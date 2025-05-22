Sarah Jessica Parker wore Vivienne Westwood to the ‘And Just Like That’ S3 premiere

Over Christmas, I finally watched the first season of And Just Like That, the decades-later spinoff of Sex and the City. The first season is SO BAD! Really ghastly stuff, with terrible pacing issues and basically no humor. I could totally see how the SATC team wanted this to be a feature film, but then they spun it out into ten agonizing episodes once Kim Cattrall exited that bitch. Well, there’s a second season which I have not watched (and I am unlikely to give it a shot), and the third season will premiere on HBO/Max next week. These are photos from the big premiere event in NYC last night.
Sometimes I get really mad at how Sarah Jessica Parker turned SATC into an exercise in narcissism, centering Carrie’s toxic behavior at the expense of larger storytelling and realistic arcs for the other characters. SJP chose a subdued Vivienne Westwood gown for last night’s premiere. There are so many major Westwood moments in the show, so I get why she chose a Westwood look. Her hair… the color is actually really good right now, but I don’t get her hairstyle.
Other fashion notes: Kristin David wore Rachel Gilbert (a perfect Charlotte dress, honestly) and Cynthia Nixon wore a big Richard Quinn gown. I really like Cynthia’s look! She’s now doing AJLT and The Gilded Age at the same time. Baller. Also: Nicola Ari Parker wore Stella McCartney! I don’t have an ID on Sarita Choudhury but I like her look. Sarita has the most underwritten, underdeveloped character on AJLT. It pissed me off so much.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Kristin David looks amazing!
The worst thing about the first season was how painful her face looked.
Cynthia Nixon looks amazing in this retro glam old Hollywood dress. Love the color, the fabric, the flow, the over the top glam.
Notes for SJP:
– please back off the tanning
– that hairstyle is no longer flattering, if it ever was
– enough with the needle-toed shoes.
The dress is … black. A lot of black. Maybe she’s in mourning during the extended death throes of the SATC franchise?
I thought it was dark blue? I assume it’s a throwback to her 80s prom dress.
Looking forward to seeing Mario Cantone scenes this season. He’s great. I also watch him on TCM when he co-hosts some of the classic movies.
Kristin looks great! Lovely dress, both on her and just in general, like a burst of springtime glam. SJP looks fine… the dress seems to be a really dark navy or indigo and it complements her coloring, but why does she have the top two hooks undone? This is not the kind of style where you try to be all casually unfinished. Cynthia’s bow is ridiculous on its own but the addition of the giant fluffy fringed cape makes it especially ludicrous.
I love Cynthia’s look actually. It’s OTT but that’s kind of on brand for the fashion on this show so why not? It’s fun and glamorous and she pulls it off. Kristin looks great too. SJP’s dress looks like a bad Renaissance Fair costume to me. And her hair looks dreadful.
Kristin looks beautiful. I love her tousled hair.
My eyes goes straight to Cynthia Nixon’s dress. All you can hear from me is wow! Wow!! WOW!!!
It’s classic thirties hollywood, with the large bow and the cape.
I did not like the way Steve was treated in the first two seasons, but I did like how he walked out in the second season. I watched the SATC episodes and the Movie and Miranda and Steve were depicted as a happily ever after couple. The new characters should be given more interesting plots.
Nothing to do with the fashion but my neighbor has been an extra on The Gilded Age for a few seasons (we’re not far from Newport) and has been “promoted” to be near the main cast in a few scenes. He said that Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski are both so nice to the extras, catering, etc. Also, like most actors, they are so much smaller in person, lol!
I 💚 the fashion above…along with anything else SITC related…those messy 🤬 WILL ALWAYS have a place in my 🥰
I’m usually rather purist but I love Westwood. And this wedding dress with the green leaves on the head is so great.
My take:
Kristin Davis looks amazing! Her face finally settled or she reversed the fillers, etc. and that dress is fantastic. She looks like the Kristin Davis I remember.
Cynthia Nixon, have to disagree with some of the takes. It’s giving 1950’s curtain/toilet seat cover. It’s giving Lily Tomlin in “The Incredible Shrinking Woman”; too much, too big.
SJP dressed for a Victorian funeral and not a season premiere for a fun show traditionally based on stunning fashion and nostalgia. She looks good and I don’t mean to cut anyone down but change up the hair and be bold again. Certainly she can be trendy and fun as she was in SatC with some fitting new takes; just because you’re older does not mean you’re dead.
Choudhury looks amazing with Cantone, almost as though they decided to pair up for the night. The pic of them together is my favourite. I’ve always loved her as she’s a brilliant actress who deserves more credit.
Mario cantone looks great. It’s fun without being too loud and well tailored. May have changed up the shoes but that’s a hard call with navy/black patterned suit.
Kristin Davis won the look for the night. Love the dress and hair – she looks like herself again.
Women and men need to embrace growing and stop with the Kardashian look everyone seems to be embracing, yet until sexism is defeated I sigh knowing that won’t happen. I’m alarmed with men diving into this territory now.