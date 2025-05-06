Did Cynthia Erivo’s Givenchy kind of muddle the Met Gala theme?

Cynthia Erivo was one of the few people – if not the only person? – in Givenchy at the 2025 Met Gala. Black Dandyism, “superfine” tailoring… I thought Cynthia would nail the theme. I can’t say that she really did though. I feel like some fashionistas have this issue where they really overthink the theme, to the point where their look just seems sort of muddled?

I knew Lewis Hamilton would really bring it as one of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs and he did. I would even say that he was the best-dressed co-chair, honestly. Lewis wore Grace Wales Bonner, with some spectacular Briony Raymond jewelry. The suit is gorgeous, with fantastic detailing, but the jewelry really makes the look. Absolute perfection.

FKA Twigs wore Grace Wales Bonner as well. This was very flapper/Harlem Renaissance.

Jeff Goldblum was also in Wales Bonner. I said last night that he was the only white man who totally nailed the theme, and someone remarked that he probably had plenty of on-theme looks already in his closet. He 100% understood the assignment.

LeBron James was supposed to be the big-name Met Gala co-chair, but he has a significant knee injury and he ended up pulling out of the event at the last minute. His wife Savannah James went in his place – she wore Hanifa. It’s a bold look, but I’m kind of meh on it. It would have been amazing to see LeBron there.

10 Responses to “Did Cynthia Erivo’s Givenchy kind of muddle the Met Gala theme?”

  1. Eurydice says:
    May 6, 2025 at 8:58 am

    Lewis looked great. In fact, I think the men in general surpassed the women. Cynthia’s look was a mess – too dark and over embellished and it just eclipsed her, which I didn’t think was humanly possible. Jeff Goldblum is awesome – I totally believe these were his everyday street clothes.

    Reply
  2. Josephine says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:00 am

    Really bummed that LeBron was not there. I was waiting to see what he was going to wear. He’s a ridiculously handsome man and I know he would have looked great. That said, I adore Jeff Goldblum and he did not disappoint. I highly recommend The World According to Jeff Goldblum for fellow fans of Jeff.

    Reply
  3. Walking the Walk says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:10 am

    I was underwhelmed by everyone in this post.

    Reply
  4. MFS says:
    May 6, 2025 at 9:21 am

    You gotta post more closeups of Lewis’s look. The details are spectacular—very dandy-ish.

    Reply
  5. L4Frimaire says:
    May 6, 2025 at 10:46 am

    Jeff Goldblum looked fantastic. The men overall won the night. So many great looks on the guys. The women, too try hard, Sunday afternoon or bland. This is very mean of me but Erivo is one of those people who grate on my nerves. I just can’t with her.

    Reply
  6. blue says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:04 pm

    Lewis Hamilton! Lewis Hamilton! Perfect!
    Jeff G looked great & was having fun.
    Mrs. LeBron just looked strange – very mixed-up message without any theme.

    Reply
  7. Coco Bean says:
    May 6, 2025 at 12:28 pm

    The men crushed it, love to see it! I’m usually meh on the Met Gala each year except for a few standout pieces. Loved the attention to detail and the theme actually gave us interesting menswear! I also appreciate when anyone celebrates history that isn’t white centric, it’s important to see different angles to our history. This one did not disappoint.

    Reply
  8. SarahCS says:
    May 6, 2025 at 3:55 pm

    I have really enjoyed how Lewis has leaned into amazing (and weird and wonderful) fashion in recent years and have loved what I’ve seen of him at the met gala too so I had high hopes for him and he’s met them. I need to go and find some more detailed pics of his outfit.

    Co-sign on the guys really nailing it and taking centre stage this year.

    Reply

