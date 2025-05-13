Blind item: Which one of Donald Trump’s friends is taking the ‘fat shot drug’?

You know how Donald Trump is so out-of-it and senile that his staff just let him sit around and “sign” things? That’s all he does – they give him a stack of official-looking documents and a Sharpie, and he signs things at a little desk. Well, yesterday, Trump “signed” a new something or other which will reduce the cost of prescription drugs. At the signing ceremony – which was also attended by Mehmet Oz and Robert Kennedy Jr. – Trump decided to go off script and tell a story about one of his dear friends, a very successful businessman, who took “the fat shot drug.”
President Trump took a public jab at a “very successful, very rich” pal who allegedly uses “the fat shot drug” — but hasn’t seen success.
“A friend of mine who’s a businessman … most of you would’ve heard of him,” Trump said, while giving a speech at a signing ceremony at the White House on Monday, per video circulating on X. “Highly neurotic, brilliant businessman, seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug.”
The unnamed friend allegedly told Trump that he paid just $88 for the popular weight-zapping drug in London while dishing out $1,300 for it in New York.
“What the hell is going on?” Trump’s mysterious pal asked, noting, “It’s not working.”
Those in attendance began chuckling after hearing the president’s weighty insult, while others at home on social media began speculating who the politician could be referring to in his speech.
Obviously, people are talking about this like it’s a blind item and throwing out names of Trump’s various overweight associates. The easiest guess is that he’s talking about Elon Musk. Musk has already undergone cosmetic procedures to look like that, and he’s also spoken about taking weight-loss drugs as well. But I feel like… I don’t know, Trump is probably talking about someone else? Is he talking about himself??? Because there are rumors about Trump taking Ozempic too.
Trump: "A friend of mine who is a businessman. Very very very top guy. Most of you would've heard of him. Highly neurotic. Brilliant businessman. Seriously overweight. And he takes the fat shot drug." pic.twitter.com/pFFyXT6pHF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Trump would never describe himself as seriously overweight— I’m convinced he thinks he’s 100% hot, no matter what the mirror tries to tell him.
He’s seen so many AI-generated images of himself as Rambo from MAGAts that he believes he actually looks like that.
Nah that guy loves himself. He probably kisses the mirror while they’re spray tanning him.
I think he’s talking about himself. I think anytime he claims someone else has said _________ to him he is telling us his own words, thoughts, desires, delusions. He does this when he is desperate to convince people of something…like it’s not just hum but also his buddy and allllll these people. He is a simple minded liar.
Trump is definitely on ozempic. It’s the only way he could have dropped 50 pounds. And that executive order? Toothless. Just a demand for lower drug prices with no mechanism to enforce it. He’s such a cancer on our country.
He is a cancer to the entire world.
Biden-Harris actually did something to reduce the cost of insulin and other prescription drugs in the Inflation Reduction Act. A few weeks ago Trump signed an EO to end that. This is his whole schtick. Cancel good things Biden-Harris did, then issue meaningless EO’s ordering what he just cancelled so he can take credit. Republicans in Congress will never do anything meaningful about the high cost of prescription drugs in this country. So Trump is just pretending that he is. And the media just plays along. The legacy media just loves Trump.
Something that I learned recently: EOs are not laws. They are memos to staff.
That man concocts stories in his head on the fly like no one else. He needs to convince people that drugs are cheap elsewhere in the west and the weight loss drug discussions are in every circle including his, so it’s easy for him to build a storyline with minimum facts. We’ve also seen/heard him build stories with zero facts on numerous occasions so this is par for the course. And yet again he gets the media to focus back attention to him and, in this instance, away from the pope. Also, he would prefer if people did not talk about how China won in the tariff negotiations.
Muskrat, Vance and all the women over 40 in his orbit would be my guess. He is just a toxic toad. He doesn’t appear thinner to me if he has taken it.
So happy his overweight rich friends don’t have to pay as much for ozempic. How about highlighting the cost of, I dunno, insulin? Does this EO help with that in anyway? Any lawmakers working on that?
I really want to say he’s talking about himself, but I think Meredith is right that he can’t conceive of himself as anything other than hot. It could be Elon, except I doubt Elon knows how much anything costs. Maybe Murdoch?
It is Elon. Elon himself said he was on a Glp-1 earlier this year. I do like he called him neurotic :). I wonder if he meant that or thought neurotic means something else.
If it’s Elon I think it’s hilarious that Trump of all people is calling him not just overweight, but “seriously overweight”. Projection much?
“Musk has already undergone cosmetic procedures to look like that …”
He did?! I didn’t know that. And this was the result? I mean, what did they fix? I can’t tell.
Ha!
Some comedian said Musk has a “laminated face” and it fits.
He’s had all kinds of gender affirming procedures like hair transplants, work on his cheekbones and jawline, something done about deep crevices under his eyes.
Musk, for sure.
Trump is going after Medicare and Medicaid, so he has to lower drug proces somehow–that what one of the Republicans who’s freaking out about re-election must have said. So the most used drug (in Trump’s orbit) has to be made cheaper…
This sounds like it fits Musk, but I haven’t track of how people in Trump’s government look and if they’ve lost weight in the past year.
Maybe I’m missing the point. I mean, Trump’s hypocrisy screams in our faces, that part is obvious. But the part about fat shaming, nah. Substitute any other class of medication for the weight-loss drug. Politician A has a terrible rash but takes something for his eczema but he still has a rash! Can you believe what a rashy loser! Aldo, he hobbles around and has arthritis in his knees so bad but gets shots for that but his knees still bother him! He hobbles, the loser! It’s tough to imagine gossiping loudly le that.
Obesity is just another medical condition.
Yeah, gross.
“Which one of Donald Trump’s friends is… ”
Wait, Donald Trump has friends?
I’ve seen zero evidence of that over the last decade.
Minions? yup.
Suck ups? sure.
Cult members? ugh, unfortunately.
Malicious people, manipulating , using him as a useful idiot to further their greedy, destructive, inhumane, anti-democratic goals? Oh, yeah.
But friends? Nah.
And given his history of lying, talking out of his a**, I’m going to go with “Stuff Drumpf the Menace made up” for $1000, Alex.
All of this! This is just another version of his “Sir” stories with all the big macho men with tears in their eyes.
This mystery “successful businessman” is him. If it isn’t him, it is his imaginary friend. He doesn’t have any real friends. All of his “friendships” are business transactional.
Funny – I never thought Elon. He’s oddly shaped, but I don’t think of him as “seriously overweight” – maybe others do. Originally I thought Chris Christie, although Trump would not describe him as a brilliant businessman I’m sure