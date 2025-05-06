“Zendaya was still partying at 4 am after the Met Gala” links

Zendaya’s Met Gala afterparty look was cute – she was apparently still out partying at like 4 am. Girl, that’s when I woke up!! [JustJared]
Anna Sawai’s Dior suit looked so much like Zendaya’s LV. [Buzzfeed]
Colin Kaepernick went to the Met Gala. [LaineyGossip]
Lauryn Hill made her debut at the Met Gala. [People]
I despise Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, one of the ugliest and most vile MAGA cultists in state government right now. [Jezebel]
Jeffrey Wright joins the cast of The Last of Us. [Pajiba]
Why Thunderbolts* needed that asterisk. [Hollywood Life]
One Chicago will be back for one more season. [Seriously OMG]
Celebrities in Dior at the Met Gala. [RCFA]
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter is all grown up. [OMG Blog]
Zendaya’s after party dress was also just stunning. I wonder if she gets “tired” of just slaying the red carpet time after time. I always look forward to what she is going to wear.
Zendaya doesn’t slay daily. Only professionally. Most days she’s just a homebody chilling in comfy clothing.
I love that she’s intimidatingly glamorous yet so down to earth and relatable all at once!
OMG is that Law Roach getting out of the car with her? Has he gone blonde?
Yes! I just saw his IG page and one of the latest posts has him with short blond hair! I have to say, I like it a lot!
I think it’s a wig. I saw a close up of him and I could see some netting at the edge of his forehead. But it looked really good.
It’s not a wig. Watch his interview with Ego and Teyana.
Z is a goddess.
Seriously, if there is one person on the planet I never want to twin with on a red carpet, it’s Zendaya!!!!
Wow! Anne Nicole’s daughter has grown up while staying out of the limelight. Good job dad!
It’s kind of jaw dropping how much she looks like her mother. I legitimately don’t think I will be able to tell them apart in photos as she gets older.
They always appear at the Kentucky Derby so this is a big jump. Beautiful girl.
You can tell the 2 suits apart from the pockets and the cut but the styling down to the tie clip is exactly the same
To all the Celebitchy writers, thank you so much for your fab coverage of the Met gala. I am sure it is lots of extra work for you to find all the best pictures, designers, and collate them all for us to consume! It is very much appreciated, and I have loved it all! It was a bumper year for the wonderful fashion looks.