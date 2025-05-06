Jeremy O. Harris nailed the Met Gala theme expertly with a tribute to the original dandy

This is a post dedicated to some of my favorite men’s looks at the Met Gala. Jeremy O. Harris is the author of Slave Play, a controversial Tony-nominated Broadway play that looks at interracial relationships under the lens of slavery. I guess that’s how I would describe it, although I saw the jaw dropping HBO Max “making of” documentary and there’s no way I can do it justice. He absolutely nailed the Black Dandyism theme with this tribute to the original Black Dandies. He should know, he wrote an editorial for Vogue about the theme. I believe he’s in Margiela. (Update: It’s Balmain!)

Actor Keith Powers was another one of my favorite looks. He was in Boss! I love how this looks like a real suit that someone would wear back in the day and not a costume.
This is Caleb McLaughlin, he’s 23 now and he stars on Stranger Things! I didn’t realize this was him and I posted his photo on Twitter because he’s gorgeous frankly. This could do without the blue gloves, but that’s such a minor complaint. (Update: He’s in Dior!)
Brian Tyree Henry was in Orange Culture, in a look he designed himself. He ate, as they say!
Damson Idris is in the F1 movie with Brad Pitt that’s been taking forever. It will be out late next month. He was in a bedazzled helmet and race suit which tore away to reveal a fabulous burgundy 70s-inspired Tommy Hilfiger suit. This was an excellent look and great promotion.

Speaking of original dandies, here’s Dapper Dan in a zoot suit of his own design! It features a Sankofa symbol on the back, which is fitting.
28 Responses to “Jeremy O. Harris nailed the Met Gala theme expertly with a tribute to the original dandy”

  1. Dee(2) says:
    May 6, 2025 at 8:57 am

    These were my favorite looks too. I gasped when I saw Jeremy O Harris because there’s getting the theme, and then GETTING the theme. I didn’t even recognize Caleb here with that beard!! These kids are making me feel old lol. This Met Gala was probably one of the best dressed ones in quite a while. So many people who while it didn’t always translate clearly aimed for the theme and looked like they were having fun with it

  2. Josephine says:
    May 6, 2025 at 8:57 am

    I love every single one of these! From the homage to the more modern take, everyone looked so handsome, so confident, so very dandy!

  3. Blogger says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:01 am

    Hats gentlemen, hats. 🎩

    Caleb got the brief and I’d accept Idris’ helmet. Or even a wig.

  4. Tuesday says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:10 am

    The cut of Harris’s suit is divine. Impeccable.

  5. MFS says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:14 am

    The men really turned it out last night! Nice to see them embracing their inner dandy.

  6. Eurydice says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:15 am

    I commented in another post that I think the men outdid the women. I also loved Pharrell’s pearl jacket, Rege-Jean Page’s head-to-toe red, Jeremy Pope’s muslin underlining and Tyler Perry’s bejeweled overcoat.

    • Blogger says:
      May 6, 2025 at 9:24 am

      I didn’t mind the men hogging the spotlight this year. Fashion doesn’t have to be boring for men.

    • Becks1 says:
      May 6, 2025 at 10:00 am

      I said somewhere else that I loved how the men showed up this year. I mean usually we can expect something big from certain men (A$AP Rocky usually makes a statement) but this year i think overall the men knocked it out of the park. some of these suits – like Harris’ – belong in a museum or some sort of display to show what expert design and perfect tailoring can do.

      and I haven’t even seen RJP or Tyler Perry yet lol.

    • Danbury says:
      May 6, 2025 at 1:29 pm

      My favourite mens look was Lewis Hamilton. It was perfection – head to toe

  7. Jais says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:17 am

    I love every single one of these looks. Love Brian Tyree Henry, Keith Powers, and Jeremy O. And the rest of them.

  8. DianeS says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:00 am

    NAILED IT! Every single one of the … NAILED IT!!!!!!!

  9. Flamingo says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:22 am

    When a stylist or the invitee actually researches historical fashion by honoring and elevating it *chef’s kiss*.

    I swooned when I Jeremy O. Harris look. I love the Dandy era. It was a sexy time for men. They should bring it back lol.

    • Christine says:
      May 6, 2025 at 4:29 pm

      I really think Colman Domingo agrees with you, and he’s doing his best to bring it back! That man never disappoints.

  10. Vizia says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:24 am

    My favor was BTH–he looked amazing, love that he designed it himself, love the reference to ALT with the cape, loved the color. All the others were amazing and on-point, of course!

    • Christine says:
      May 6, 2025 at 4:25 pm

      I love that he designed it himself too, that’s such a cool detail! Extra credit points!

  11. Amy Bee says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:28 am

    Jeremy’s look is fabulous.

  12. Glamarazzi says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:37 am

    Harris looks exquisite.

  13. L4Frimaire says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:00 am

    One of my favorite looks. I like he went way back.

  14. Kiki says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:21 am

    Jeremy I gasped at the authentic love of this theme. These men did not disappoint.

  15. LAR says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:55 am

    I love seeing the guys in fun and creative outfits, not just a boring black tux. These guys did not disappoint. Love all the rich red colors.

  16. Kitten says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:45 pm

    All of these are fantastic but Damson’s burgundy suit is one of my faves of the whole night. I love the silky fabric, the color, the cut…
    And I agree that men won which is saying a lot TBH because there were tons of great looks from the ladies. I just love how the men seemed to really embrace the Dandy style. They looked like they were both having a ton of fun but also really feeling themselves.

  17. CJ says:
    May 6, 2025 at 2:17 pm

    Commenting just because the sheer amazing styling of these brilliant black men deserves to have a really high engagement and post count.

    Honestly all of them wowed me into near silence, just masterclass after masterclass in interpreting both the dress code and exhibition theme, rocking impeccable tailoring, and looking AMAZING.

  18. Sara says:
    May 6, 2025 at 3:25 pm

    They’re delicious!

  19. Jaded says:
    May 6, 2025 at 3:40 pm

    You know I think the men really nailed it this year over the women. Every outfit I’ve seen on the guys has been pure perfection.

