Priyanka Chopra’s Balmain look was more Kentucky Derby than Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are still going strong after all of these years. They both seem to enjoy fashion, and they told Vogue that they coordinated their looks for the Met Gala. They both knew the theme and this was their interpretation. Thoughts? Nick wore Bianca Saunders and I actually think his outfit is fine and on-theme. Priyanka wore Balmain and… this is more like a Kentucky Derby look, right? That was my first thought – she would have totally been at home at the derby, not the Met Gala. She was basically the only person in polka dots too – everyone else went with stripes, or more specifically, pinstripes. Her Bulgari necklace is spectacular though.
Pamela Anderson in Tory Burch. Absolutely nothing to do with the theme, but I’m glad she was invited to the gala.
Kerry Washington in Jonathan Simkhai. I think this is supposed to be an interpretation on a “church look,” but the sheer skirt… eh. The hat is cool though.
This is my final assessment of the Met Gala: Sarah Snook looked amazing and I loved all of the brooches. Her tuxedo was by anOnlyChild.
Pryanka is so very pretty. It looks like her hairstylist cancelled at the last minute, but she is still gorgeous.
This is exactly how I feel. I hope she never majorly jacks with her face because she is GORGEOUS.
Shoutout to that incredible necklace!
Priyanka Chopra was forgettable but Bollywood was well represented at the Met and there were some spectacular looks. Shah Rukh Khan showed up in every way!! And Diljit Dosanjh was divine.
Sarah Snook looked amazing, those brooches were fire!
Glad to see Sarah Snook, I don’t think they covered her on E. She understood the assignment and looks great.
I don’t understand how Pamela’s dress has to do with the theme, but I really like it. However, what in the Mia Farrow is going on with her hair?! Even her son can’t look at it.
I was going to be very quiet because Kaiser managed not to call her bangs tragic! I bet she thinks they are, though, and is just being a better person than me, because damn. She is a beautiful woman, but this is Patricia Arquette on the show Medium.
Kerry looks like she’s interpreted a feminine Cab Calloway to me.
Pam’s hair is awful & she looked much better before she eschewed makeup, except for the pencilled brows.
Sarah looks fab. Prianks mixed up her invites & wore the wrong costume.
She’s very obviously wearing makeup.
I saw someone say on Threads that Sarah Snook looked like the Irish vampire who turned Remmick in Sinners and was now living her best afterlife. I like that assessment.
OMG, Pamela’s son looks just like his dad, only clean and well groomed
Pam’s dress was not on theme and I don’t know what she did to her hair.