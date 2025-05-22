Cannes: Elle Fanning wore Armani Prive to the premiere of her Scandi film

Elle Fanning is such a doll! Elle turned up in Cannes to attend the premiere of Sentimental Value. Elle did a Scandi movie! She’s playing an American actress in the film-within-a-film about a dysfunctional Norwegian family. Renate Reinsve is actually the lead, I’m pretty sure – you might remember Renate from her absolutely incredible performance in The Worst Person In the World (Sentimental Value sees Renate reteaming with that same director, Joachim Trier). Anyway, it appears that Elle and Renate got along famously – when they first saw each other on the red carpet, they practically ran into each other’s arms. Elle is such a girl’s girl!! Elle wore a beautiful Armani Prive gown, and I think Renate’s gown is Louis Vuitton. Apparently, the Cannes audience loved this film & the audience gave them a 15-minute ovation.

SENTIMENTAL VALUE stars Elle Fanning and Renate Reinsve reunite at the film’s #Cannes2025 premiere. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a4wl3cAROU — NEON (@neonrated) May 21, 2025

More photos from Cannes on Wednesday…Barbara Palvin wore a terribly unphotogenic Miu Miu. Yikes!

Elsa Hosk got to wear an archival Thierry Mugler (from the Fall ‘95 collection). This is… a lot. And I don’t even think it suits her.

Coco Rocha had an insane look on Wednesday – a “deconstructed mermaid gown” from Ionut Razvan paired with giant helmet hair. It’s certainly a bold look!