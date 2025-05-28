Taylor Swift is in Florida to ‘show her support’ for Travis while he’s ‘training’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were mostly in their undercover era after the Kansas City Chiefs got blown out in the Super Bowl. Tay and Trav went on multiple vacations and there were barely any photos of them for months. But they’re slowly reentering the gossip culture – they’ve been seen and photographed at various restaurants on the East Coast, and over the weekend, a fan got some photos of them in West Palm Beach. They had dinner at Harry’s, and they ordered $400 worth of food. When I was writing that story, I was like… why are they in Florida again? My first thought was that the Chiefs training camp has already started, but no – NFL training camps don’t officially start until July. It’s possible Travis is doing his own “training camp,” I guess. In any case, People Mag confirmed that Taylor is down in Florida specifically because Travis needs to be there.
Taylor Swift is staying in Florida with Travis Kelce to show her support while he’s training for the upcoming NFL season. The pop superstar is in Miami “to support and spend time” with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, a Kelce source tells PEOPLE exclusively.
The lovebirds — who have been dating since the summer of 2023 — were spotted on a dinner date at Harry’s Bar & Restaurant in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday, May 23.
“Travis was working on Friday before his dinner date with Taylor,” says the source. “He left early to go meet her.”
In a snapshot posted by professional boxer and MMA fighter Jose Andres Cortes, the couple, both 35, were pictured sitting side-by-side in a cozy booth at the dimly lit restaurant.
A second photo shared of the “Fortnight” singer and the Super Bowl champ’s evening, shared by musician Mark Morrison, showed Swift smiling during the pair’s romantic date night out.
“Travis still seems very happy with Taylor,” the source adds.
[From People]
I’m always so interested in how Taylor moves around and where she stays when she’s away from one of her many homes. Travis is getting pap’d with some regularity in Florida… and Taylor isn’t. Is she staying at a hotel, or did she rent a house? I guess it depends on how long they intend to stay in Florida. Speaking of Travis getting pap’d… last week, some photos of Travis went viral. He had his back to a paparazzo while he was changing his shirt, and the man has back hair. This is probably why he calls himself “Big Yeti.” I’m not trying to body-hair-shame anyone, but this could be waxed off pretty easily.
People need to leave them alone! i guess i never realised how many tabloids depended on them to sell magazines!lol! because the media around them is excessive!at that restaurant everyone was taking pics of them, these were not even paparazzi it was regular people!
I’ve said before if i had taylor’s money you would never see or hear from me ever again!lmao!
Also those pics of travis were invasive as hell!
Yeah. And to title it as he was “showing off his back hair”. No, he wasn’t. He was changing his shirt and a creep was stalking him.
From what I’ve read, Travis is doing personal training – strength/conditioning/nutrition with a coach and private chef. He’s rented a $20 million mansion in Boca while he’s in Florida.
After last year, he needs to take his conditioning more seriously. He looked out of shape at different points in the season. He’s not young and spry anymore.
+1 to training in Boca, he didn’t want to discuss it but the Swifties knew. He trained last year constantly too, he plays possum or grampa when it suits him.
Dear god.
I guess Taylor doesn’t mind the back hair (and his brother Jason is even more of a teddy bear)… but yeah, those photos are really invasive.
I can never really get my head around wealthy people owning multiple houses. I mean, does any place ever feel like home? Where do the cats feel like they’re home? (My doggo isn’t thrilled when we stay in a beach house … she’s always unsettled at first, looking in vain for her familiar spots.)
“Could be waxed off pretty easily” as if waxing isn’t extremely painful. If it doesn’t bother him, and it doesn’t bother the person he wants attracted to him, leave the man alone.