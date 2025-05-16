Cannes: Diane Kruger wore a strange custom Prada with a headpiece

Diane Kruger is a regular at Cannes every year. I assume she’s getting paid somewhere along the line, or maybe she just loves to return to the film festival where it really came together for her. In any case, Diane made her debut at this year’s Cannes last night, Day 3 of the festival. She usually brings it, style-wise. Um, she did not bring it this year. She wore a custom Prada dress which… is basically a crime against attractive women. It looks like Diane’s chest is bandaged and they just threw a dress over the bandages. I kind of wonder if the “bandages” were a last-minute add-on, given Cannes’ new dress code – maybe the original look was very “exposed” and Prada was like “f–k it, we’ll build in a weird boob halter.” The worst part, in my opinion, is the headpiece. It’s giving synchronized swimming.

Andie MacDowell in custom Alberta Ferretti. Love her, love her silver-grey hair, she’s such a beautiful woman… and this dress is incredibly unflattering. I’m so sorry.

Ariana Greenblatt in custom Cong Tri, with Chopard jewelry. Classic, elegant, simple. Killer bob as well – it might even be a “f–k ass bob.”

Irina Shayk in Elie Saab – this is honestly the best dress she’s worn so far in Cannes. But I cannot get over Irina trying to do “wet look hair” at Cannes. Either that or she genuinely has wet hair two nights in a row. Did someone forget to pack their hair dryer?

Luma Grothe in PatBo with Messika jewelry. I’m a sucker for a gold dress, especially the plated or scaled dresses. This looks so cool!

Elaine Zhong Chuxi in Elie Saab – I love it when the girls really commit to the princess look for Cannes, like a full ball gown and Disney princess vibes.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

11 Responses to “Cannes: Diane Kruger wore a strange custom Prada with a headpiece”

  1. Blogger says:
    May 16, 2025 at 7:37 am

    Andie’s dress is sleepwear material.

  2. Jenny says:
    May 16, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Kruger was never going to wear a sheer dress. This was fugly from the start.

  3. Kirsten says:
    May 16, 2025 at 7:42 am

    I actually like all of these except Andie’s (it just looks like a slip?). Diane’s Prada is unusual but I like it and feel like she pulls it off. Idk who Luma is but her dress is AMAZING.

  4. Chaine says:
    May 16, 2025 at 8:25 am

    I kind of hate all of these except the Disney princess ballgown. I don’t think Diane’s headpiece is that bad. Something about the combination with her hair and coloring is a little bit Grade Kelly? Would have worked better with a retro gown.

  5. Susan Collins says:
    May 16, 2025 at 8:28 am

    I think Kruger was going to wear that dress without the white thing underneath the top and they decided to put something white on her head to bring it all together but it’s a big fail.

  6. MANTA says:
    May 16, 2025 at 9:26 am

    “Diane Kruger is a regular at Cannes every year. I assume she’s getting paid”

    Or maybe, wild thought I know, she just does her job. Last year she was in the Cronenberg movie which was in the selection. This year the new Fatih Akin movie is shown. She won there, was a MC another year, a juror another one. Her presence makes as much sense, if not more, than any model’s on a L’Oréal contract.

  7. CeeGee says:
    May 16, 2025 at 9:28 am

    I love the headpiece. It’s almost a courthouse bride look.

  8. AMB says:
    May 16, 2025 at 11:30 am

    Kruger’s is just – look at that construction on the side shot, it’s simply a crime! It’s like a maxipad masquerading as a bra. As for MacDowell, it’s a known fact that satin is evil and will no one any favors. Sadly for her, because she’s gorgeous.

  9. IdlesAtCranky says:
    May 16, 2025 at 1:15 pm

    I like Diane Kruger’s dress. It’s interesting, and I think the headpiece works too.

    The rest, except Andy who clearly forgot to put her gown on and appeared in her nightie, look good to great.

    Irina, though — yes, the hair is just silly, and she should have ditched the jewelry and worn plain opaque black gloves, or possibly none. That dress is beautiful, but it’s as busy as a Walmart after church and absolutely did not need the extra distractions.

