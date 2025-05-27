David & Victoria Beckham can’t handle not being able to ‘control’ Brooklyn

The seismic beef between David & Victoria Beckham versus Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz didn’t happen overnight. There was a quieter feud between the two couples ever since Brooklyn married Nicola, although for years, both sides did a lot to tamp down the beef allegations. Then Nicola and Brooklyn skipped all of David’s 50th birthday parties, and that was the last straw for both sides. Brooklyn and Nicola couldn’t believe that David didn’t want to celebrate his birthday with them privately, away from everyone else. David and Victoria were pissed off that Brooklyn wouldn’t come to the family parties, and that he prioritizes Nicola over them. Soon, both sides were briefing their side of the story. Nicola and Brooklyn think David and Victoria are “toxic parents.” Meanwhile, David and Victoria think that Brooklyn just needs to divorce the American and come home to England. All of this was made worse when the Peltz-Beckhams had dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan… and then the Peltz-Beckhams visited London without even checking in with Brooklyn’s parents. So here we are. Us Weekly had a big exclusive:
David and Victoria Beckham are reeling from the major fracture in their relationship with their son Brooklyn. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that David, 50, and Victoria, 51, “feel betrayed” about the current state of things, which came to a head when Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, skipped David’s 50th birthday party in London earlier this month. Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola’s absence from the celebratory bash was described as “a blow.”
“Victoria and David haven’t called, texted or messaged Brooklyn directly since the birthday party,” the insider added.
At the crux of the estrangement is “very deep tension rooted in control and different plans for Brooklyn’s future. Nicola comes from a powerful family,” the source explained. “David and Victoria are used to being in control [of situations like this] and there has been a shift.”
The actress’ father, Nelson Peltz, is a billionaire American businessman who cofounded Trian Partners, a hedge fund management firm. Nicola’s mother, Claudia Heffner, is a former fashion model. The couple got married in 1985 and have 8 children. Recently, Brooklyn credited his wife, 30, for inspiring his new line of hot sauces, Cloud23, which launched in October 2024.
“Friends and people around them see a long road to mending this,” the source explained. “But there is a desire to mend on David and Victoria’s part.”
In spite of the current friction with his parents, a second source said that Brooklyn and Nicola, who got married in April 2022, are stronger than ever.
“Nicola and Brooklyn are incredibly happy together, dedicated to building a marriage based on unconditional love, caring, support and family,” the insider said. “It seems this exposure to a healthy relationship has made Brooklyn question his own family and upbringing.”
The source explained how Brooklyn’s reluctance to attend David’s birthday party — which centered around Brooklyn’s dislike of his younger brother Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull — was really just the straw that broke the camel’s back. “After recent years of attempting to set boundaries with his family and encourage honest and positive change in their relationship to no avail, he’s become discouraged and disheartened,” the source said.
Nicola has “tried to have a close and positive relationship with David and Victoria,” the source said, but recent developments have forced that to “come to an end.”
The insider added, “Nicola and Brooklyn have a mutual desire for Brooklyn to explore his interests and grow as a person. That is what is causing the family rift.”
If this is genuinely coming from David and Victoria’s camp, it’s quite telling: “At the crux of the estrangement is ‘very deep tension rooted in control and different plans for Brooklyn’s future. Nicola comes from a powerful family. David and Victoria are used to being in control [of situations like this] and there has been a shift.’” Ya think? Brooklyn is 26 years old and he’s been married for three years. Did David and Victoria honestly expect him to still come to them with his problems and his business plans? Did they expect to control Brooklyn’s life indefinitely and gatekeep his wife? It’s so bizarre. I think Victoria and David were good parents when their kids were young, but they’ve really exposed themselves as not being able to handle it when they lose control of their adult kids.
this doesn’t read as coming from Victoria and David — it is finger pointy at their “control issues” and fawning over how the young couple are close, setting boundaries, supporting each other etc. (which I hope is true). The implication that Brooklyn is only now being exposed to a ‘healthy relationship.’
