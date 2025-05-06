Kim Kardashian wore alligator Chrome Hearts to the Met Gala: eh or fine?

Controversial opinion: while the Kardashian-Jenners were far from the best-dressed at the Met Gala, they were also far from the worst-dressed. They all made an effort to interpret the Black Dandy theme, to varying degrees of success. Kim Kardashian decided to go with a custom Chrome Hearts two-piece alligator-leather look, a low-cut skirt and tailored top. Her hat is the best part – she’s done this a few times at the gala, where she chooses looks which “hide” her face. It’s an interesting choice for the biggest fashion event of the year. I actually think Kim interpreted the theme the best out of the family.

Kylie Jenner attended the gala without her longtime boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. He stayed at home because of basketball (the NBA Eastern Conference). Kylie’s look was Ferragamo – it was sort of on theme, I guess. Meanwhile, Kendall wore a custom Torishéju Dumi. Her people explained that she was referencing the 1920s Harlem Renaissance and Gladys Bentley. As I said… this family actually tried and they were somewhat thoughtful with the theme.

20 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore alligator Chrome Hearts to the Met Gala: eh or fine?”

  1. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    May 6, 2025 at 7:49 am

    This met gala’s fashion was boring imo. Kendall’s outfit was just a regular day at the office with a little train.

    Reply
  2. BlueSky says:
    May 6, 2025 at 7:51 am

    Of course they showed up since their entire empire is based on cultural appropriation. Any opportunity these grifters have to appropriate black culture they will do it. Kim K associates with Phony Stark so will never get any “pass” from me.

    Reply
    • Eva says:
      May 6, 2025 at 8:08 am

      But but but… most of them have children with black men so they can. And madame mommy has a black lover now, i think. 😉

      Reply
  3. Tis True Tis True says:
    May 6, 2025 at 8:10 am

    Kim just looks sloppy, which is the opposite of dandyism. The other two are
    meh.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 6, 2025 at 8:47 am

      What stood out to me is their lack of confidence and pride. Dandyism is about owning it without having to shout it. It’s about being a presence.

      Kim and the Jenners are too manufactured to exude pride and confidence. They have built their looks at the factory, one piece at a time, and it shows at times like this. They looked so lackluster and dated and sad.

      Reply
      • Hannah1 says:
        May 6, 2025 at 2:21 pm

        Good observation.

      • Christine says:
        May 6, 2025 at 4:36 pm

        I expect more from Kendall, since she’s the model in the family. This is taking zero risks, it’s just so boring. If I had that body, I would be dressing in all sorts of crazy things, just because they are going to look good on that body anyway. Have some fun, Kendall!

  4. LadyE says:
    May 6, 2025 at 8:14 am

    I feel like red carpets are a nightmare for Kylie and I actually feel bad for her from these photos. She looks so uncomfortable, practically scared in these photos. Kylie’s age when she was essentially put on tv display has always made me feel rather protective of her, more so than for her older sisters…which I realize is possibly not fair, they were equally vulnerable teen girls when their mom turned them into reality “stars”, I have complicated feelings about the whole thing!

    Anyway, I honestly wish Kylie the best and wonder if she wouldn’t really have preferred to be at home watching the playoffs with Timothee…

    Reply
    • Glamarazzi says:
      May 6, 2025 at 10:33 am

      Yes she always looks scared at fashion events, it’s odd since she’s been doing this so long. There must be something about the group vibe that puts her off. She has no problem when she’s making her own content.

      Reply
    • Flamingo says:
      May 6, 2025 at 2:24 pm

      IMHO Kylie hates that she has no control over the pictures that get taken. No tweaking, no photoshop, no glossy editing. So she always seems uncomfortable on red carpets.

      She’s an averagely attractive woman. But she wants the world to see her as insta tweaked.

      Kendall always seems over it and always does the minimum amount required if she isn’t being paid. Or even if she is being paid. Her energy is permanently set to low.

      Kim in alligator leather is f’n gross. May she fall into a Florida swamp one day and the alligators revenge their fallen…

      Reply
  5. Sun says:
    May 6, 2025 at 8:14 am

    No to all, personally. Forgettable looks imo (which you can’t normally say for their Met looks, I will give them that).

    Reply
  6. Kirsten says:
    May 6, 2025 at 8:30 am

    Kim’s is actually one of her better Met looks, although this would have been drastically improved if there were no cutouts on the back.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 6, 2025 at 8:53 am

      She can never let it be — something has to be hanging out and that thing around her neck is also awful. It’s sad that she always needs a crutch and has to do the faux-sexy thing 24/7.

      Reply
  7. It Really Is You, Not Me says:
    May 6, 2025 at 8:55 am

    I’m not seeing the theme in Kylie’s outfit but maybe I would get it if she gave the background.

    I see the theme in Kim’s and Kendall’s though. Kendall’s theme seems particularly thoughtful to reference the Harlem Renaissance.

    As for cultural appropriation, I am interested to hear others’ takes. On the one hand it was the Met’s choice to do this theme, and it seems like a good recognition of and tribute to the importance of black culture. On the other hand, any non- black person who shows up could be accused of cultural appropriation so it puts those attendees in a weird position. Personally, I would have felt strange to show up at all under these circumstances. Maybe it’s particularly difficult because of this family’s history of appropriation?

    Reply
  8. Blogger says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:03 am

    The necklaces 😳

    Reply
    • Mayp says:
      May 6, 2025 at 10:09 pm

      Their jewelry was some of my favorite looks of the evening, at least for the women. I did love that rock crystal and diamond necklace that one of the men wore!

      Reply
  9. Walking the Walk says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:12 am

    Bah. Not because of them, but cause their looks were so boring and or sloppy.

    Reply
  10. wendy says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:13 am

    Kim’s hindparts are out…check
    Kendall is mildly lovely, but boring…check.
    Kylee looks like the matriarch of the family…check.

    Kim’s best look by far had to be the floral couch.

    Reply
  11. Chaine says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:10 am

    Everything the Kardashians wear always looks like everything else the Kardashians have already worn.

    Reply
  12. ally says:
    May 6, 2025 at 2:22 pm

    I was surprised to learn Kendall was channeling Gladys Bentley. Usually they aren’t great at the theme.

    Reply

