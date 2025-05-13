Zara Tindall: The Windsors are ‘still going through the same struggles other people do’

The Daily Mail continues to dust off years-old stories and promote them as brand-new “remember when?” pieces. Over the weekend, they reminded everyone of Zara Tindall’s expression and behavior at Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding, seven years ago. Zara was heavily pregnant and during Reverend Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon/address, there were a few cutaways to Zara. She looked startled, uncomfortable and aghast. Some people found it rude, some people found it racist. As the Mail pointed out, Zara wasn’t alone – the Windsors’ reactions to Rev. Bishop Curry were all appalling. Camilla was openly laughing at his sermon. I’m not sure why we needed that reminder, but there you go. There was absolutely no new information in that piece other than: the Windsors are too racist and juvenile to sit politely as a Black preacher delivers a sermon.
As for Zara, she gave a speech at a lunch, and she referenced the Windsors’ family dysfunction:
Zara Tindall has spoken of the “struggles” in the Royal Family — and says they cope with problems like everyone else. The 43-year-old daughter of Princess Anne said: “It is very hard to see from the outside but, 100 per cent, it is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do. Whether they are relationships, obviously it is very easy to see every day. We’re still very supportive of each other.”
Addressing the London Sporting Club lunch, Zara also spoke about her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022. She said: “We had a very incredible person to look up to who is sadly not here any more. She was amazing and an inspiration to all of us.”
The ex-Olympic horse rider also told of getting together with husband Mike, 46 — after insisting that he stripped naked. Recalling a “lunch or dinner” date in 2003, she said the England rugby star asked her for a kiss.She said: “I said, ‘If you get naked, I will give you a kiss’. So he got naked, I gave him a kiss and then . . . anyway. He was so drunk and he passed out and I had to leave him there. One of my mates had to come and pick him up. I can’t move a 20-stone rugby player when he has passed out.”
Zara has told different versions of her first date with Mike – it sounds like they spent the early part of their relationship in a complete booze haze. Yikes. As for family dysfunction… the thing is, I think most of the cousins would have been fine with staying friendly and supportive of both Harry and William. But William has forced everyone to “pick a side” and Zara chose her side, the side of the crown, the heir’s side. So no, I don’t think she’s very supportive of the Sussexes, if she ever was. Also: this whole “we’re dysfunctional, like everybody else” talking point is something Charles has used to explain his despicable behavior towards the Sussexes. It’s asinine.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
😂😂😂. Okay Zara.
Maybe that story sounds cute (or at least not yuck) told differently, but this version is just wtf why would you share that?? Drunken shenanigans can be funny to reminisce, but naked passed out dude (you just had sex with??) is not really a cute story…
No I do not see a way to make that story not gross, especially since it involves tindall unclothed.
He is a boor and an assh*le. Cannot understand why any self-respecting person would want that trilobite.
And if they had sex, it’s not clear they did, and Tindall was *that* drunk….. Let’s just say Zara doesn’t come off well at all.
Yeah, I caught that too but it is not really clear the way she tells it. The whole thing is just whoa all kinds of problematic. Especially because she says this was a “lunch or dinner date”. Excuse me, this possibly during one of their early LUNCH dates??? Incredibly messed up story to be telling during a public speech on so many levels
ETA: Also, this story is NOT relatable at all!!
Yeah, I actually did not know this story. It’s…something alright.
Why is she even asked to give a speech? Nothing romantic about her first date with Mike. Another article trying to make Zara happen.
Sure every family tries to get other family members killed and doesn’t care if their young grandchildren are safe or able to visit or have a home.
Yup 😏
Totally relatable.
Zara isn’t shit IMHO. Her behavior at H&M’s wedding was appalling. I thought these people had manners (at the very least), but the lot of those royals were carrying on as though the worst place they could be was in church listening to a Black preacher. How is their behavior something to emulate? They’re all a bunch of reprobate bigots.
If they’re dysfunctional like everyone else why are they receiving billions to be the head of British society and the brand for British tradition. Is ‘DYSFUNCTION’ and ‘GREED’ the brand they want people around the world to view as the epitome of what it means to be British? If so, they have succeeded. I see dysfunction and greed represented with the British Royal Family.
I guess they’re trying every angle to plug the hole on the sinking ship. Zara (secret weapon number 10?) is now speaking publicly about the rift/family problems. 🤔
Well, I guess I’m supposed to wonder how much she spent on her childrens’ pajamas, right?
Now and then, there are little crumbs dropped about the hard drinking & partying amongst Zara and the Windsor cousins. They’ve been SO protected, I bet we barely know like 5% of it.
Zara is perpetuating the myth that the Windsors are a normal family.
The only people who can relate to Windsor family dysfunction are cults and the mob. Which tells you everything you need to know about the Windsors.
She told that first date story in a speech??? I mean, I get that it’s a London Sporting Club function but still …
Never forget that Mike cheated on her on camera just weeks after their wedding.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they drunk themselves throughout their courtship and wedding. Who’d want to sleep with someone as ugly as Mike unless one is totally drunk? Right royal choice there Zara. Could have done better but settled for less…much, much less.
They had serious relationships prior to each other and I suspect Zara was getting to her Bridget Jones’s point of being placed on a shelf. Don’t know if Mike rides. It wouldn’t surprise me if Zara follows her mother’s example and ditches Mike, once the kids grow up, for a horse rider. Her jockey ex was too short for her and was volatile. I’m sure there are other men for her out there.
Ick! I feel – for one level – that Zara settled for Mike. She could have picked any other man, even a gentleman, but she settled for a boor.
As for the family dysfunction, I totally agree that they are unhappy too.
But it isn’t relatable when you’re taxpayer funded and you constantly throw members of the family to the wolves and act surprised when said members speak out against such behaviour.
Mike whinged about the criticism he got over threatening Harry – that’s the man you picked for life Zara. Can dish it out but can’t take it. The cowards hide behind the press and behind you. Definitely not relatable.
Seems to me they are well-matched. I think Zara can equal Mike for vulgarity, but vulgarity is a matter of taste and as long as such behaviour doesn’t hurt anyone else, so that’s who they are and that’s that. However, Mike is a nasty person it seems- didn’t once try to bit up Harry just to get a reaction from his security? Mike is a Neanderthal.
I still think she looks like a horse. And a rude, classist entitled horse at that. Sorry not sorry.
If they’re normal, you know, “just like all of us,” how are they Royal?