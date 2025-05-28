Taylor Swift is in Florida to ‘show her support’ for Travis while he’s ‘training’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were mostly in their undercover era after the Kansas City Chiefs got blown out in the Super Bowl. Tay and Trav went on multiple vacations and there were barely any photos of them for months. But they’re slowly reentering the gossip culture – they’ve been seen and photographed at various restaurants on the East Coast, and over the weekend, a fan got some photos of them in West Palm Beach. They had dinner at Harry’s, and they ordered $400 worth of food. When I was writing that story, I was like… why are they in Florida again? My first thought was that the Chiefs training camp has already started, but no – NFL training camps don’t officially start until July. It’s possible Travis is doing his own “training camp,” I guess. In any case, People Mag confirmed that Taylor is down in Florida specifically because Travis needs to be there.

Taylor Swift is staying in Florida with Travis Kelce to show her support while he’s training for the upcoming NFL season. The pop superstar is in Miami “to support and spend time” with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, a Kelce source tells PEOPLE exclusively. The lovebirds — who have been dating since the summer of 2023 — were spotted on a dinner date at Harry’s Bar & Restaurant in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday, May 23. “Travis was working on Friday before his dinner date with Taylor,” says the source. “He left early to go meet her.” In a snapshot posted by professional boxer and MMA fighter Jose Andres Cortes, the couple, both 35, were pictured sitting side-by-side in a cozy booth at the dimly lit restaurant. A second photo shared of the “Fortnight” singer and the Super Bowl champ’s evening, shared by musician Mark Morrison, showed Swift smiling during the pair’s romantic date night out. “Travis still seems very happy with Taylor,” the source adds.

I’m always so interested in how Taylor moves around and where she stays when she’s away from one of her many homes. Travis is getting pap’d with some regularity in Florida… and Taylor isn’t. Is she staying at a hotel, or did she rent a house? I guess it depends on how long they intend to stay in Florida. Speaking of Travis getting pap’d… last week, some photos of Travis went viral. He had his back to a paparazzo while he was changing his shirt, and the man has back hair. This is probably why he calls himself “Big Yeti.” I’m not trying to body-hair-shame anyone, but this could be waxed off pretty easily.

Travis Kelce shows off his back hair after a workout pic.twitter.com/uwTZbCrzuU — TMSPN.com (@sportsgossip) May 21, 2025