Demi Moore wore a Thom Browne structural gown to the Met Gala: fun?

There were too many people in Thom Browne last night to fit them all in one post! The Thom Browne looks were mostly on point, with a few exceptions. Demi Moore was having fun in this wide pinstripe structural gown. I’m a sucker for a giant stiff accessory and I really like the circular high back. This look is a traditional gown with menswear elements and it’s well executed. Demi is having her moment and I would love to see her in more shows and movies.
Tramell Tillman, who plays Mr. Milchick in Severance, made me go “ooh who is that?” He looks so different and expertly on theme. Check out his velvet tuxedo jacket, cummerbund and black and white patent shoes! He’s also in Thom Browne.
Embed from Getty Images
Mona Patel was in a gorgeous menswear Thom Browne pantsuit complete with a top hat. I didn’t really know who she was but apparently she’s an Indian entrepreneur.
Embed from Getty Images
Walton Goggins had an excellent Thom Browne look, I appreciate a tailored skirt on a man. This would be fabulous on someone else. On him it’s a bit goofy. This man has been showing his whole ass recently.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos credit: Getty and Cover Images
On the E! broadcast they said Demi’s gown is a meant to be a necktie. Once they said that, I totally got it.
Same here! at first i thought, well that’s interesting but it is the met, so maybe i’m missing something. Then somone said it was a necktie and all of a sudden the dress looks brilliant to me.
I also loved Tillman’s look. Classy and relatively simple as these outfits go but still a standout.
Ok that’s cool! I didn’t watch E!, I mean I had it on but mostly paid attention to the Vogue livestream
Ohhhhh thank you!!!!!! Now I seeeeee
There are much better pictures where you can immediately spot the necktie construction. Brad G shared some good ones on IG.
It’s like a sexy necktie, that has been flung over a lampshade in lieu of more fun activities in the bedroom, and I love it! She looks incredible.
It’s such a cool dress, I love all of it.
I’m a sucker for a giant stiff accessory too, Celebitchy. 😜
Mona Patel looks amazing. She is gorgeous and her look was fabulous. Walter’s look was very cool as well, but he needs to learn how to strut in a skirt!!
Demi’s look was polarising in my group chat! It was up there as one of my faves of the *many* pinstriped looks.
You have buried the lead here! Tramell and Walton looked fantastic! They had really great on-theme suits. Walton especially looked like he was having a ton of fun.
Thought demi looked fun and fabulous
Has there been a Walter Goggins and Aimee Lou “drama” post yet? I keep seeing mentions of it elsewhere but wondering if there is anything substantial?
@Coco Bean Nothing substantial about it. I’ve been following Walton for a while now, and as a super dedicated actor and sensible guy he tends to get carried away by his characters’ storyline and connect closely, if not enmesh, to the costars he works with the most. Not the first time it happens to him, but since he’s become more of a household name thanks to The White Lotus now the tabloids wanna find dirt on him and this is all they could come up with. Frankly I find it all so absurd. Oh, and no, I’m not his publicist or anything. I’m just a fan who’s tired about this whole thing.
How could anyone not instantly recognize Tramell Tillman? He is always serving–impeccable face card.
This was such a fun Met Gala..the best in years IMO. Demi’s necktie dress was so freaking cool.