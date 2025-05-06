Priyanka Chopra’s Balmain look was more Kentucky Derby than Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas are still going strong after all of these years. They both seem to enjoy fashion, and they told Vogue that they coordinated their looks for the Met Gala. They both knew the theme and this was their interpretation. Thoughts? Nick wore Bianca Saunders and I actually think his outfit is fine and on-theme. Priyanka wore Balmain and… this is more like a Kentucky Derby look, right? That was my first thought – she would have totally been at home at the derby, not the Met Gala. She was basically the only person in polka dots too – everyone else went with stripes, or more specifically, pinstripes. Her Bulgari necklace is spectacular though.

Pamela Anderson in Tory Burch. Absolutely nothing to do with the theme, but I’m glad she was invited to the gala.

Kerry Washington in Jonathan Simkhai. I think this is supposed to be an interpretation on a “church look,” but the sheer skirt… eh. The hat is cool though.

This is my final assessment of the Met Gala: Sarah Snook looked amazing and I loved all of the brooches. Her tuxedo was by anOnlyChild.

