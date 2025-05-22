Cannes: Elle Fanning wore Armani Prive to the premiere of her Scandi film

Elle Fanning is such a doll! Elle turned up in Cannes to attend the premiere of Sentimental Value. Elle did a Scandi movie! She’s playing an American actress in the film-within-a-film about a dysfunctional Norwegian family. Renate Reinsve is actually the lead, I’m pretty sure – you might remember Renate from her absolutely incredible performance in The Worst Person In the World (Sentimental Value sees Renate reteaming with that same director, Joachim Trier). Anyway, it appears that Elle and Renate got along famously – when they first saw each other on the red carpet, they practically ran into each other’s arms. Elle is such a girl’s girl!! Elle wore a beautiful Armani Prive gown, and I think Renate’s gown is Louis Vuitton. Apparently, the Cannes audience loved this film & the audience gave them a 15-minute ovation.
SENTIMENTAL VALUE stars Elle Fanning and Renate Reinsve reunite at the film’s #Cannes2025 premiere. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a4wl3cAROU
— NEON (@neonrated) May 21, 2025
More photos from Cannes on Wednesday…Barbara Palvin wore a terribly unphotogenic Miu Miu. Yikes!
Elsa Hosk got to wear an archival Thierry Mugler (from the Fall ‘95 collection). This is… a lot. And I don’t even think it suits her.
Coco Rocha had an insane look on Wednesday – a “deconstructed mermaid gown” from Ionut Razvan paired with giant helmet hair. It’s certainly a bold look!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
i’ll admit i haven’t seen any videos, just the stills here, but the sight of these two women ‘running’ towards each other in their skintight gowns is hilarious.
Elle looks flawless.
It’s far fetched that she’d do it, or it would be the same liar next year, but she’d make a great press secretary on SNL.
I usually don’t care for this cut/style of gown, but the detailed beading and the colors on Elle’s are soooo pretty and very flattering to her skin tone and hair.
I don’t know who Palvin is but that dress just looks wrinkled. The others look….very uncomfortable to wear. My son got married last weekend and I wore a floor length formal dress for maybe the third time in my life, the first two times having been in high school. I was willing to suffer a little to look good but not THAT much. And it’s not even necessary IMO.
That dress on Coco is a serious Project Runway moment. And not in a good way.
It’s gorgeous! It’s like she’s wearing an English garden.
It is gorgeous. At first I thought it was too grown up for such a young girl but then I looked up her age and she’s already 27! I keep recalling her as a child actress. All grown up now.
Elle’s dress is beautiful. The others are meh to wtf.
Elle’s face is always very shiny. She looks oiled.
Am I an out of touch? So many dresses look like they are falling down, need a good tug to get them back up. Are dresses worn just barely above the nipples now?