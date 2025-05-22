Donald Trump made an ass out of himself in front of South Africa’s Pres. Ramaphosa

There’s been a lot of talk this week about Elon Musk’s “disappearance” from Washington. The theory being that Musk came to Washington, broke everything he touched, sowed chaos and left. I’ve hesitated to cover those stories because one thing about Musk is that he turns up like a bad, trapezoid-shaped penny when you least expect it. So it was on Wednesday, when Musk ended up in the Oval Office just in time to witness his absolutely bizarre handiwork. You see, Musk is South African. He was born in Pretoria, South Africa. His father owned emerald mines. Musk is absolutely behind the Trump administration’s obsession with South Africa’s nonexistent “white genocide.” This month, the Trump administration brought white South African faux-refugees into America to help them “escape” this “white genocide.” And wouldn’t you know, Trump’s Oval Office meeting with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa went poorly on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump had another contentious meeting with a world leader in the Oval Office, less than three months after shouting at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the same room. On Wednesday, May 21, Trump welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and a coalition of his government officials to discuss, among other topics, the United States’ recent acceptance of White refugees from the African nation amid debunked allegations of white genocide.
Trump began the meeting by mildly insulting Ramaphosa, who took it in stride. “He is a man who is, certainly, in some circles, really respected,” Trump said. “Other circles, a little bit less respected, like all of us, in all fairness.”
“We’re all like that,” Ramaphosa laughed.
However, things got tense when a reporter asked Trump about his decision to admit 59 White South Africans into the United States as refugees earlier this month. Making false claims about a White genocide in the country, Trump said the refugees had fled South Africa “because of the violence and the racist laws.”
“I don’t know, all of these are articles over the last few days, death of people, death, death, death, horrible death,” Trump said. “This is sort of the opposite of apartheid. What’s happening now is never reported. Nobody knows about it.” He then produced paper copies of news articles and even dimmed the lights in the Oval Office to play video clips for Ramaphosa that he claimed supported his allegations, including footage of Black South Africans talking about shooting white people. Ramaphosa insisted that the actions displayed in the videos were “not government policy,” adding that, like all countries, South Africa suffers from violence between its citizens.
“There is criminality in our country. People who do get killed, unfortunately, through criminal activity are not only White people, majority of them are Black people,” Ramaphosa said, challenging Trump’s suggestion that White people are being disproportionately killed.
The South African government has repeatedly and vehemently denied allegations of White genocide, particularly against Afrikaners, descendants of Dutch and French settlers who ruled the country during apartheid.
I absolutely acknowledge that all of this is completely horrible, offensive and painful. But I started giggling at “This is sort of the opposite of apartheid.” Meaning what, exactly??? It’s about white people feeling uncomfortable, which is the opposite of apartheid, I guess. “I don’t like that Black South Africans have rights” = the opposite of apartheid. It is so utterly bizarre that the American government has been taken over by South African white-grievance politics. Anyway, this whole Trump ambush was just as abhorrent as what Trump and Vance did to President Zelenskyy. Trump is also too senile and too much of a p-ssy to spread his racist lies on his own – he gathered more than a dozen staffers (all white) to the Oval to try to intimidate Ramaphosa. It’s horrible.
I don’t know anything about Ramaphosa but his responses to this clown show are impressive.
All foreign leaders not actively fellating Trump should arrive in the Oval Office prepared to do battle.
Ramaphosa handled it well. I liked the line about wishing he had a plane to give DT. DT took it as funny; I took it as a burn. Unfortunately, it is also a burn to this country in showing a president can be bought.
Ramaphosa also made a joke about golf courses. The MAGAts thought he was being funny. I also took his comments are big time burns. Irony just flies over 🥭 Mussolini’s head!
Should have given him a toy plane model – “Our budget does not allow for such generous bribes President Trump.”
All credit to Ramaphosa and I suspect he’s dealt with white supremacists like Musk all his life. And the best thing he did was to laugh at Trump. That would have so infuriated Musk.
The South African president is laughing at the man Elon bought 😂
What a dumbass.
Even more stupid and biased was using femicide footage from the Democratic Republic of the Congo as “evidence” of white genocide. Ramaphosa rightly had not seen those images becuase they were not from South Africa per Reuters.
I also read that one of the Afrikaner fake refugees has no claims of persecution at all! She just wanted to reunite with her husband who has been living and working in the U.S. for several years and get them both a quickie path to a green card and US citizenship.
Combined with the House voting to strip federal courts of contempt powers against this administration late last night, today’s news cycle is just deranged.
