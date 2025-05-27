Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce dropped $400-plus on food & drinks in Florida

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are about to celebrate two years together this summer. I admire the fact that they haven’t allowed society or their families to pressure them into making a big commitment before they’re ready. One of the things I’ve never really considered about their relationship is how much fun it must be for Taylor to date a professional football player because of the food situation. Travis probably has to bulk up and carb-load at certain points of his season, like right now. He’ll soon report to the Chiefs’ training camp, so he’s bulking up and eating everything in sight. Travis and Taylor were in West Palm Beach, Florida over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and TMZ had details about their order:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be so high school, but they’ve certainly got loftier tastes than a couple of kids on prom night … just check out what they ate on their most recent date! We broke the story … sharing pics of Taylor and Travis getting cozy on a date night down in Palm Beach — and, now we know what they ordered on their night out, and how much coin they dropped on the meal. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ … the pop star and the footballer started off dinner at Harry’s with a couple drinks. Taylor got a Melena — Wheatley craft vodka, passion fruit, organic vanilla, shaken and topped w/ bubbles — while Travis pounded a Purple Rain — Hendricks oasium gin, green tea, crème de Violette, citrus, shaken and topped with bubbles. Then, T-Swift and Killa Trav ordered a feast built for a Queen and King of their respective industries … grabbing an endive salad, Cacio e Pepe pasta, lobster risotto, a dry-aged burger, Dover sole, wagyu filet mignon, garlic broccolini and potato puree. Our sources say Taylor ate the Dover sole and picked at the lobster risotto — while Travis must be bulking in the offseason … crushing the wagyu filet, the dry-aged burger and some of the Cacio e Pepe. They shared the other dishes. All told, our sources say the couple dropped nearly $400 on dinner … though we don’t know how much they left for a tip. Of course, they didn’t handle payment themselves … ’cause we’re told security closed out on their behalf. After months out of the spotlight, we’ve seen Travis and Taylor getting back into their old routine … namely, spending every waking minute during the NFL offseason with each other before Travis has to report to training camp.

[From TMZ]

$400 sounds too low, but I checked the prices on Harry’s menu and I guess that’s about on target. It depends on how many drinks they ordered. The mention of the drinks is important too – there has been so much speculation that Taylor is knocked up. She’s not – she wouldn’t be drinking fancy cocktails if she was pregnant. Anyway, this is heaven to me – dating a guy who orders this much food and is fine with sharing.

Incidentally, Taylor Swift apparently skipped the AMAs last night, which ended up working out well since she was snubbed for all of the awards in which she was nominated.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving a restaurant in Florida last night. pic.twitter.com/RvVectPrgJ — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) May 24, 2025