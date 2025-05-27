Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce dropped $400-plus on food & drinks in Florida

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are about to celebrate two years together this summer. I admire the fact that they haven’t allowed society or their families to pressure them into making a big commitment before they’re ready. One of the things I’ve never really considered about their relationship is how much fun it must be for Taylor to date a professional football player because of the food situation. Travis probably has to bulk up and carb-load at certain points of his season, like right now. He’ll soon report to the Chiefs’ training camp, so he’s bulking up and eating everything in sight. Travis and Taylor were in West Palm Beach, Florida over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and TMZ had details about their order:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be so high school, but they’ve certainly got loftier tastes than a couple of kids on prom night … just check out what they ate on their most recent date! We broke the story … sharing pics of Taylor and Travis getting cozy on a date night down in Palm Beach — and, now we know what they ordered on their night out, and how much coin they dropped on the meal.
Eyewitnesses tell TMZ … the pop star and the footballer started off dinner at Harry’s with a couple drinks. Taylor got a Melena — Wheatley craft vodka, passion fruit, organic vanilla, shaken and topped w/ bubbles — while Travis pounded a Purple Rain — Hendricks oasium gin, green tea, crème de Violette, citrus, shaken and topped with bubbles.
Then, T-Swift and Killa Trav ordered a feast built for a Queen and King of their respective industries … grabbing an endive salad, Cacio e Pepe pasta, lobster risotto, a dry-aged burger, Dover sole, wagyu filet mignon, garlic broccolini and potato puree.
Our sources say Taylor ate the Dover sole and picked at the lobster risotto — while Travis must be bulking in the offseason … crushing the wagyu filet, the dry-aged burger and some of the Cacio e Pepe. They shared the other dishes.
All told, our sources say the couple dropped nearly $400 on dinner … though we don’t know how much they left for a tip. Of course, they didn’t handle payment themselves … ’cause we’re told security closed out on their behalf.
After months out of the spotlight, we’ve seen Travis and Taylor getting back into their old routine … namely, spending every waking minute during the NFL offseason with each other before Travis has to report to training camp.
[From TMZ]
$400 sounds too low, but I checked the prices on Harry’s menu and I guess that’s about on target. It depends on how many drinks they ordered. The mention of the drinks is important too – there has been so much speculation that Taylor is knocked up. She’s not – she wouldn’t be drinking fancy cocktails if she was pregnant. Anyway, this is heaven to me – dating a guy who orders this much food and is fine with sharing.
Incidentally, Taylor Swift apparently skipped the AMAs last night, which ended up working out well since she was snubbed for all of the awards in which she was nominated.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Was she “snubbed” at the AMA’s or did others have something superior that won? No shame in losing to something good. Phrasing it that way takes away from other’s wins.
its a fan voted award so its no based off being good or bad,its just who voted the most!Also taylor is clearly on permanent hiatus since december ,i’m not sure why people keep speculating about her going places!
Yum. I’m fr envious of her food life.
Still not fond of Travis’ style choices.
why do people feel comfortable talking about her commitments or being knocked up!its like how is that anybody’s business but their own!Like why do people have to mention that in every article about them!Taylor is allowed to date in peace and live her life out of the hollywood bubble of red carpets! I for one think that she’s going to disappear for at least 5 years like Adele and we will never know if or when she gets married because she probably is put off by the never ending headlines around her personal life or choices!
I thought for the AMA’s the people who commit to attending are the “winners.” Or maybe that’s another awards show?
Mmmm cacio e pepe!
If I were in their position, I wouldn’t return to a place where my order was known immediately. If employees will tell all this they will also tell about anything overheard, or if the couple seemed to be arguing, happy, etc. Privacy must be such a rare thing in their world.
I’ve actually been to Harry’s and it is a pretty down-to-earth spot. Not expensive. Not cheap, but good food and drinks.
Once a year my husband and I splurge on a fantastic meal, and we spend around 300 at a decent (Bib Gourmand-level) restaurant. Ordering fancy cocktails ups that price, as is getting coffee and dessert afterwards. 400 seems about par for Harry’s, which is a step up from Bib Gourmand even. Good for them! This feels very normal and coupley.
As my grandfather would say, that a’int nothin’ but a $400 turd. No one meal is worth that much money.