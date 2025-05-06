Halle Berry wore LaQuan Smith to the Met Gala: what in the world is this look?

I hate to say this because I usually think so highly of Halle Berry’s beauty and style, but I absolutely loathed Halle’s Met Gala look this year. Halle is all about the history of Black fashion and Halle IS part of that history. She could have done so many different things with the theme, and instead, she wore this LaQuan Smith which is… just bad. It’s unflattering, the design itself is not good (to put it mildly) and Halle – one of the most beautiful women in the world – looks tired, drawn and cartoonish.

Ciara & Russell Wilson- she also wore LaQuan Smith. I thought they were one of the best coordinated couple-looks. They looked amazing.

Embed from Getty Images

Hunter Schafer wore Prada and she was widely cited as one of the best on-theme looks of the night. She really worked this!!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, both in Prada. I feel like they could have and should have gone even bigger here. This feels so subdued.

Embed from Getty Images

Bad Bunny in Prada. This is a vibe. I love the bag.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Halle Berry wore LaQuan Smith to the Met Gala: what in the world is this look?”

  1. DianeS says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:21 am

    Sorry, Halle, not flattering … Closer to vulgar.

    Reply
    • marci-m says:
      May 6, 2025 at 12:20 pm

      Just because you CAN, doesn’t mean you SHOULD…,

      Reply
    • LadyE says:
      May 6, 2025 at 12:32 pm

      Halle is such an important part of Black entertainment history, it makes me sad to dislike this look for this specific theme. I want to like it, I want her to look like the icon she is! But, ack, it is vulgar and almost comes across as if Halle is uncomfortable with her own power- it’s so try hard. Boo sad

      Reply
    • Mandy says:
      May 6, 2025 at 1:42 pm

      It’s all so wrong on so many levels. How can this stunning woman look this haggard and dull and over exposed all at once? She doesn’t even resemble herself as we know her…poor choices altogether.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      May 6, 2025 at 1:57 pm

      It’s so tasteless. Hasn’t this designer ever heard of the concept of either the breasts or legs are exposed? Not both? Instead, he just went whole hog. An outfit so bad that neither the designer nor wearer come off looking good.

      Reply
    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      May 6, 2025 at 6:13 pm

      I have to admit, i didn’t recognize her. People wore what they felt comfortable in. This is Halle’s usual style. Kind of meh, but on brand for her.

      Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:21 am

    Hunter was exquisite. Halle looked way better without that jacket and I thought the Union-Wade’s looked basic but pretty.

    Reply
  3. Drea says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:22 am

    An homage to the pinstripe, maybe? A little too on the nose, and I agree, it doesn’t work.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:25 am

    Bad Bunny and Hunter Schaefer were fabulous. Russell and Ciara, one of the best dressed couples of the night. Halle Berry would have looked good if her outfit was a suit and she needs to stop whatever she’s doing with her face.

    Reply
  5. Indica says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:27 am

    I loved Bad Bunny’s look. No notes.

    Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:29 am

    No to Halle. Bad Bunny bright his bowling ball bag?

    Reply
  7. Tis True Tis True says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:30 am

    What I want to know is what does the back of that dress look like? Google Halle Berry Met Ball 2025 and “back of dress” shows up as a prompt. Checked Just Jared and there were 20 photos of the front of the dress, none of the back. That’s just weird. Do they control that somehow?

    Reply
  8. molly says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:30 am

    Oh Halle. Those fillers are criminal!

    Reply
    • monaisright says:
      May 6, 2025 at 12:16 pm

      ITA @Molly! I didn’t even recognize her for a couple beats…WHY HALLE???

      Reply
    • superjosh says:
      May 6, 2025 at 1:45 pm

      I think it’s just the final outcome of the bad makeup and the veil. She posted an IG reel of the process and she looks like herself!

      Reply
  9. Josephine says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:37 am

    Disagree about Ciara & Russell Wilson. Ciara looked like she was wearing an inexpensive costume and it was so unflattering from the front. She looked uncomfortable and exposed and the theme seemed too forced to be dandy. And Russell looked like he did the bare minimum and threw a coat over a tux he already owned.

    Reply
  10. Mia says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:51 am

    Usher’s wife’s outfit was fire

    Reply
  11. Chaine says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:02 am

    I saw the photos on another site and I did not even recognize her as Halle Berry! Needs to dial back on the Botox and fillers. The dress is terrible and I think she looks very uncomfortable in it, which makes it worse. Prime example of “dress is wearing her.”

    Reply
  12. GoldenMom says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:11 am

    Cher did it much better, long ago. Love Halle but she is going down an odd path to embracing aging.

    Reply
  13. blue says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:14 am

    Do we need to see Halle’s crotch? Absolutely tasteless.

    Reply
  14. Deedee says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:32 am

    Jenny Ortega for the win. Best dressed by far.

    Reply
  15. Mel says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:33 am

    I was so disappointed last night. Most people didn’t lean into the theme, do we got a lot of underwhelming or too much( not in a good way). I love Halle, this isn’t it. She could have done a take off on her Oscar gown……

    Reply
  16. ChickieBaby says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:52 am

    Reminds me of the Cher outfit from the video…on the battleship…you know the one. Either way, not great.

    Reply
  17. SolarBeanbag says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:32 pm

    Hunter Schafer killed it theme-wise. She reminds me of Marlene Dietrich in this outfit. Loved this one, for me top look.

    Halle Berry. What the hell is going on? No one wants to see your hoohoo hon! She is so beautiful, but this look is too “try hard” for me.

    I’m not surprised by Bad Bunny’s look–he has a great eye for fashion and usually nails it on the red carpet, no matter the event. I need that bag of his.

    Gabrielle and Dwayne looked fabulous to me (they are such a great looking couple🧡 ), BUT, this to me is what they should wear to the Oscars.

    Reply
  18. KitKat says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    Halle’s face is giving me NeNe Leakes’ little sister… its like an AI rendering of Halle.

    Her eyebrows are so off.

    Reply
  19. Jaded says:
    May 6, 2025 at 3:38 pm

    Bad Bunny for the win.

    Reply
  20. Tarte Au Citron says:
    May 6, 2025 at 4:42 pm

    I’m afraid Halle has tacky fashion instincts. You don’t have to display all the goods all the time

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment