Halle Berry wore LaQuan Smith to the Met Gala: what in the world is this look?

I hate to say this because I usually think so highly of Halle Berry’s beauty and style, but I absolutely loathed Halle’s Met Gala look this year. Halle is all about the history of Black fashion and Halle IS part of that history. She could have done so many different things with the theme, and instead, she wore this LaQuan Smith which is… just bad. It’s unflattering, the design itself is not good (to put it mildly) and Halle – one of the most beautiful women in the world – looks tired, drawn and cartoonish.
Ciara & Russell Wilson- she also wore LaQuan Smith. I thought they were one of the best coordinated couple-looks. They looked amazing.
Hunter Schafer wore Prada and she was widely cited as one of the best on-theme looks of the night. She really worked this!!
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, both in Prada. I feel like they could have and should have gone even bigger here. This feels so subdued.
Bad Bunny in Prada. This is a vibe. I love the bag.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Getty.
Sorry, Halle, not flattering … Closer to vulgar.
Just because you CAN, doesn’t mean you SHOULD…,
Halle is such an important part of Black entertainment history, it makes me sad to dislike this look for this specific theme. I want to like it, I want her to look like the icon she is! But, ack, it is vulgar and almost comes across as if Halle is uncomfortable with her own power- it’s so try hard. Boo sad
It’s all so wrong on so many levels. How can this stunning woman look this haggard and dull and over exposed all at once? She doesn’t even resemble herself as we know her…poor choices altogether.
It looks (sadly) like she’s had some work done on her face.
I’m sad to see the NoEyebrows trend trying to make a comeback.
It’s so tasteless. Hasn’t this designer ever heard of the concept of either the breasts or legs are exposed? Not both? Instead, he just went whole hog. An outfit so bad that neither the designer nor wearer come off looking good.
I have to admit, i didn’t recognize her. People wore what they felt comfortable in. This is Halle’s usual style. Kind of meh, but on brand for her.
Hunter was exquisite. Halle looked way better without that jacket and I thought the Union-Wade’s looked basic but pretty.
An homage to the pinstripe, maybe? A little too on the nose, and I agree, it doesn’t work.
Bad Bunny and Hunter Schaefer were fabulous. Russell and Ciara, one of the best dressed couples of the night. Halle Berry would have looked good if her outfit was a suit and she needs to stop whatever she’s doing with her face.
Yep, bad bunny and Hunter were perfection.
Omg her face. I don’t mind the outfit as much as the face work and horrid make up.
I so agree! Halle looks like Mindy Kaling, who, in my opinion has messed with her face too much.
I loved Bad Bunny’s look. No notes.
Same!
And it looked like he had plans to go bowling after the gala.
No to Halle. Bad Bunny bright his bowling ball bag?
Accessories for men are dandy! I loved the bag. I thought he nailed it.
I LOVE that bag.
What I want to know is what does the back of that dress look like? Google Halle Berry Met Ball 2025 and “back of dress” shows up as a prompt. Checked Just Jared and there were 20 photos of the front of the dress, none of the back. That’s just weird. Do they control that somehow?
And here is the backside of the dress (scroll down):
https://www.buzzfeed.com/leylamohammed/halle-berry-revealing-met-gala-dress-shocks-fans-crotch
@Living Desert in Palm Desert?!! Love that place xx
Oh Halle. Those fillers are criminal!
ITA @Molly! I didn’t even recognize her for a couple beats…WHY HALLE???
I think it’s just the final outcome of the bad makeup and the veil. She posted an IG reel of the process and she looks like herself!
Disagree about Ciara & Russell Wilson. Ciara looked like she was wearing an inexpensive costume and it was so unflattering from the front. She looked uncomfortable and exposed and the theme seemed too forced to be dandy. And Russell looked like he did the bare minimum and threw a coat over a tux he already owned.
Usher’s wife’s outfit was fire
I saw the photos on another site and I did not even recognize her as Halle Berry! Needs to dial back on the Botox and fillers. The dress is terrible and I think she looks very uncomfortable in it, which makes it worse. Prime example of “dress is wearing her.”
Cher did it much better, long ago. Love Halle but she is going down an odd path to embracing aging.
Do we need to see Halle’s crotch? Absolutely tasteless.
Jenny Ortega for the win. Best dressed by far.
I was so disappointed last night. Most people didn’t lean into the theme, do we got a lot of underwhelming or too much( not in a good way). I love Halle, this isn’t it. She could have done a take off on her Oscar gown……
Reminds me of the Cher outfit from the video…on the battleship…you know the one. Either way, not great.
Yep.
Hunter Schafer killed it theme-wise. She reminds me of Marlene Dietrich in this outfit. Loved this one, for me top look.
Halle Berry. What the hell is going on? No one wants to see your hoohoo hon! She is so beautiful, but this look is too “try hard” for me.
I’m not surprised by Bad Bunny’s look–he has a great eye for fashion and usually nails it on the red carpet, no matter the event. I need that bag of his.
Gabrielle and Dwayne looked fabulous to me (they are such a great looking couple🧡 ), BUT, this to me is what they should wear to the Oscars.
Halle’s face is giving me NeNe Leakes’ little sister… its like an AI rendering of Halle.
Her eyebrows are so off.
Bad Bunny for the win.
I’m afraid Halle has tacky fashion instincts. You don’t have to display all the goods all the time