Cardi B & Jodie Turner-Smith wore Burberry: two of the best Met Gala looks?

Two of the strongest female looks of the 2025 Met Gala were from Burberry, created by Burberry’s chief creative Daniel Lee. Cardi B and Jodie Turner-Smith both killed it, wearing gorgeous tailored suits to the gala. I would say that Jodie’s look has more of an authentic Burberry feel, but I honestly love Cardi’s look too. Both ensembles are such amazing interpretations of this year’s Black Dandy theme. Two of my picks for best-dressed of the night, although that’s true of both women at most events. Both Jodie and Cardi are such fashionistas.

Serena Williams wore Moncler x EE72 by Edward Enninful, yet another icy blue look on last night’s carpet. She paired the look with a selection of Fred Leighton vintage diamonds. Serena’s interpretation of the theme was not to channel the “Black dandy” herself, but to be the Black doll on the dandy’s arm. I get it, even though I think this could have been a much stronger look.

Venus Williams wore a tennis-inspired look from Lacoste. Venus is now some kind of Lacoste brand ambassador, and I think it’s cool that they customized a look for the Met Gala. Her hair was the centerpiece of the look though!

