Anne Hathaway wore a great Carolina Herrera ensemble to the Met Gala

I would have loved to see Anne Hathaway in a very sharp suit with fabulous brooches, but we got this instead – Anne in Carolina Herrera, with Bulgari jewels and a high ponytail. I actually like this look a lot – she looks amazing and timeless. But yeah, it didn’t have much to do with the theme.
Madonna in Tom Ford. Call me crazy, but she nailed this, right? Totally Cab Calloway.
And here’s Nicole Kidman – I was very surprised to see her out this year, but she seemed to be enjoying herself and she seemed to think her Balenciaga fit with the theme (it did not, but it’s fine). The most interesting part is that she’s seemingly chopped off her weave and she now has a “skaterboi” haircut.
And finally, Shakira had no idea what she was doing in this Prabal Gurung. She just thought “Met Gala = big gown.”
I feel like a swing and a miss is better than hitting a foul ball in this case.
Madonna understood. Anne Hathaway went with nod to the theme and stayed safe.
Anne Hathaway is channeling Sharon Stone. I guess the man’s shirt is the tailoring connection. Disappointed.
It’s odd because Anne Hathaway has worn the heck out of suits in the past. This was so odd. I liked the skirt, but just not for this celebration.
I think because so many other women wore suits, Anne went another direction.
She looked great, and it sounds like there was an attempt at a connection to the theme, but sometimes celebs just want to stand out and look fab, I guess.
It was actually a nod to Andre Leon Tally
No Anne is not on theme. Yes Madonna is on theme and killed it. No Nicole is not on theme but looks lighter with that dope-ass hair cut. And nope on Shakira from head to heels.
Actually Anne was (she always is, she and her team seem to put a lot of research and work into it), but as with many Met Gala attendees it requires a lot of additional information that isn’t necessarily obvious from simply glancing at them on the red carpet. Here, she is in homage to Andre Leon Tally. (A similar example would be Emma Watson in 2016, the manus x machina year. It didn’t scream “robots and technology,” but in fact the very construction of the garment and its materials was an ode to the use of technology in creating sustainable fashion. You just wouldn[t know it to look at it)
As for Shakira, I can’t find any information on how her gown fits, so we might indeed have a miss here. At least she missed with a sense of occasion. Nothing enrages me more at the Met Gala than someone missing the theme in a basic dress you’d see at the People’s Choice Awards. At least this one was Met Gala-worthy.
This is the best I’ve seen Madonna look in years. And she was on theme. I also think she had this in her closet because I’ve seen her in this or similar before.
Weird that so many white regulars stayed home.
Madonna clearly dug her outfit out of a trunk because the pants are dirty and they aren’t tailored. It looks like something she wore during the Erotica phase.
Madonna is on point here and although she’s in very good shape today, she’s not the same tiny size she was during the Erotica phase. Back then in the early 90s, she showed a lot of skin at events, and her videos were excoriated for their nudity and suggestive sexual themes. If her JUSTIFY MY LOVE video was scandalous, her book SEX, following the release of her soft-porn video EROTICA, incurred enormous backlash. Oh, those were the days!
The pants aren’t dirty, it was raining and they’re wet.
I think the idea was that Carolina Herrera was the q
Don’t know why my post got cut off mid-sentence. I think the idea was that Carolina Herrera was the queen of the impeccably tailored white shirt.
I don’t know about Madonna – she seemed too on the nose. Plus, was there something going on with her? She seemed really unsteady on her feet. Or maybe she kept stepping on the inside of her trousers.
Lol at Shakira – she wouldn’t move off those stairs.
Carolina Herrera’s director, Wes Gordon designed the look in tribute to Carolina’s longtime friendship with André Leon Talley. Both Carolina and André were proponents of the crisp, white shirt.
Loving Nicole’s hair!
I love it as well – it’s a fabulous cut on her and refreshing to see. Her team said that the dress was impeccably tailored. Was it? I don’t know fashion that well but I don’t see the connection.
Agreed, that cut looks incredible on her!
Truly stunned that Nicole- who LOVES a suit moment!- chose this dated looking frock. Love the hair though.
Loved Nicole’s new hair do but saw the video of her walking in the dress – awkward. Hope she changed into something nicer and more comfortable afterwards.