This is definitely from the kids’ camp.
I think the Beckham parents truly are control freaks regardless of this story origin.
Seriously… VB eats the SAME thing every GD day…. If that’s not a glimpse into controlling, I don’t know what is….
I agree with this. There’s nothing previously that screams they’ve tried to control his future. Careers he tried prior to getting married: football, modeling, photography, racing, cooking. Plus he worked at a coffee shop as a teen. That sounds like they’re letting him figure out what his thing + making sure he knows he needs to work.
@kristen I agree to a point but a hot sauce does not a mean he has a career. I feel Victoria and David have tried to make sure he is taking this more seriously not out of control but I feel Nicola lived a much more spoiled life and much more disconnected to actual work. I do think she loves Brooklyn and he loves her and that is wonderful to see but Brooklyn has struggled to find this place in the world and with Nicola’s influence I feel he may not even be all that interested anymore. How many vacations and hot sauces launches can he have ? I think they just want him to stay grounded and due to the culture difference it has been misinterpreted. I do think Nicola is doing a good thing by standing by him if David is being abusive over the phone but Nicola came in hott when they first together to get famous, had had a lot of plastic surgery for a young and very pretty woman and I do feel she is more vapid then Brooklyn realizes. I dont think Nicola has bad intentions at all but I do think she is mistaking them trying to make sure he understands his public image and not just the wealth that comes with being a Beckham. Clearly her two others son don’t agree and I think its more a sibling rivalry that flooded on to the tabloids and both sides trying to control the narrative. They all love Brooklyn and he is a drift and has been for a while now. Nicola is defending her marriage and the Beckhams are defending their brand. I don’t think Nicolas parents gave her a lot of boundaries and it showed during the wedding. She came off bratty and was in her late 20s. They want Brooklyn to turn things around now and not have it to far gone that he becomes a joke and worse if the marriage doesnt work he will have no real skill set.
A lot of parents don’t realise they’re not just having kids, but that they will one day have adults, and never learn to reconcile that fact.
It’s good that a grown man is finally learning to be independent from his parents and includes his wife in his ‘professional’ goals, regardless of who his parents are.
Yeah, I’m sorry, but Brooklyn doesn’t come across well here at all.
“The source explained how Brooklyn’s reluctance to attend David’s birthday party — which centered around Brooklyn’s dislike of his younger brother Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull — was really just the straw that broke the camel’s back.”
Excuse me, but who has a control issue here??? Because it ain’t David and Victoria. The misuse of the word “boundary” here is very telling. You don’t get to dictate who else can attend a party as a “boundary”. You can, as Brooklyn did, enforce your own boundary by not attending if someone is present, but you also need to be an adult and understand consequences for your own actions. If your “boundary” about your brother’s girlfriend is more important than your father’s party, then you have made your priorities clear and should expect for your father to be justifiably hurt.
Also, I’m sorry but “oh we can’t believe they didn’t want to celebrate privately with us!!”, PLEASE. This was a milestone birthday that, yes, you attend the *public* event for. Don’t be a prima donna demanding your own personal private celebration. I just organized my parents’ 50th anniversary party. We had a relative who couldn’t make the party and asked if she could come by later in the day to the house. No, unfortunately, because my parents were too exhausted from the event. There’s zero hurt feelings here at all and I love my cousin, but if she had actually disrupted everything while I was knee deep in organizing out of town arrivals, hotel bookings, and event prep by demanding a “private” celebration with my parents, I would feel quite differently. Especially if she could have come to the event! Like I said, she couldn’t come, she was lovely and sent a beautiful card, all is good. Brooklyn should look inward here I think.
I believe that Kim is Brooklyn’s former girlfriend who is now dating his brother and he find it “awkward” . I don’t blame him.
So is he still in love with her or something? If he’s happily married and has moved on I don’t see why he can’t just support his brother.
