Sarah Jessica Parker wore Vivienne Westwood to the ‘And Just Like That’ S3 premiere

Over Christmas, I finally watched the first season of And Just Like That, the decades-later spinoff of Sex and the City. The first season is SO BAD! Really ghastly stuff, with terrible pacing issues and basically no humor. I could totally see how the SATC team wanted this to be a feature film, but then they spun it out into ten agonizing episodes once Kim Cattrall exited that bitch. Well, there’s a second season which I have not watched (and I am unlikely to give it a shot), and the third season will premiere on HBO/Max next week. These are photos from the big premiere event in NYC last night.

Sometimes I get really mad at how Sarah Jessica Parker turned SATC into an exercise in narcissism, centering Carrie’s toxic behavior at the expense of larger storytelling and realistic arcs for the other characters. SJP chose a subdued Vivienne Westwood gown for last night’s premiere. There are so many major Westwood moments in the show, so I get why she chose a Westwood look. Her hair… the color is actually really good right now, but I don’t get her hairstyle.

Other fashion notes: Kristin David wore Rachel Gilbert (a perfect Charlotte dress, honestly) and Cynthia Nixon wore a big Richard Quinn gown. I really like Cynthia’s look! She’s now doing AJLT and The Gilded Age at the same time. Baller. Also: Nicola Ari Parker wore Stella McCartney! I don’t have an ID on Sarita Choudhury but I like her look. Sarita has the most underwritten, underdeveloped character on AJLT. It pissed me off so much.