Blind item: Which one of Donald Trump’s friends is taking the ‘fat shot drug’?

You know how Donald Trump is so out-of-it and senile that his staff just let him sit around and “sign” things? That’s all he does – they give him a stack of official-looking documents and a Sharpie, and he signs things at a little desk. Well, yesterday, Trump “signed” a new something or other which will reduce the cost of prescription drugs. At the signing ceremony – which was also attended by Mehmet Oz and Robert Kennedy Jr. – Trump decided to go off script and tell a story about one of his dear friends, a very successful businessman, who took “the fat shot drug.”

President Trump took a public jab at a “very successful, very rich” pal who allegedly uses “the fat shot drug” — but hasn’t seen success. “A friend of mine who’s a businessman … most of you would’ve heard of him,” Trump said, while giving a speech at a signing ceremony at the White House on Monday, per video circulating on X. “Highly neurotic, brilliant businessman, seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug.” The unnamed friend allegedly told Trump that he paid just $88 for the popular weight-zapping drug in London while dishing out $1,300 for it in New York. “What the hell is going on?” Trump’s mysterious pal asked, noting, “It’s not working.” Those in attendance began chuckling after hearing the president’s weighty insult, while others at home on social media began speculating who the politician could be referring to in his speech.

[From Page Six]

Obviously, people are talking about this like it’s a blind item and throwing out names of Trump’s various overweight associates. The easiest guess is that he’s talking about Elon Musk. Musk has already undergone cosmetic procedures to look like that, and he’s also spoken about taking weight-loss drugs as well. But I feel like… I don’t know, Trump is probably talking about someone else? Is he talking about himself??? Because there are rumors about Trump taking Ozempic too.

Trump: "A friend of mine who is a businessman. Very very very top guy. Most of you would've heard of him. Highly neurotic. Brilliant businessman. Seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug." pic.twitter.com/pFFyXT6pHF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2025