Like I said, Brooklyn needs to own his own choices. Cry me a river, but boohoo it’s “awkward” to be around an ex after you are married to someone else (!! how freaking immature sof these “adults” eyeroll) so you ditch your father’s milestone 50th birthday bash? Ok. Then you own your priorities, which are pretty shit in my view and all about prioritizing not feeling “awkward”, and recognize you hurt other people (your father). For adults, and given this comes from Brooklyn’s own sources, these two come across according to their own version as selfish, rude, and very childish. Heaven forbid they ever have to deal with a real awkward adult situation, like divorce, job loss, death or serious illness if this is how they react to an ex *girlfriend* being in the same place as their precious selves
It does feel juvenile. But I think I saw on SM some screenshots of Brooklyn’s brothers making some shady comments about Nicola or something like that. If that’s the case, which is juvenile, I can kind of get it. Bc the result then is that he might not want to bring his wife to a party knowing that. Messy.
Agree with OP that if this really is about “disliking” your bro’s girlfriend- whether you’ve dated her or not – and that is taking priority over your parents, then it really is not a good look. That’s part of family.
Brooklyn was also invited to that all-male fishing trip with his father and two brothers, which he chose not to attend for his dad’s birthday. Kim was nowhere around that. I do not understand having a very brief relationship as a teenager (and his brothers say he didn’t even date her, so) is something he is using as a reason for not attending any of his father’s celebrations. And as you said, why is he trying to force his will on his family and when they say no, why is he calling that a poor use of boundaries? Years and years ago a friend of mine got married a few years after her parents had a vicious divorce. She had to make clear both were invited and eventually they came and behaved, but some of the demands were ridiculous.
Everything about the wording above makes it sound mostly sourced from Nicola and Brooklyn’s side down to the publication.
Coming from Brooklyn and Nicola especially the part about finally “seeing a loving relationship “ 😬
@Arhus I agree that wasn’t helpful at all and it doesn’t seem that this is to mend fences but to make sure Nicola puts out that she is done with being around Victoria and David. She feels disrespected and not taking it laying down that the Beckham side is making her sound controlling.
So I mentioned it above and then had to google it and check but there is a lot of juvenile goin-ons. As in, Romeo and Cruz publicly mocked Nicola on SM in April. She commented on Romeo’s ex’s insta saying she looked beautiful or something. Bc she was friends with the previous gf and so I guess the brothers didn’t like her commenting something positive to an ex of Romeo’s. So they kind of mocked back in the comments? Which is juvenile. Especially if the two women were friends. Let them be friends regardless of break-ups, jeez. But either way, the brothers publicly mocking their brother’s wife on insta is pretty gross. I’m old. Over 40. So all this SM beef is lame to me but it’s dead serious for the young from what I can tell. Bu even still, publicly mocking another brother’s wife on insta isn’t great, esp for young people who are all about the insta. Are Brooklyn and Nicola upset that his brother is dating an ex or that his brothers are being shady on SM towards his wife for all the public to see? And why wouldn’t the parents shut it down if the brothers were being shady to another brother’s wife in public? Should Brooklyn and Nicola have sucked it up and still attended a big 50th birthday party bash and not made waves? Maybe? Sure. I have no idea. Brooklyn and Nicola might be huge brats for real, or not, I have no idea, but I don’t think they are the only ones being young and bratty here. Romeo and Cruz might also want to chill themselves.
Allllll of this.
And it’s funny to see the commenters lecturing David and Victoria for not being more accepting of his relationship to Nicola even as Brooklyn clearly refuses to accept his brother’s relationship with Kim Turnbull.
I also don’t buy that they had “plans” for Brooklyn’s future. The dude has flitted around from career to supposed career for the past 8 years from model to chef to photographer to designer and his parents have clearly supported him the entire time but suddenly they have “plans” for him? I call BS.
