Demi Moore wore a Thom Browne structural gown to the Met Gala: fun?



There were too many people in Thom Browne last night to fit them all in one post! The Thom Browne looks were mostly on point, with a few exceptions. Demi Moore was having fun in this wide pinstripe structural gown. I’m a sucker for a giant stiff accessory and I really like the circular high back. This look is a traditional gown with menswear elements and it’s well executed. Demi is having her moment and I would love to see her in more shows and movies.

Tramell Tillman, who plays Mr. Milchick in Severance, made me go “ooh who is that?” He looks so different and expertly on theme. Check out his velvet tuxedo jacket, cummerbund and black and white patent shoes! He’s also in Thom Browne.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Mona Patel was in a gorgeous menswear Thom Browne pantsuit complete with a top hat. I didn’t really know who she was but apparently she’s an Indian entrepreneur.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Walton Goggins had an excellent Thom Browne look, I appreciate a tailored skirt on a man. This would be fabulous on someone else. On him it’s a bit goofy. This man has been showing his whole ass recently.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images