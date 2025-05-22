David Duchovny, 64, married a woman born the same year The X-Files began

Is David Duchovny a good guy, or is he an agent of sexual and romantic chaos? Or both?? I could never get a handle on it – the women in his life have always adored him, he once had to go to rehab for sex addiction, and he seems to flirt with everyone. He’s still tight with his ex-wife Tea Leoni, and I always thought that David and Gillian Anderson had a decades-long friendship and they would eventually figure out that they are soulmates. But here we are. David has apparently married for the second time. He’s been with a much-younger woman for years, and they possibly got married?
David Duchovny has officially tied the knot with girlfriend, Monique Pendleberry, after nearly six years of dating, Us Weekly can confirm. Duchovny, 64, and Pendleberry, 31, previously sparked marriage rumors after the twosome were spotted walking around Malibu on Tuesday, May 20, wearing what appeared to be wedding bands.
The couple reportedly began dating in 2017 and have made rare appearances together throughout the years, including an outing in New York City in September 2024, a Los Angeles Lakers game in January 2024 and a red carpet premiere of Duchovny’s Netflix movie You People in 2023.
Duchovny was previously married to Téa Leoni from 1997 to 2014. The twosome (who briefly split in 2008) share two children: daughter West, 26, and son Kyd, 22. Following their split, Leoni, 59, and the X Files actor remained on friendly terms and continued to coparent their children as they grew into young adults.
That age gap, my god. A 64-year-old man marrying a 31 year old after six years together? Whew. Granted, David looks great for his age. Being that good in bed apparently takes decades off a guy’s face. Anyway, Monique is very pretty. I just realized that she was born the same year that The X Files premiered (1993). Sigh… will this last?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
so what? He’s hot and she’s beautiful and a grown woman. 31-year old men are still working on themselves and haven’t necessarily seen the world yet so I don’t blame younger women wanting to date or marry rich or well-off older men.
lol. Yeah men only mature after 60. They can’t help but date younger women because women close to their children’s age are so mature.
Things like that always remind me of SNL’s sketch “Meet your second wife”. When he was getting married his first wife at the age of 37, his second wife was 4 years old. Just Hollywood things..
He’s looking for his caregiver.
They have been together six years. She knows what she’s getting into. Hopefully he has done his work that staying faithful won’t be an issue this time.
I’ve always believed David and Gillian are longtime friends with benefits – good for them!
I think one of the things that inevitably leads to these kind of relationships collapsing is because neither party really has faced the reality of how old age operates. It’s like we extend “middle age”, including looks and energy, until our 60s and don’t realize that when it goes- holy hell, it goes soooo fast!! It’s nothing like 30 to 40. David may still be defying old age for 10 years if he’s lucky, but the massive aging process from 70 to 80 is a mindf*ck. I’m watching this now with my parents and it’s truly like my mom and dad went from active and social “young old people” to an elderly, forgetful, congnitive declining, ill health in the snap of 3 years. And especially on the mental side, it’s just gone. It’s not reversible. A completely different reality. I have a good 15 years on Monique and it’s tough tbh to see and wrap my head around. I can’t image being in my mid-30s and dealing with this…with my spouse instead of my parents!
She’s only 5 years older than his daughter.
Being 31 years old I want to say no, thanks. Also he’s my parents age so that will be a firm no, thanks again.
I did do the mental math and landed on this starting with a guy in his 50’s hooking up with a 23-24 year old and just … ick.
Let me guess, she’s got an “old soul”
I can see the ‘why’s for each of them, but him chasing anyone that young in his 50’s makes me think much less of him.
And when you add in the fact that he’s got 2 kids that were teens when this relationship started … ugh.