Totally agree on the plans! I always liked the fact that they seemed super chill about letting him figure himself out and supported all his kind of silly projects as if they were very serious and not silly at all. I’m sure that there’s a lot of internalized pressure being the kid of Victoria and David Beckham and I always liked that they seemed to understand that and really pump him up in whatever he was doing, even if it’s creating hot sauce lol.
I also find all the comments and just the narrative of “independence” and “having your own life” to be totally misplaced here based on the version provided by Brooklyn’s own people. Being independent doesn’t mean being mean and hurtful. Having your own adult life and being independent of your parents means you can’t travel because the kids have school, you have a work conflict, your partner has had a rough go and needs your support in the moment. It does NOT mean “I don’t like my brother’s girlfriend, so I’m skipping dad’s 50th bday party”. It does NOT mean “I’m actually going to be in London, but can’t make your milestone party, dad, why don’t you come to see me on your own?”. None of his behaviors or his own explanations have anything to do with being “independent” from your parents. They are him being mean to his dad.
I am “independent” from my best friend. I have my own life. If I ditched her birthday party, heck even her kid’s bday party, for no particular reason at all or because I don’t particularly care for her cousin, she would be hurt. That’s not being controlling on her part. It’s not her not recognizing I’m “independent”. It’s normal expectation of how to treat people you care about.
ETA: And if I can say, it’s how you are expected to treat people including family, AHEM, as a goddamn adult, instead of a sulking moody teenager
The aim of parenting should be to have your children become adults and able to make their own decisions. Parents have to come to the realization that their children aren’t miniature versions of themselves; they are their own people with their own opinions and dreams. It is weird in that picture to see their minor daughter dressed like a Vic mini-me with the sexy pose.
The goal of a parent is to raise a child that can take care of itself. Colin Farrell has the opposite problem with his son and how heartbreaking is that.
Unfortunately, we are not privy to what is really going on. I know alot of people whose parents were successful or helicopter parents that cant let go. I also know of someone whose wife is truly awful to him and its abuse. She doesnt get along with the parents and rest of family because they all see what she does to him. She also beats him in addition to the verbal stuff.
Messy. Idk but looking back, the parents could have just met up with Brooklyn privately for David’s birthday. Why not? I’m sure they would have liked Brooklyn to go to the larger party but staying connected to a kid that lives in another country seems like a good thing to do. At the same time, the kids could’ve just gone to the party? idk messy.
OK. I don’t know what it is happening behind the scenes in either of these families, with Posh and Becks or with David and Nicola and their respective relationships. It does seem like the Beckhams are struggling with their oldest being a married adult and with the influence his wife (naturally) has with him. If she is close with her family than it follows he would spend a lot of time with them too, and see the positives in their dynamic, maybe things he prefers to the way things are/were in his own birth family.
That said, as the mother of a son who just recently married I do know that it can be tricky to navigate these things and there isn’t necessarily anyone to “blame.” My son’s now wife comes from a close-knit family, the kind where everyone and their spouse works in the family business. Literally. She has two older siblings: her brother works with the father (who in turn works for the business started by his in-laws), as does her sister’s husband. She and my son are the only ones not involved in it somehow, except as patrons. They all live in the same city, call each other every day, give gifts for the smallest occasion, and pick each other up at the airport despite the ample presence of taxis and Uber.
They are lovely people and have been very good to my son, but it’s true that they sometimes expect him to do things the way THEY have always done them. They are surprised that his own family, despite being a little less enmeshed, is also important to him and wants him there for special occasions.
I am not saying the Beckhams or Peltzes are in either camp. Only that large families (and these are both large families, 12 kids between them!) develop their own ecosystems, and when two members of families like that marry, there can be conflict and negotiation and misunderstanding. I am sure the Beckhams made (and have made) their mistakes as parents, but surely the Peltzes did too? Everyone does. Maybe Nicola’s parents have an incredibly healthy, positive relationship and are amazing parents, and if so I am happy for all of them and for Brooklyn to be a part of it. But that doesn’t mean his own parents and siblings need to be set aside entirely.
