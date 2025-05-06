Kim Kardashian wore alligator Chrome Hearts to the Met Gala: eh or fine?

Controversial opinion: while the Kardashian-Jenners were far from the best-dressed at the Met Gala, they were also far from the worst-dressed. They all made an effort to interpret the Black Dandy theme, to varying degrees of success. Kim Kardashian decided to go with a custom Chrome Hearts two-piece alligator-leather look, a low-cut skirt and tailored top. Her hat is the best part – she’s done this a few times at the gala, where she chooses looks which “hide” her face. It’s an interesting choice for the biggest fashion event of the year. I actually think Kim interpreted the theme the best out of the family.

Kylie Jenner attended the gala without her longtime boyfriend Timothee Chalamet. He stayed at home because of basketball (the NBA Eastern Conference). Kylie’s look was Ferragamo – it was sort of on theme, I guess. Meanwhile, Kendall wore a custom Torishéju Dumi. Her people explained that she was referencing the 1920s Harlem Renaissance and Gladys Bentley. As I said… this family actually tried and they were somewhat thoughtful with the theme.

