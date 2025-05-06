Cardi B & Jodie Turner-Smith wore Burberry: two of the best Met Gala looks?

Two of the strongest female looks of the 2025 Met Gala were from Burberry, created by Burberry’s chief creative Daniel Lee. Cardi B and Jodie Turner-Smith both killed it, wearing gorgeous tailored suits to the gala. I would say that Jodie’s look has more of an authentic Burberry feel, but I honestly love Cardi’s look too. Both ensembles are such amazing interpretations of this year’s Black Dandy theme. Two of my picks for best-dressed of the night, although that’s true of both women at most events. Both Jodie and Cardi are such fashionistas.

Serena Williams wore Moncler x EE72 by Edward Enninful, yet another icy blue look on last night’s carpet. She paired the look with a selection of Fred Leighton vintage diamonds. Serena’s interpretation of the theme was not to channel the “Black dandy” herself, but to be the Black doll on the dandy’s arm. I get it, even though I think this could have been a much stronger look.

Venus Williams wore a tennis-inspired look from Lacoste. Venus is now some kind of Lacoste brand ambassador, and I think it’s cool that they customized a look for the Met Gala. Her hair was the centerpiece of the look though!

26 Responses to “Cardi B & Jodie Turner-Smith wore Burberry: two of the best Met Gala looks?”

  1. Josephine says:
    May 6, 2025 at 7:23 am

    I loved almost every look last night. This was far and away the best Met Gala ever. So many strong looks, such incredible fashion. A few folks went tacky (Kim K, per usual), but overall it was a blast.

    • Just me says:
      May 6, 2025 at 8:02 am

      Absolutely the best Met Gala ever.

      Just one insane beautiful look after another.

    • Truthiness says:
      May 6, 2025 at 3:34 pm

      Agreed, this was the best Met Gala, followed by the Heavenly Bodies Gala (the one with religious themes).

      When Jack Schlossberg urged people to boycott this gala I thought Noooooo, not this one! We got so many stellar looks and I’m glad that a historical figure like Dapper Dan could be celebrated.

  2. FancyPants says:
    May 6, 2025 at 7:27 am

    Honestly I was a little bit nervous about what was going to happen with this theme but everybody looks fantastic in these fashion posts today! It’s hard to choose a favorite look but I think I’ll go with Teyana Taylor, Jodie Turner Smith, and Joey King. Colman Domingo and Tramell Tillman nailed it too.

    • Becks1 says:
      May 6, 2025 at 7:34 am

      I was a little nervous too! I feel like this is one of the few met galas in a long time where my list of those who “nailed it” is a lot longer than the list of those who didn’t.

      Even some of the more boring or less stand out looks aren’t total misses. but I haven’t seen Kim K yet lol.

  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    May 6, 2025 at 7:33 am

    Cardi & Sophie looked fantastic — this last nose job on Cardi isn’t the best though. Serena should have left that train at home.

  4. Roo says:
    May 6, 2025 at 7:37 am

    Cardi, Jodie and Serena all nailed it. They look gorgeous and the clothes are beautiful and on theme. Wow!

  5. Giddy says:
    May 6, 2025 at 7:57 am

    They all look so gorgeous that I can’t begin to choose a favorite! Such fabulous interpretations of the theme. Congrats to whomever came up with the theme.

  6. Sun says:
    May 6, 2025 at 8:09 am

    The Williams’ sister’s hair and makeup is… perfection. Just staggeringly gorgeous. I don’t love either of their dresses that much but who cares when your head looks like that!

    Cardi B wins the drama-off for me! The texture of her outfit is so lush, along with her styling. I can’t with Jodi’s Willy Wonka hat (but her brocade pants are to die for).

    • antipodean says:
      May 6, 2025 at 11:28 am

      I was trying to think who Jodi’s look reminded me of, and I think it’s giving “Gentleman Jack”. Bellissima, and she nailed the Black Dandy!

  7. WT says:
    May 6, 2025 at 8:10 am

    Maybe Angela Bassett will be in another post, but I came to say AB killed it with her Burberry look!

    Reply
    May 6, 2025 at 8:35 am

    These looks are amazing… except Cardi’s.

    Maybe I’m turning into a prude but all I see is her body filled with silicone. Her chest looks terrible. Like it’s gonna pop at any moment.

  9. Jais says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:09 am

    Aw, no, I really enjoyed Cardi’s green suit. All the looks on this post were really good.

  10. Tiffany says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:53 am

    I am absolutely envious of Venus’ legs. I want them. 😃

  11. Chaine says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:16 am

    Cardi looks so fab, love that color green. Jodi’s ensemble is a little bit over the top to me, it’s bordering on caricature and not in a good way.

  12. Kiki says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:38 am

    Cardi and Jodie got that. ❤️

  13. blue says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:55 am

    Jodie’s hat made this a joke.
    Serena’s hair was perfect for her ’30s arm-candy look.

  14. Walking the Walk says:
    May 6, 2025 at 11:59 am

    Jodi won best dressed woman for me.

  15. SolarBeanbag says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:00 pm

    Jodie’s look for me was WOW! When I first saw the photo of her and that stunning hat, I swooned! She looks so, so, so on point here! For me one of the top three looks of the night.

    • Christine says:
      May 6, 2025 at 4:58 pm

      Same, she’s the only woman who made me audibly gasp out loud, although there were more than a few men that did as well.

  16. Beverley says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:14 pm

    Oh the fashion! Cardi B, Jodi, and Serena were PERFECT.

    And Angela is a QUEEN.

  17. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:35 pm

    So I guess the internet rumors are true? Serena and Alexis are having marriage troubles? He would have been with her last night otherwise, right? I will be so sad if they break up.

    • Square2 says:
      May 6, 2025 at 3:32 pm

      A lot of women went solo at last night's Met Gala without their significant others, are their marriages/relationships in trouble too? Some people like to put down black women, please stop reading & believing those online rumors. And, other people's relationships are their own business.

Cardi's hair & eye makeup were fabulous.
      __________

      Cardi’s hair & eye makeup were fabulous.

    • Christine says:
      May 6, 2025 at 5:01 pm

      Alexis posts pretty frequently on Twitter, and everything has seemed pretty status quo with him. He’s recently weighed in on something people got pissed off at Serena about, per usual. I can’t even remember what it was, because someone is always pissy about Serena.

