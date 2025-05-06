Cardi B & Jodie Turner-Smith wore Burberry: two of the best Met Gala looks?

Two of the strongest female looks of the 2025 Met Gala were from Burberry, created by Burberry’s chief creative Daniel Lee. Cardi B and Jodie Turner-Smith both killed it, wearing gorgeous tailored suits to the gala. I would say that Jodie’s look has more of an authentic Burberry feel, but I honestly love Cardi’s look too. Both ensembles are such amazing interpretations of this year’s Black Dandy theme. Two of my picks for best-dressed of the night, although that’s true of both women at most events. Both Jodie and Cardi are such fashionistas.
Serena Williams wore Moncler x EE72 by Edward Enninful, yet another icy blue look on last night’s carpet. She paired the look with a selection of Fred Leighton vintage diamonds. Serena’s interpretation of the theme was not to channel the “Black dandy” herself, but to be the Black doll on the dandy’s arm. I get it, even though I think this could have been a much stronger look.
Venus Williams wore a tennis-inspired look from Lacoste. Venus is now some kind of Lacoste brand ambassador, and I think it’s cool that they customized a look for the Met Gala. Her hair was the centerpiece of the look though!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
I loved almost every look last night. This was far and away the best Met Gala ever. So many strong looks, such incredible fashion. A few folks went tacky (Kim K, per usual), but overall it was a blast.
Absolutely the best Met Gala ever.
Just one insane beautiful look after another.
Agreed, this was the best Met Gala, followed by the Heavenly Bodies Gala (the one with religious themes).
When Jack Schlossberg urged people to boycott this gala I thought Noooooo, not this one! We got so many stellar looks and I’m glad that a historical figure like Dapper Dan could be celebrated.
Honestly I was a little bit nervous about what was going to happen with this theme but everybody looks fantastic in these fashion posts today! It’s hard to choose a favorite look but I think I’ll go with Teyana Taylor, Jodie Turner Smith, and Joey King. Colman Domingo and Tramell Tillman nailed it too.
I was a little nervous too! I feel like this is one of the few met galas in a long time where my list of those who “nailed it” is a lot longer than the list of those who didn’t.
Even some of the more boring or less stand out looks aren’t total misses. but I haven’t seen Kim K yet lol.
Cardi & Sophie looked fantastic — this last nose job on Cardi isn’t the best though. Serena should have left that train at home.
Cardi, Jodie and Serena all nailed it. They look gorgeous and the clothes are beautiful and on theme. Wow!
Agreed, all three look incredible. Jodie Turner Smith made me gasp out loud.
They all look so gorgeous that I can’t begin to choose a favorite! Such fabulous interpretations of the theme. Congrats to whomever came up with the theme.
The Williams’ sister’s hair and makeup is… perfection. Just staggeringly gorgeous. I don’t love either of their dresses that much but who cares when your head looks like that!
Cardi B wins the drama-off for me! The texture of her outfit is so lush, along with her styling. I can’t with Jodi’s Willy Wonka hat (but her brocade pants are to die for).
I was trying to think who Jodi’s look reminded me of, and I think it’s giving “Gentleman Jack”. Bellissima, and she nailed the Black Dandy!
Maybe Angela Bassett will be in another post, but I came to say AB killed it with her Burberry look!
These looks are amazing… except Cardi’s.
Maybe I’m turning into a prude but all I see is her body filled with silicone. Her chest looks terrible. Like it’s gonna pop at any moment.
Aw, no, I really enjoyed Cardi’s green suit. All the looks on this post were really good.
I am absolutely envious of Venus’ legs. I want them. 😃
Cardi looks so fab, love that color green. Jodi’s ensemble is a little bit over the top to me, it’s bordering on caricature and not in a good way.
Cardi and Jodie got that. ❤️
Jodie’s hat made this a joke.
Serena’s hair was perfect for her ’30s arm-candy look.
Jodi won best dressed woman for me.
Me too, her look is absolutely awesome.
Jodie’s look for me was WOW! When I first saw the photo of her and that stunning hat, I swooned! She looks so, so, so on point here! For me one of the top three looks of the night.
Same, she’s the only woman who made me audibly gasp out loud, although there were more than a few men that did as well.
Oh the fashion! Cardi B, Jodi, and Serena were PERFECT.
And Angela is a QUEEN.
So I guess the internet rumors are true? Serena and Alexis are having marriage troubles? He would have been with her last night otherwise, right? I will be so sad if they break up.
A lot of women went solo at last night’s Met Gala without their significant others, are their marriages/relationships in trouble too? Some people like to put down black women, please stop reading & believing those online rumors. And, other people’s relationships are their own business.
__________
Cardi’s hair & eye makeup were fabulous.
Alexis posts pretty frequently on Twitter, and everything has seemed pretty status quo with him. He’s recently weighed in on something people got pissed off at Serena about, per usual. I can’t even remember what it was, because someone is always pissy about Serena.