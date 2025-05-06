Zendaya wore a crisp white Louis Vuitton suit to the 2025 Met Gala

It feels foretold at this point that Zendaya is always going to make the best-dressed list wherever she goes and whatever she wears. She manages to never feel same-y though, which is a gift. That being said, Zendaya interpreted the Black Dandy theme the same as many other women, and I kind of thought other women had more fun with it. Zendaya’s custom Louis Vuitton look was a tribute to Diana Ross in Mahogany. I get that and it totally works! I kind of wish Zendaya had juiced up the look with more jewelry, especially brooches on her lapel.

It was a huge night for Louis Vuitton, especially with Pharrell Williams as co-chair this year (Pharrell is now designing for LV). Pharrell and LV were allergic to pants for women, save Zendaya. Doechii got a very cute shorts-suit ensemble. This was so fun!

Sabrina Carpenter was pantsless in LV, as was Blackpink’s Lisa. Both ensembles are… interesting, I guess.

Pharrell Williams didn’t want his wife Helen Lasichanh to wear pants either! I’m sure LV’s hosiery department will get a huge boost from the gala. Pharrell’s jacket had a pearl “pinstripe.” It was really cool.

Jeremy Allen White in LV – he could have done so much more. There needed to be more of a flare on those pants, and the jacket should have been tighter.

Anna Wintour wore LV as well – a tribute to Virgil Abloh’s cloud coat. I have to give Anna a lot of credit for this year’s theme – it could have come across as pandering and a lot of people could have interpreted the theme in really offensive ways, but this ended up being a great gala which really celebrated the history of Black fashion.