That’s what I figured, that they were people who for various reasons wanted to come to the US. Would be funny if some of them are criminal types escaping prosecution. You know none of them are the supposed farmers who own all the acreage in South Africa.
If white genocide was happening in South Africa it would be on the front page of every Western newspaper. The Daily Mail would devote hundreds of pages to the issue. Trump doesn’t understand that we are not Boo Boo the fool.
There are still those (pundits, political analysts) who vehemently argue that Trump’s seemingly inexplicable appeal to certain voters is all about economic pain caused by faceless and soulless elites. Then you have this performance in the Oval Office which undercuts that argument. Did I say it undercuts that argument? No, that’s incorrect. This in-your-face racist display and the enthusiasm with which the Mad King executes it positively SHREDS any insistence that Trump supporters are looking to their cult leader for economic relief. He knows this which is why he continues to destroy the economy and, instead, gives them this. I’m sure it made them happy.
I am so ashamed of this regime.I watched this live and I was just..devastated for the SA officials. Elon Musk just slipped under the surface. He’s not going anywhere. I just don’t know anymore. The world is broken.
I noticed that Elon not only didn’t wear a suit, he doesn’t even look like he showered. How disrespectful.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he actually stopped washing himself. He’s suffering. The whole world hates him, and yet he only wanted to fix what was broken. A poor, misunderstood genius… the world doesn’t appreciate him now, but after he’s gone…
we’ll definitely feel relief and joy.
And yet when I speak to white South African film crew, every single one of them is doing their absolute best to distance themselves from this “white genocide bullsh*t” and Elon Musk.
I’m laughed at, by white South Africans, when I ask “how true is it?” SA has it’s problems but a white genocide is not one of them
I’ve filmed in Cape Town, South Africa and there is more (quiet) segregation, xenophobia, racism, classism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on any given day in England
Was Ramaphosa laughing? That’s really the best response to Trump’s nonsense. More world leaders need to meet him like that.
Ramaphosa headed the ANC delegation to CODESA (the negotiations that ended Apartheid). To say that he has significant experience with old white men being nonsensical when the stakes are high is a bit of an understatement.
I bet he was thinking:
“Is this the best white supremacist racist stunt you can give me? Come on! Where are the QANON, KKK and their garb? The torches? Where is wolf man?”
So Trump has moved on to playing videos.
Look, if this is Trump’s tactic, any self respecting world leader will now have to bring their own projector to the Oval Office.
Trump wants to put on a show, humiliate the elected leader of a democratic country – that really isn’t a way to win friends and influence people.
Trump likes to perform for the cameras, while he leaves a trail of destruction behind.
Who’s taking bets on who the next president will be meeting up with Trump?
A nice rebuttal to claims of genocide is the fact that only 67000 Afrikaners have even expressed an interest in applying for asylum. Out of a population of about 2.5 million. If we were experiencing a genocide, that number would be just, you know, a little bit higher.
It is also important to note that:
A: The parties that get the most of the Afrikaner vote (in as much as that is even a thing) are part of the current coalition government of South Africa (DA & FF+)
B: Most of us (I am an Afrikaner) are pretty baffled by the claims of genocide. I am pretty sure I would have noticed if one was happening.
We do have a problem with violent crime. We do have a problem with violent crime in rural settings. People are actually getting murdered on farms. We have massive inequality and poverty. So there are real problems that need to be addressed, but what Trump is doing is not helping at all. As President Ramaphosa stated: Crime is a problem that is affecting all South Africans and the solution is development and upliftment.
But that’s too complicated for him and Elon to understand.
They are so binary in their actions that thinking about complicated policy solutions do their heads in.
Too many problems with schools? Let’s get rid of the Department of Education.
Afraid we’ll get attacked? Let’s build a dome!
Little itty-bitty words works best for Trump.
I could argue that the US has more violence and terrorism on its own land per capita than South Africa. I mean, Trump doesn’t give 2 sh!ts about school shootings or other mass shootings. I don’t see Trump getting lectures from other foreign leaders about this or the human rights abuses his administration are committing. Spare me.
I wish he would ask Trump how many school children died under his watch.
The US has 7 murders per 100000 people per year, and South Africa has 45. South Africa has one of the highest recorded rates because we have a lot of violence, but also a sufficiently functional society to keep track of these kinds of things.
The mischaracterization is not that South Africa has a lot of violent crime. We do. The mischaracterization is that this crime is mostly racially motivated. It mostly isn’t (like, some crime is racially motivated?).