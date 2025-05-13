Zara Tindall: The Windsors are ‘still going through the same struggles other people do’

The Daily Mail continues to dust off years-old stories and promote them as brand-new “remember when?” pieces. Over the weekend, they reminded everyone of Zara Tindall’s expression and behavior at Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding, seven years ago. Zara was heavily pregnant and during Reverend Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon/address, there were a few cutaways to Zara. She looked startled, uncomfortable and aghast. Some people found it rude, some people found it racist. As the Mail pointed out, Zara wasn’t alone – the Windsors’ reactions to Rev. Bishop Curry were all appalling. Camilla was openly laughing at his sermon. I’m not sure why we needed that reminder, but there you go. There was absolutely no new information in that piece other than: the Windsors are too racist and juvenile to sit politely as a Black preacher delivers a sermon.

As for Zara, she gave a speech at a lunch, and she referenced the Windsors’ family dysfunction:

Zara Tindall has spoken of the “struggles” in the Royal Family — and says they cope with problems like everyone else. The 43-year-old daughter of Princess Anne said: “It is very hard to see from the outside but, 100 per cent, it is a family that is still going through the same struggles other people do. Whether they are relationships, obviously it is very easy to see every day. We’re still very supportive of each other.” Addressing the London Sporting Club lunch, Zara also spoke about her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022. She said: “We had a very incredible person to look up to who is sadly not here any more. She was amazing and an inspiration to all of us.” The ex-Olympic horse rider also told of getting together with husband Mike, 46 — after insisting that he stripped naked. Recalling a “lunch or dinner” date in 2003, she said the England rugby star asked her for a kiss.She said: “I said, ‘If you get naked, I will give you a kiss’. So he got naked, I gave him a kiss and then . . . anyway. He was so drunk and he passed out and I had to leave him there. One of my mates had to come and pick him up. I can’t move a 20-stone rugby player when he has passed out.”

Zara has told different versions of her first date with Mike – it sounds like they spent the early part of their relationship in a complete booze haze. Yikes. As for family dysfunction… the thing is, I think most of the cousins would have been fine with staying friendly and supportive of both Harry and William. But William has forced everyone to “pick a side” and Zara chose her side, the side of the crown, the heir’s side. So no, I don’t think she’s very supportive of the Sussexes, if she ever was. Also: this whole “we’re dysfunctional, like everybody else” talking point is something Charles has used to explain his despicable behavior towards the Sussexes. It’s asinine.