I just hope they can work something out. It would be nice if everyone could get along.
This is a great comment. I also married into a large family who are very insular. I’m from a small family and it took some adjusting to the dynamics of my in-laws, who do indeed, expect me to fall in to whatever they have planned, sometimes without considering that I also have a family. They don’t mean any harm and I know that it’s partially control (my MIL is very sweet but controlling) and partially them accepting me as one of their own.
I’m sure it’s an adjustment for the Beckhams and the Peltz’s. I’m also irritated at the news coverage of the situation because it makes Brooklyn out to be this stick figure, two-dimensional person with no agency of his own. Yes, people sometimes don’t want to go to a large family gathering/dog and pony show for whatever reasons. Sometimes those reasons can be selfish or they might be to preserve their peace, who knows? The constant watching and speculation gets tedious
I love this comment. It is kind and thoughtful. Not every situation has to have a bad guy and most don’t. They’re just a young couple with two families who may have been overly involved in the past, trying to make their own way.
Yes, when I think about early in our marriage and getting used to your partners family dynamics, it’s a bit of a minefield. And when you have a dysfunctional family, children don’t often see the dysfunction, until they experience something different. That happens when we become an adult.
Sounds to me from reading other sites this is more about Romeo dating an ex of Brooklyn, Kim. That I can easily see making Nicola uncomfortable. So if Kim is at a family gathering I can see why they would skip it. Which creates inner family chaos. Since he is choosing his wife over his parents and siblings. And they are not happy with him not falling in line ‘for the good of the family’.
He’s standing up for his wife, the same thing David would do for Victoria.
David has never stood up for Victoria, he has routinely humiliated her in front of the press.
He has spoken at length in interviews about her “odd” eating habits, knowing that she clearly struggles with that. He gave those interviews knowing that just eight weeks after the birth of their first baby a TV presenter in the UK put Victoria on weighing scales to see if she was back to pre-baby weight and announced her weight on live national television. (F*ck you Chris Evans for doing that and f*ck Channel 4 for broadcasting it too)
When she was leaving her birthday dinner a few years ago and was a bit drunk (again her birthday) she spilled a drink down her front, knowing that it looked like she had a toilet accident David pushed her in front of him so all the paps could get the shot and publish it front page, he couldn’t be bothered to place his wife behind him or even cover her up with his coat.
I won’t even get into the cheating and how he has his side chicks disrobe in one hotel room and then join him in an adjoining room so they won’t have any opportunity to film him with a hidden phone or camera.
Or the fact that his own PR phones ahead when he is filming ad campaigns to warn companies not to leave young women alone with him as his cheating is so prolific.
His side pieces may not talk. but his staff and security sure do.
I have always had rancor about the Beckham documentary, where David has his “gotcha” moment, his big “gotcha” moment with Victoria, where he loops back around and grills her until she confesses that maybe her father wasn’t working class. Every time I think about that I think, well, David, I’ve got a revelatory moment for you. You don’t get a moment like this with your wife. I think he is always trying to compensate in his mind, like, I’m not so bad…..look at Victoria. And he is an ass kisser.
Why would Nicola care about Brooklyn’s ex being there, when they have all clearly moved on? The ex is there with someone else, not to get Brooklyn back.
If I was Nicola, I’d be more concerned that my husband’s ex still has such an effect on him that it causes a rift with his brother.
Maybe because it’s creepy. Creepy the same way Rob Kardashian had a child with Blac Chyna. The ex of her then boyfriend Tyga while dating Kylie Jenner at the same time.
@Zapp Brannigan honestly I never went that deep down the Beckham rabbit hole. I just casually watched the reality show – but thanks for the history lesson lol.
