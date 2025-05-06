Anne Hathaway wore a great Carolina Herrera ensemble to the Met Gala

I would have loved to see Anne Hathaway in a very sharp suit with fabulous brooches, but we got this instead – Anne in Carolina Herrera, with Bulgari jewels and a high ponytail. I actually like this look a lot – she looks amazing and timeless. But yeah, it didn’t have much to do with the theme.

Madonna in Tom Ford. Call me crazy, but she nailed this, right? Totally Cab Calloway.

And here’s Nicole Kidman – I was very surprised to see her out this year, but she seemed to be enjoying herself and she seemed to think her Balenciaga fit with the theme (it did not, but it’s fine). The most interesting part is that she’s seemingly chopped off her weave and she now has a “skaterboi” haircut.

And finally, Shakira had no idea what she was doing in this Prabal Gurung. She just thought “Met Gala = big gown.”