Jeremy O. Harris nailed the Met Gala theme expertly with a tribute to the original dandy

This is a post dedicated to some of my favorite men’s looks at the Met Gala. Jeremy O. Harris is the author of Slave Play, a controversial Tony-nominated Broadway play that looks at interracial relationships under the lens of slavery. I guess that’s how I would describe it, although I saw the jaw dropping HBO Max “making of” documentary and there’s no way I can do it justice. He absolutely nailed the Black Dandyism theme with this tribute to the original Black Dandies. He should know, he wrote an editorial for Vogue about the theme. I believe he’s in Margiela. (Update: It’s Balmain!)

Actor Keith Powers was another one of my favorite looks. He was in Boss! I love how this looks like a real suit that someone would wear back in the day and not a costume.

This is Caleb McLaughlin, he’s 23 now and he stars on Stranger Things! I didn’t realize this was him and I posted his photo on Twitter because he’s gorgeous frankly. This could do without the blue gloves, but that’s such a minor complaint. (Update: He’s in Dior!)

Brian Tyree Henry was in Orange Culture, in a look he designed himself. He ate, as they say!

Damson Idris is in the F1 movie with Brad Pitt that’s been taking forever. It will be out late next month. He was in a bedazzled helmet and race suit which tore away to reveal a fabulous burgundy 70s-inspired Tommy Hilfiger suit. This was an excellent look and great promotion.

Speaking of original dandies, here’s Dapper Dan in a zoot suit of his own design! It features a Sankofa symbol on the back, which is fitting.

