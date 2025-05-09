Nicole Kidman’s hair magically grew back after debuting a short style at the Met Gala

One of the worst-dressed of this year’s Met Gala was absolutely Nicole Kidman. Her Balenciaga gown didn’t have anything to do with the theme, and she debuted a terrible new hairstyle. At the Met Gala, her hair was a two-tone “skaterboi” haircut, cropped short with a longer dirty-blonde swoop in front. I wrote at the time that it looked like this was Nicole’s real hair after she had removed her wig and hair extensions/weaves. Well, Nicole was out last night in Texas for the Academy of Country Music Awards, alongside her husband Keith Urban. Her hair was back to “normal” – pin-straight strawberry blonde and past her shoulders. Now people claim that Nicole wore a wig at the Met Gala?
Nicole Kidman brought back her signature long locks at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2025 on Thursday — following speculation she wore a pixie-length wig to the Met Gala 2025.
Kidman arrived to country’s big night in Texas on the arm of her husband, Keith Urban, rocking a chic black leather halter top and tailored pants with a wraparound skirt detail and matching heels. Her hair was styled long and fell down around her shoulders as she posed alongside Urban on the red carpet.
Years of Wiglet Watch has brought me here, to this moment. It’s possible that Nicole wore a wig to the Met Gala. But it’s more than possible that all of her strawberry-blonde hairstyles are all just wigs and hairpieces too. If anything, I believe Nicole’s “real hair” looks more like it did at the Met Gala. In recent years, she’s been wearing some really obvious wigs to some of her red carpet events. CB just pointed out that Nicole’s hair stylist posted photos of Nicole’s Met Gala hair, and there’s a heated stylist-discussion in the comments about whether that short style is a wig. In the IG photos, you can really tell that it is a wig! But I also think her ACM hair looks like a wig too. Maybe she’s just wearing wigs every time she steps outside now?
Nicole’s black ensemble at the ACMs was Monse, btw. I really like it!
Photos courtesy Cover Images.
Noooo I loved her Met Gala hair, and I saw as as sign that she was moving away from her over-processed look. Is there any chance her curls still exist?
Agreed! She looked absolutely amazing! I was sad to see the long hair was back.
I did too! It was so fresh, nicely set off her facial features and she looked years younger. Now back to the dreary lanky flat ironed look I guess.
I miss Nicole’s natural curly hair.
I feel like I saw or read an interview with Nicole in the last year or so. And she talked about how everyone wants to see that curly hair again but that after years of heavy styling and dying the curls just don’t even look like that anymore?
The close up Met Gala photos showed the netting of the wig. It’s a great look for her and I was disappointed to see it was not her actual hair. I’m also of the mind Nicole has been wigging it for a while.
This is obviously a wig. I love her short cut.
Even though it looks more casual, I think the Monse look would have been more on theme for the Gala – the tailoring of the leather top is great.
And yet with MILLIONS and MILLIONS of pounds at her disposal, Khate can’t get a wig or fall that doesn’t look like someone put a mismatched ball of yarn on her head.
This is the way to do it. So no one can tell.
She said in an interview last year that she wears wigs for almost all of her work now, because she was tired of the stress constant styling was putting on her hair. So I just assume she’s always wearing a wigs.
The short hair makes her look like Sarah Paulson. If she is wearing wigs, they are high quality. I don’t get the big deal. Cher has been doing it for decades.
This how to wear wig and extensions well. A good wig/extensions will cost a fortune, but can’t instantly be spotted. I wish she would stay with the short look. Her hair looked amazing at the Met Gala. I wish she would keep the short look.
Are you kidding me!? Her hair looked FABULOUS!!!! She should cut her hair to that style ASAP!!! She may not have dressed for the Met Gala theme but she looked UNREAL 🔥💓 y’’all need to get your eyes checked over at Celebitchy
I think the Met Gala hair was her real hair and the long hair is a wig. It’s been obvious for a long time that Nicole wears wigs.
She looked so good with that pixie crop (wig) in Birth. She should just go ultra short with her natural hair and not hide that she’s wearing wigs most of the time. Zendaya doesn’t hide that she’s wearing wigs and extensions on the carpet. Neither should Nicole.