Miranda would be so proud of Andi now.
The necklaces have big stones this year.
I think both anne and nicole look fantastic but not for this event. There was someone else last night I said that about – Amanda seyfried? was she there lol. But someone else fit in that category – looking amazing but not on theme.
Madonna looks great – probably one of her better looks in a while – and on theme.
Sydney Sweeney took that prize for me this year.
YES that’s who it was. Not Amanda Seyfried lololol.
lol at Shakira bc that seems so not on theme.
Madonna looked fabulous and was on theme.
The dress code theme this year was “Tailored For You.” That’s why so many celebs were in sharply tailored suits.
I think a lot of people don’t realise that the Met Gala actually has two separate “themes” each year, the exhibition theme and the dress code theme.
The Met Gala is thrown to celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art annual Spring Exhibition. So the “theme” of the gala is whatever the title of that year’s Spring exhibition is. A couple of years ago there was a minor scandal about the gala theme being Karl Lagerfield, and a lot of people online asked “why can’t they just change the theme of the gala”. Like people assume the gala organisers just choose a theme at random. The theme was Karl Lagerfield because the spring exhibition was Karl Lagerfield, and it can’t be changed because major museum exhibitions take years of planning.
The exhibition theme is completely separate from the dress code theme, though often celebs choose outfits that include both themes.
The official dress code theme for 2025 was “Tailored For You”, so that’s officially the theme that guests were supposed to adhere to. As in, that’s what’s explicitly written under “dress code” on their invitation. If their outfit also matches the exhibition theme (“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”) then that’s great and will get them good PR, but that’s not mandatory. Only the dress code theme is mandatory, and most of the attendees did meet that theme.
Sorry I know this is really pedantic. My partner and some of my friends got to go to the Met Gala a few years ago because a London theatre production transferred to Broadway and for some reason everyone in the show got invited, and I got briefly a bit obsessed with it.
It is disappointing that so many white celebs missed the opportunity to celebrate and boost black designers. They don’t have to adhere to the exhibition theme but surely it’s a classy thing to do?
I feel like we have this debate/discussion most years, lol, and whether its better to fully embrace the official dress code, try to embrace both, or just go for the exhibition theme.
My issue is that for a lot of these looks, i think they missed in terms of both. (not necessarily the ones in this post, but the ones that I think were a “miss.”) something being super tight doesnt mean its expertly tailored and it seems thats the direction some celebs went.
and in general I do think this was such an opportunity to celebrate Black designers and Black fashion history so i do think some of these celebs completely missed that even if it wasnt mandatory.
Thanks for this, I had no idea how the Met Gala works!
Thank you for laying this all out for everyone!
Anne’s face still looks weird
I didn’t recognize her at first. They said her name or I would’ve never guessed.
Anne’s face is pulled too tight. Madonna is very much in wilderstein terrority. The clothes look good!
oh stop she looks exactly like herself
I feel like Anne Hathaway’s look made sense in the context of an interview she gave mentioning the Carolina Herrera design was a hat tip to Andre Leon Talley and also that this wasn’t her night to pull focus anyone else so she tried to dress accordingly.
Only sharing because I was a bit baffled by her look but it made more sense in light of that.
Madge nailed it. I covet Anne’s necklace.
Kidman looks like Sarah Paulson.
Yeah, I didn’t recognize Nicole K.
Wow, I can’t believe I’m saying that Madonna looked great, but she does! Yay!
I love Nicole K’s hair! For the first time she just went for it and didn’t play it safe.
Also, isn’t her dress the same dress (but in black obvs) that Zoe Kravitz did for her wedding?
I just googled Zoe Kravitz wedding dress to make sure, and Nicole’s dress looks like that exact dress but in black.
I’m weirdly proud of her, she’s always played safe with her hair.
Anne said in a red carpet interview her outfit was a nod to Andre Leon Talley. She wanted to be more lowkey in her approach so as not to draw focus and let the black celebrities shine since the night wasn’t about her. Details about her outfit here: https://www.vogue.co.uk/article/anne-hathaway-met-gala-2025
I just watched a video clip of Madonna, she looked really spaced out and had to be held up for a moment…too many pre-show champagnes?