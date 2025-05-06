Did Cynthia Erivo’s Givenchy kind of muddle the Met Gala theme?

Cynthia Erivo was one of the few people – if not the only person? – in Givenchy at the 2025 Met Gala. Black Dandyism, “superfine” tailoring… I thought Cynthia would nail the theme. I can’t say that she really did though. I feel like some fashionistas have this issue where they really overthink the theme, to the point where their look just seems sort of muddled?

I knew Lewis Hamilton would really bring it as one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs and he did. I would even say that he was the best-dressed co-chair, honestly. Lewis wore Grace Wales Bonner, with some spectacular Briony Raymond jewelry. The suit is gorgeous, with fantastic detailing, but the jewelry really makes the look. Absolute perfection.

FKA Twigs wore Grace Wales Bonner as well. This was very flapper/Harlem Renaissance.

Jeff Goldblum was also in Wales Bonner. I said last night that he was the only white man who totally nailed the theme, and someone remarked that he probably had plenty of on-theme looks already in his closet. He 100% understood the assignment.

LeBron James was supposed to be the big-name Met Gala co-chair, but he has a significant knee injury and he ended up pulling out of the event at the last minute. His wife Savannah James went in his place – she wore Hanifa. It’s a bold look, but I’m kind of meh on it. It would have been amazing to see LeBron there.