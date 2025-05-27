David & Victoria Beckham can’t handle not being able to ‘control’ Brooklyn

The seismic beef between David & Victoria Beckham versus Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz didn’t happen overnight. There was a quieter feud between the two couples ever since Brooklyn married Nicola, although for years, both sides did a lot to tamp down the beef allegations. Then Nicola and Brooklyn skipped all of David’s 50th birthday parties, and that was the last straw for both sides. Brooklyn and Nicola couldn’t believe that David didn’t want to celebrate his birthday with them privately, away from everyone else. David and Victoria were pissed off that Brooklyn wouldn’t come to the family parties, and that he prioritizes Nicola over them. Soon, both sides were briefing their side of the story. Nicola and Brooklyn think David and Victoria are “toxic parents.” Meanwhile, David and Victoria think that Brooklyn just needs to divorce the American and come home to England. All of this was made worse when the Peltz-Beckhams had dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan… and then the Peltz-Beckhams visited London without even checking in with Brooklyn’s parents. So here we are. Us Weekly had a big exclusive:

David and Victoria Beckham are reeling from the major fracture in their relationship with their son Brooklyn. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that David, 50, and Victoria, 51, “feel betrayed” about the current state of things, which came to a head when Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, skipped David’s 50th birthday party in London earlier this month. Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola’s absence from the celebratory bash was described as “a blow.” “Victoria and David haven’t called, texted or messaged Brooklyn directly since the birthday party,” the insider added. At the crux of the estrangement is “very deep tension rooted in control and different plans for Brooklyn’s future. Nicola comes from a powerful family,” the source explained. “David and Victoria are used to being in control [of situations like this] and there has been a shift.” The actress’ father, Nelson Peltz, is a billionaire American businessman who cofounded Trian Partners, a hedge fund management firm. Nicola’s mother, Claudia Heffner, is a former fashion model. The couple got married in 1985 and have 8 children. Recently, Brooklyn credited his wife, 30, for inspiring his new line of hot sauces, Cloud23, which launched in October 2024. “Friends and people around them see a long road to mending this,” the source explained. “But there is a desire to mend on David and Victoria’s part.” In spite of the current friction with his parents, a second source said that Brooklyn and Nicola, who got married in April 2022, are stronger than ever.

“Nicola and Brooklyn are incredibly happy together, dedicated to building a marriage based on unconditional love, caring, support and family,” the insider said. “It seems this exposure to a healthy relationship has made Brooklyn question his own family and upbringing.” The source explained how Brooklyn’s reluctance to attend David’s birthday party — which centered around Brooklyn’s dislike of his younger brother Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull — was really just the straw that broke the camel’s back. “After recent years of attempting to set boundaries with his family and encourage honest and positive change in their relationship to no avail, he’s become discouraged and disheartened,” the source said. Nicola has “tried to have a close and positive relationship with David and Victoria,” the source said, but recent developments have forced that to “come to an end.” The insider added, “Nicola and Brooklyn have a mutual desire for Brooklyn to explore his interests and grow as a person. That is what is causing the family rift.”

[From Us Weekly]

If this is genuinely coming from David and Victoria’s camp, it’s quite telling: “At the crux of the estrangement is ‘very deep tension rooted in control and different plans for Brooklyn’s future. Nicola comes from a powerful family. David and Victoria are used to being in control [of situations like this] and there has been a shift.’” Ya think? Brooklyn is 26 years old and he’s been married for three years. Did David and Victoria honestly expect him to still come to them with his problems and his business plans? Did they expect to control Brooklyn’s life indefinitely and gatekeep his wife? It’s so bizarre. I think Victoria and David were good parents when their kids were young, but they’ve really exposed themselves as not being able to handle it when they lose control of their adult kids.