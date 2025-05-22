David Duchovny, 64, married a woman born the same year The X-Files began

Is David Duchovny a good guy, or is he an agent of sexual and romantic chaos? Or both?? I could never get a handle on it – the women in his life have always adored him, he once had to go to rehab for sex addiction, and he seems to flirt with everyone. He’s still tight with his ex-wife Tea Leoni, and I always thought that David and Gillian Anderson had a decades-long friendship and they would eventually figure out that they are soulmates. But here we are. David has apparently married for the second time. He’s been with a much-younger woman for years, and they possibly got married?

David Duchovny has officially tied the knot with girlfriend, Monique Pendleberry, after nearly six years of dating, Us Weekly can confirm. Duchovny, 64, and Pendleberry, 31, previously sparked marriage rumors after the twosome were spotted walking around Malibu on Tuesday, May 20, wearing what appeared to be wedding bands. The couple reportedly began dating in 2017 and have made rare appearances together throughout the years, including an outing in New York City in September 2024, a Los Angeles Lakers game in January 2024 and a red carpet premiere of Duchovny’s Netflix movie You People in 2023. Duchovny was previously married to Téa Leoni from 1997 to 2014. The twosome (who briefly split in 2008) share two children: daughter West, 26, and son Kyd, 22. Following their split, Leoni, 59, and the X Files actor remained on friendly terms and continued to coparent their children as they grew into young adults.

[From Us Weekly]

That age gap, my god. A 64-year-old man marrying a 31 year old after six years together? Whew. Granted, David looks great for his age. Being that good in bed apparently takes decades off a guy’s face. Anyway, Monique is very pretty. I just realized that she was born the same year that The X Files premiered (1993). Sigh… will this last?