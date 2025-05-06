Diana Ross made a dramatic entrance at the Met Gala in an enormous Eleven Sixteen cape



Diana Ross was one of the arrivals who made everyone sit up and take notice last night. She was there with her son, Evan Ross, and she said in her interview that he convinced her to go. Diana was in an Eleven Sixteen by Ugo Mozie gown complete with a halo-like feather hat and a cape with a huge train that required multiple handlers. She killed it. This was Diana’s first Met Gala in 22 years! She is 81 years old.

Embed from Getty Images

Prior to last night, I had not heard of Khaby Lame, but I definitely know who he is now. He is the most followed person on TikTok and he has 80 million followers on Instagram. Ugo Mozie styled him in Boss and he was such a standout! I thought he was a model.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

I don’t have an ID on Tessa Thompson’s fabulous bubble suit gown, but she linked to Thom Browne in her Instagram Stories, although the designer hasn’t posted her look yet (update that was to an editorial in Vogue that included Browne, so this may be incorrect). Tessa had an Andre Leon Talley fan!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Diana’s daughter Tracee Ellis Ross was in Marc Jacobs. I adore this oversized look in shades of pink and burgundy. Tracee always brings it.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Doja Cat was a bit silly in a pinstripe Marc Jacobs bodysuit with a leopard bodice. At least she didn’t dress as an actual cat this time, although that look was on theme for the Met Gala’s Karl Lagerfeld homage.

Embed from Getty Images