Blind item: Which ‘famous woman’ is Hilaria Baldwin writing about in her memoir?

Y’all know I’m not any kind of fan or defender of Amy Schumer, but I was totally fine (and even appreciative) of what Amy did and said around the Hilaria Baldwin situation. Amy threw the first brick of the whole “Hilaria Baldwin is pretending to be Spanish” controversy. Back in 2020, Amy publicly mocked Hilaria’s weird baby-influencer vibes in a video. Hilaria responded by making her own video in which she sounded like what she is: an American Karen, with no trace of Spanish or pan-Latin-American accent work. That video, made in response to Amy Schumer, was what got people into investigation mode about Hilaria’s background, and that’s when we discovered the years of lies, if not outright fraud. Amy later said, re: Hilaria, that “you can’t just pretend you’re from Spain.” Schumer also called her a “sociopath” in 2023. Well, Hilaria has written a book and she takes aim at a celebrity… and people think she’s talking about Amy Schumer.

Is Amy Schumer the mystery celebrity Hilaria Baldwin speaks out about in her new book? In her wide-ranging new book Manual Not Included, out now, Hilaria, 41, writes about a “famous person, someone I’ve never met, who said nasty and untrue things about me and my family,” including husband Alec Baldwin. Though she does not mention Schumer, 43, by name, Hilaria writes about a celebrity mentioning her and her family in a “show” and that “she even tried to bait me and Alec via Instagram.” “We didn’t engage with her and I guess I am proud of that,” she writes. “It made me mad at the system, but here, in this book, is where I can talk about it. I don’t need to use her name and I don’t want any problems with her, and I would like to be left out of any articles that mention her, because she has nothing to do with me. A total stranger.” Hilaria said she “became very sick with stress” around the time of the special’s release and that she saw one of her kids crying over the comments. “It gutted me because I couldn’t understand how someone could be so inherently cruel,” writes Hilaria. “I don’t need an apology,” Hilaria writes, later adding, “No matter what, I hope I never meet her.” In her Netflix special Emergency Contact that debuted in June 2023, Schumer said, “I’m not trying to bully a sociopath — I have a point,” while doing a bit about Hilaria and the controversy her accent sparked in 2020 when people questioned the authenticity of her Spanish origins. “My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain.”

[From People]

LMAO. “She even tried to bait me and Alec via Instagram” – Amy did try to bait Hilaria and Hilaria took the bait back in 2020, and that was the start of everything. No one – especially not Amy Schumer – forced Hilaria to lie about having a Spanish background, nor did anyone force Hilaria to fake her come-and-go Spanish accent. Yeah, Amy Schumer isn’t apologizing, nor does she need to apologize for anything she’s said about Hilaria. It’s wild that Hilaria even included this in her book too. No, it’s even crazier that Hilaria – who has lived a bizarre life full of lies – is even trying to tell her story through a memoir.