“Zendaya was still partying at 4 am after the Met Gala” links
  • May 06, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Zendaya’s Met Gala afterparty look was cute – she was apparently still out partying at like 4 am. Girl, that’s when I woke up!! [JustJared]
Anna Sawai’s Dior suit looked so much like Zendaya’s LV. [Buzzfeed]
Colin Kaepernick went to the Met Gala. [LaineyGossip]
Lauryn Hill made her debut at the Met Gala. [People]
I despise Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, one of the ugliest and most vile MAGA cultists in state government right now. [Jezebel]
Jeffrey Wright joins the cast of The Last of Us. [Pajiba]
Why Thunderbolts* needed that asterisk. [Hollywood Life]
One Chicago will be back for one more season. [Seriously OMG]
Celebrities in Dior at the Met Gala. [RCFA]
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter is all grown up. [OMG Blog]

14 Responses to ““Zendaya was still partying at 4 am after the Met Gala” links”

  1. SolarBeanbag says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:22 pm

    Zendaya’s after party dress was also just stunning. I wonder if she gets “tired” of just slaying the red carpet time after time. I always look forward to what she is going to wear.

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      May 6, 2025 at 12:57 pm

      Zendaya doesn’t slay daily. Only professionally. Most days she’s just a homebody chilling in comfy clothing.

      Reply
      • Kay says:
        May 6, 2025 at 8:48 pm

        I love that she’s intimidatingly glamorous yet so down to earth and relatable all at once!

  2. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:29 pm

    OMG is that Law Roach getting out of the car with her? Has he gone blonde?

    Reply
    • SolarBeanbag says:
      May 6, 2025 at 12:38 pm

      Yes! I just saw his IG page and one of the latest posts has him with short blond hair! I have to say, I like it a lot!

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 6, 2025 at 1:00 pm

      I think it’s a wig. I saw a close up of him and I could see some netting at the edge of his forehead. But it looked really good.

      Reply
  3. blue says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:41 pm

    Z is a goddess.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      May 6, 2025 at 1:11 pm

      Seriously, if there is one person on the planet I never want to twin with on a red carpet, it’s Zendaya!!!!

      Reply
  4. JanetDR says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:59 pm

    Wow! Anne Nicole’s daughter has grown up while staying out of the limelight. Good job dad!

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      May 6, 2025 at 1:12 pm

      It’s kind of jaw dropping how much she looks like her mother. I legitimately don’t think I will be able to tell them apart in photos as she gets older.

      Reply
    • KC says:
      May 6, 2025 at 1:27 pm

      They always appear at the Kentucky Derby so this is a big jump. Beautiful girl.

      Reply
  5. Normades says:
    May 6, 2025 at 1:13 pm

    You can tell the 2 suits apart from the pockets and the cut but the styling down to the tie clip is exactly the same

    Reply
  6. antipodean says:
    May 6, 2025 at 1:46 pm

    To all the Celebitchy writers, thank you so much for your fab coverage of the Met gala. I am sure it is lots of extra work for you to find all the best pictures, designers, and collate them all for us to consume! It is very much appreciated, and I have loved it all! It was a bumper year for the wonderful fashion looks.

    Reply

