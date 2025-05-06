Was Miley Cyrus’s Alaia one of the worst looks of the Met Gala?

Given Miley Cyrus’s history of cultural appropriation, I was not surprised that she turned up at the Black Dandy-themed Met Gala. I was surprised that she didn’t seem to want to do anything with the theme. Miley wore a two-piece look from Alaia with Cartier jewelry. This is so… nothingburger. It doesn’t have anything to do with anything, it’s not some kind of obscure reference nor is it any kind of homage. It’s just a boring look. Miley needs to stop messing with her face as well, my god.

Aimee Lou Wood also wore Alaia, and she seemingly came to her first-ever Met Gala at the invitation of her White Lotus friend and costar Patrick Schwarzenegger. Patrick wore Balmain. I fear that he was one of the few white guys who nailed the hell out of the theme. Aimee’s look was… eh. Her ensemble actually telegraphs her Britishness – this is exactly what an offbeat British person would choose.

Jenna Ortega, like Patrick, wore Balmain. Her dress is made of rulers!! Insane. Like Miley, there’s something off about her face these days, but I suspect that in Jenna’s case, it’s just about her eyebrows.