At the end of the day. I think it sounds like some miscommunication and strange sibling rivalry. Or Nicola is a lot more fragile and Brooklyn is just trying to be supportive of his wife. Hence his last insta post slobbering about her.
I think a lot of parents struggle when their kids hit their late ’20s and early thirties and especially when a spouse with their own opinions come into play with how much to let go and how much to hold on. I don’t think that makes them bad parents, but it’s just like any relationship you don’t necessarily know what to do right away there’s a gradual transitioning to loosening the control and realizing you don’t have the same influence over your child’s decisions as you used to.
I experienced it with my parents, and I noticed a good friend of mine experiencing it recently because culturally her parents would have a lot of say and control over her wedding and her child. But her husband’s from a different culture where that’s not the case and they’re struggling to figure out where to draw a boundary.
I hope that David and Victoria learn where to draw the boundary, because it has seemed like they’ve had a close family for a long time and I hate to see them fall out over this. But also it seems like Brooklyn and Nicholas started this briefing war, and I don’t necessarily blame Dave and Victoria for getting their side of the story out there. I don’t know why in the world nickel and Brooklyn would want this in the news unless it’s one for publicity or two they knew it was going to look bad that Brooklyn didn’t come to the birthday party and so they’re trying to get out ahead of some negative PR.
Well, I think this kind of reveals that the Beckham kids were born in order to be business commodities like the Kar-Jenner grandchildren. David and Victoria are upset that Brooklyn won’t do that for them and wants to forge his own life.
I don’t see a history of them pimping out their kids — they have certainly bankrolled Brooklyn’s endeavors, but not to promote their own brand.
Well here is where I’m at with this: I believe that yes there maybe some friction within the family but the media has taken it upon themselves to make this a very toxic situation. Brooklyn and his parents need a sit down and get on the same page and make this media storm to stop. Stop letting the media control the narrative!!
Yes. As we’ve seen with other situations, once the media gets a hold of the situation it just spirals by publishing more and more articles whether or not there’s any truth to those articles at all. The best thing for all these parties would be to sit down and get out of the public eye for a little bit until the whole thing dies down.
I agree to a certain extent.
This article reads as though both parties gave their side of the story.
I am not sure whether the article was totally made up.
What they need to do is work this out as a family and stop trying to gain sympathy through stories in the media.
Both parties need to issue a statement that this is a family matter and will be resolved with no further comments to the media.
It then means that made-up stories will get nowhere.
The whole family is dysfunctional.
Brooklyn is weird or being so concerned about who is brother is dating, when he’s married. Of course his dad is upset if that’s the reason he didn’t attend.
Victoria and David need to realize it’s completely normal for an adult child to prioritize their partner. That should be the expectation.
I think the fact that the David and Victoria allowed this to be talked about in the press is terrible and makes me believe that they are toxic parents.
Yeah, whatever is going on between D & Victoria & Brooklyn, the fact that a 50 year old grown man (who had had hundreds of successes and events celebrating him, or where he was the main focus). is letting it be known that he’s hurt his adult son didn’t come to his birthday is just odd. Like, grow up dude! There will be other parties, it’s not the end of the world, just be gracious and enjoy the shindig.
And then whatever went on that led to the subtle and not so subtle trash talking of Nicola, that’s gone on for a while, and her and Brooklyn’s life together, more recently, does not reflect well on the Beckhams. Or the British media and their sources. The couple may be young and still figuring things out, but give them some space and grace to figure things out. They seem relatively benign, non-destructive. It does seem like there is some big drama being stoked, but aside from fueling gossip columns, not sure what the point, end game is. For any of them.
I’m sure there is fault everywhere and it’s more nuanced than it appears. I just don’t care for the playbook being run in the British media against yet another American woman who apparently is the devil because her husband decided to live with her in her country and carry on differently. Victoria and David should know better than to engage with that since they were put through hell in the tabloids for years – most of it self-inflicted, but nevertheless…