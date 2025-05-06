Was Miley Cyrus’s Alaia one of the worst looks of the Met Gala?

Given Miley Cyrus’s history of cultural appropriation, I was not surprised that she turned up at the Black Dandy-themed Met Gala. I was surprised that she didn’t seem to want to do anything with the theme. Miley wore a two-piece look from Alaia with Cartier jewelry. This is so… nothingburger. It doesn’t have anything to do with anything, it’s not some kind of obscure reference nor is it any kind of homage. It’s just a boring look. Miley needs to stop messing with her face as well, my god.
Aimee Lou Wood also wore Alaia, and she seemingly came to her first-ever Met Gala at the invitation of her White Lotus friend and costar Patrick Schwarzenegger. Patrick wore Balmain. I fear that he was one of the few white guys who nailed the hell out of the theme. Aimee’s look was… eh. Her ensemble actually telegraphs her Britishness – this is exactly what an offbeat British person would choose.
Jenna Ortega, like Patrick, wore Balmain. Her dress is made of rulers!! Insane. Like Miley, there’s something off about her face these days, but I suspect that in Jenna’s case, it’s just about her eyebrows.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Getty.
Patrick!! Had him pegged as a bland Glen Powell-type but damn! It’s not perfect but having one of the more interesting looks of the night is nothing to sneeze at in this company! The purse, gloves (?), jumpsuit (?), colour choices. Cool.
OMG he looks so cool!
He looks great! The suit itself is fantastic and the yellow shirt and red accessories just take it to the next level.
Yes!! Patrick Schwarzenegger is not afraid of fashion, which is one of the themes of dandyism. Loved this moment.
Patrick’s look was SO good, he definitely nailed the theme. I like Aimee’s look too — it’s not anything super standout-ish, but on theme and she looks like she’s having fun.
I think Aimee Lou Wood looks like every teenage girl who dresses up as Hermione Granger for Halloween. It’s giving me massive doses of Hogwarts, which was definitely not the theme.
Ok Miley and Demi seem to not be able to close their mouths because it looks like their teeth are too big for their mouths?
Miley’s teeth are like some 1950s Broadway has-been doing a dentures commercial.
Hahahahha so true!
Aimee and Patrick look like fancy pirates and yes — Miley needs to chill on her face, work on shaving those veneers down and get a better stylist.
Jenna’s ruler dress was one of my favorite looks of the night. And I sent my mother a message saying “Look at Patrick being a little fashion baddie!” I loved the accents in his outfit.
What bothers me about Miley’s dress is that there are all these interesting lines going on, yet the waist of the skirt just seems to be a straight line intersecting her waist at a random spot. It doesn’t seem to be chosen at all. It’s like the skirt was intended to be covered by a top or a belt and nobody gave any thought to how it would look just sitting there.
Put a cool white shirt under the black jacket and swap out the skirt for a fabulous pair of wide leg pants with a sharp crease and cuff and she would have a look. Playing with masculine looks is in her wheelhouse and she missed the mark by a ton here.
I love comments like this one, because it gives me an idea of what to look for in fashion. I am absolutely not a fashionista, so you’re teaching me, thanks!
I do not know enough about fashion to say who nailed it and who did not but one thing I did notice is almost all the outfits were fairly practical. People did not have to be carried up and down stairs and it looks like they all could sit down if they wanted.
Haha, this is me too. I can tell when I like something, that’s about it. I want to learn, though!
Patrick’s look is so unexpected and I do think it’s cool. Bold color, and the belt creates a nice silhouette.
I like Jenny’s dress a lot. As for Miley, I know being OTT is her thing but I also wish she would leave her face alone. She’s young and it just makes her look like she’s middle aged and trying too hard.
Patrick’s look was awesome. He also knows how to pose like damn bro.
Other than her teeth, I don’t think Miley is messing with her face. She is a spitting image of her mother Tish now. She’s just growing into the face she was destined to have.
I agree with you. It’s her new veneers that makes her look very different. I think if she has had any other cosmetic work done on her face its not much, maybe a little filler here and there.
I think Miley played it safe to avoid possible cultural appropriation, which she has apologized for. I’m at a loss as to whether or not a white person dressing on theme for this event would count as cultural appropriation or not. It seems that most people have decided it’s not. I got a little nervous when I saw the theme.
Miley was not on theme even a little and she could have worn a freaking suit and that would have worked. Her face is throwing me off.
I thought maybe the alligator-skin jacket could have been a nod to the aligator shoes in black USA dandy fashion? But maybe that’s a reach
Dunno if it is just me, but there are some Miley headshots out there where I’d swear I was looking at a young Jane Fonda. Not liking the slicked back hair or whatever facework was done.
I am loving Patrick’s look! He looks so handsome and stylish at the same time. I also love Jenna Ortega’s dress! They’re all tape measurers, how clever! I think she looks incredible, one of my favorite looks of the night. I like the heavy makeup too — it looks great with the metallic theme from the rest of the dress.
I think the rulers were the best detail of the night, that dress is very cool!
Why so hard on Mikey?
I agree, I think that’s her face now. She’s a very attractive woman, in her 30s now.
I wish her happiness.
Because she’s not Eminem or Prince Harry, even though what they did was just as bad if not worse than using and discarding elements of a culture. Also because a woman’s mistakes during her youth are supposed to justify the slut-shaming and victim-blaming aimed at her on the internet.