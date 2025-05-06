Diana Ross made a dramatic entrance at the Met Gala in an enormous Eleven Sixteen cape

Diana Ross was one of the arrivals who made everyone sit up and take notice last night. She was there with her son, Evan Ross, and she said in her interview that he convinced her to go. Diana was in an Eleven Sixteen by Ugo Mozie gown complete with a halo-like feather hat and a cape with a huge train that required multiple handlers. She killed it. This was Diana’s first Met Gala in 22 years! She is 81 years old.
Prior to last night, I had not heard of Khaby Lame, but I definitely know who he is now. He is the most followed person on TikTok and he has 80 million followers on Instagram. Ugo Mozie styled him in Boss and he was such a standout! I thought he was a model.
I don’t have an ID on Tessa Thompson’s fabulous bubble suit gown, but she linked to Thom Browne in her Instagram Stories, although the designer hasn’t posted her look yet (update that was to an editorial in Vogue that included Browne, so this may be incorrect). Tessa had an Andre Leon Talley fan!
Diana’s daughter Tracee Ellis Ross was in Marc Jacobs. I adore this oversized look in shades of pink and burgundy. Tracee always brings it.
Doja Cat was a bit silly in a pinstripe Marc Jacobs bodysuit with a leopard bodice. At least she didn’t dress as an actual cat this time, although that look was on theme for the Met Gala’s Karl Lagerfeld homage.
Photos credit: Getty and Cover Images
In my opinion, Diana Ross could have left the hat at home but apparently she can do no wrong.
Diana Ross cannot possibly be 81! She looked fantastic and so proud to be with her son. She is a perpetual goddess.
I don’t know what happened to me, but when Diana Ross appeared I let out a fan girl shriek – “Omg, it’s Diana Ross, omg!!!”
Yes!! It was such a moment because she is such an icon. She looked amazing and I’m so glad she was there. I loved so much of her fashion when I was growing up.
Khaby Lame looked so dapper – I loved the overcoat swung over one shoulder. His tiktoks are really funny but he was pure model here.
Oh, THAT’S who he is! I knew he looked familiar, but thought he was a gorgeous actor or model. Love the watches!
Loved seeing Diana Ross being escorted by her son. And I Loved the man with the watches. That was so cool.
I loved all the watches too! Great look
Tracee is just consistently amazing and her mom’s entrance was fittingly iconic.
These are the times I really miss Joan Rivers.
Diana is such an icon! Ageless! I can’t believe she is older than my mom…
And that is why you call her ” Miss Ross”. She brought it last night. I love the Tik Tok guy’s outfit, one of my favorites.
Love all the watches!
No on Diana’s hat.
Tracee & Doja = ridiculous.
La Ross…MAGNIFIQUE!
Tessa is in Prabal Gurung