Halle Berry wore LaQuan Smith to the Met Gala: what in the world is this look?

I hate to say this because I usually think so highly of Halle Berry’s beauty and style, but I absolutely loathed Halle’s Met Gala look this year. Halle is all about the history of Black fashion and Halle IS part of that history. She could have done so many different things with the theme, and instead, she wore this LaQuan Smith which is… just bad. It’s unflattering, the design itself is not good (to put it mildly) and Halle – one of the most beautiful women in the world – looks tired, drawn and cartoonish.

Ciara & Russell Wilson- she also wore LaQuan Smith. I thought they were one of the best coordinated couple-looks. They looked amazing.

Hunter Schafer wore Prada and she was widely cited as one of the best on-theme looks of the night. She really worked this!!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, both in Prada. I feel like they could have and should have gone even bigger here. This feels so subdued.

Bad Bunny in Prada. This is a vibe. I love the bag.

