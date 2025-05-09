Nicole Kidman’s hair magically grew back after debuting a short style at the Met Gala

One of the worst-dressed of this year’s Met Gala was absolutely Nicole Kidman. Her Balenciaga gown didn’t have anything to do with the theme, and she debuted a terrible new hairstyle. At the Met Gala, her hair was a two-tone “skaterboi” haircut, cropped short with a longer dirty-blonde swoop in front. I wrote at the time that it looked like this was Nicole’s real hair after she had removed her wig and hair extensions/weaves. Well, Nicole was out last night in Texas for the Academy of Country Music Awards, alongside her husband Keith Urban. Her hair was back to “normal” – pin-straight strawberry blonde and past her shoulders. Now people claim that Nicole wore a wig at the Met Gala?

Nicole Kidman brought back her signature long locks at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2025 on Thursday — following speculation she wore a pixie-length wig to the Met Gala 2025. Kidman arrived to country’s big night in Texas on the arm of her husband, Keith Urban, rocking a chic black leather halter top and tailored pants with a wraparound skirt detail and matching heels. Her hair was styled long and fell down around her shoulders as she posed alongside Urban on the red carpet.

Years of Wiglet Watch has brought me here, to this moment. It’s possible that Nicole wore a wig to the Met Gala. But it’s more than possible that all of her strawberry-blonde hairstyles are all just wigs and hairpieces too. If anything, I believe Nicole’s “real hair” looks more like it did at the Met Gala. In recent years, she’s been wearing some really obvious wigs to some of her red carpet events. CB just pointed out that Nicole’s hair stylist posted photos of Nicole’s Met Gala hair, and there’s a heated stylist-discussion in the comments about whether that short style is a wig. In the IG photos, you can really tell that it is a wig! But I also think her ACM hair looks like a wig too. Maybe she’s just wearing wigs every time she steps outside now?

Nicole’s black ensemble at the ACMs was Monse, btw. I really like it!