we got back to the US! Tee-hee!!” My mother’s best friend in Toronto married an English fellow after WWII and moved there. Twenty years later we went to visit them and she had nary a trace of an English accent. Fake is fake and La Mentirosa Hilarious is the queen of fakes.
Tessa, good point. And why would Hilaria’s child be crying over Amy’s words if mama didn’t plant her in front of the TV to watch it? That’s a good Mamacita?