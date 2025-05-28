The Beckhams now believe that Brooklyn Beckham is Nicola Peltz’s ‘hostage’

Recently, someone accused me of placating the MAGA cult because I… defended Nicola Peltz. Yeah, I understand that Nicola’s billionaire father is some kind of major Trump supporter and donor, and that sucks. But I don’t think Nicola has ever expressed any interest in anything to do with Donald Trump, much less anything political in general. Nicola is too busy building her own (questionable) brand and helping her husband Brooklyn Beckham build his business. All of which to say, I’m sure Nicola is a superficial Mean Girl, but I also despise the way Nicola is being treated by the Beckhams and by the British media. There are two things happening concurrently: Nicola and her publicist are leaking to TMZ and People Magazine, all while David and Victoria Beckham are waging a really ghastly campaign against Brooklyn and Nicola. There’s been a deep vein of anti-Americanism in the Beckhams’ campaign, and it feels like David and Victoria are genuinely pissed that Brooklyn prioritizes his wife over them. Speaking of, the Daily Mail is already turning Nicola and Brooklyn into the next Harry & Meghan. From one of the Mail’s big Beckham exclusives:

It’s well known across the entire Beckham family that Brooklyn Beckham hates being filmed, and will only do it if he really has to. For example, for his cringeworthy cookery videos. Because, despite having watched his parents pose for the cameras on the world stage since the day he was born, their eldest son has always been rather reluctant to put himself in the limelight. But now a video has emerged of him riding a motorbike with wife Nicola Peltz, as part of a forthright post to show he is well and truly siding with her in the bitter feud that has ensnared the Beckham family. And those close to David and Victoria Beckham say they are pointing the finger at their daughter-in-law. In the jaw-dropping Instagram post, Brooklyn wrote alongside a clip of him and Nicola speeding around Beverly Hills: ‘My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby.’ It is the first time either of the couple, who snubbed all of former England captain David’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this month, have publicly addressed the rift. And it will have left David and Victoria both staggered and deeply concerned, as they fear that Brooklyn is falling increasingly under the control of Nicola, the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz. ‘Brooklyn is now being referred to as “the hostage”. He is in a situation where those who love Brooklyn fear that he is being controlled by Nicola and it is heartbreaking,’ said a source close to the fall-out. ‘Videos like this are just not what he does. He will be dying inside. He’s soppy and he’s a romantic but that video just isn’t him. He hates all of that stuff so you have to wonder if Nicola was behind it.’ As someone pointed out to me, it is particularly galling given Nicola had been briefing the media that the Beckhams are using social media for ‘performative’ reasons, when this post is perhaps the very epitome of such behaviour.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Nicola had been briefing the media that the Beckhams are using social media for ‘performative’ reasons….” David and Victoria absolutely used their social media for performative reasons, to send a message to Brooklyn. Nicola and Brooklyn are doing the same, just as both sides of this conflict are speaking freely to their media contacts on both sides of the Atlantic. They’re all guilty of the same sh-t when it comes to briefings and social media. But the stuff happening within the beef is just unhinged – the stuff about Brooklyn is a “hostage” and the Beckhams being mad that Brooklyn will always choose his wife… like, are the Beckhams the in-laws from hell or what?

Here’s the IG which has apparently broken the Daily Mail’s brain.