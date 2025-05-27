The new lie is ‘Duchess Meghan demanded a global Vogue cover from Anna Wintour’

Think back to everything that was happening around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2022. Meghan launched her wildly successful podcast, Archetypes. H&M went to The Hague for the Invictus Games and they were widely praised and they got tons of great press. QEII made a point of inviting them personally to her Jubilee festivities, and the Sussexes also visited her quietly before the Invictus Games. Harry’s memoir was originally scheduled to be released towards the end of 2022 (it ended up being delayed to January 2023). And their Netflix docuseries came out in December 2022. In addition to all of that, Meghan appeared at One Young World summit in Manchester, and H&M intended to turn the trip into a mini-tour with charity visits… and then QEII died in the middle of their trip.
My point with this stroll down memory lane is that Harry & Meghan were booked and busy. Meghan was heavily promoting her podcast in the summer of 2022, and she even gave some magazine cover interviews to The Cut and Variety. In the past week, the British media has become obsessed with the idea that Meghan threw an enormous tantrum about wanting to appear on the cover of British Vogue that summer. At first, the story was that Meghan approached Edward Enninful (then the editor-in-chief of British Vogue) about a possible cover or feature, and he turned her down for a cover, so she turned him down for a feature, which made Conde Nast mad, because they really wanted her to do something? Then the story morphed into something about Meghan “threw her toys out of the pram” by demanding a cover, all to promote her appearance at One Young World. Now Page Six has added to the absurd story by claiming that Meghan hopped on a Zoom call with Anna Wintour in her bid to get the cover!
The alleged rift between Megan Markle and former British Vogue editor Edward Enninful goes deeper than him reportedly being unable to accommodate her for a cover in 2022, we hear. The former royal gave the fashion maven an impossible list of demands, and even tried to also appeal to US Vogue’s Anna Wintour, a source tells Page Six.
The Daily Mail reported this week that Markle and Enniful had plans for a UK Vogue September 2022 issue that would include Markle’s keynote appearance at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, and “involved extensive features across the magazine and its digital editions.”
The outlet reported that Markle wanted the cover, but Enniful already had a star, Linda Evangelista, booked — causing Markle to pull the plug and causing a falling out between the former friends. But we hear scheduling wasn’t the only reason the cover never materialized. A source tells us Markle wanted a “global cover,” appearing on the covers of UK and US Vogue simultaneously, along with a list of demands.
“Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue,” says a source. We hear there was no way any editor would agree. “Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé,” says the source.
We hear Markle even set up a personal Zoom call with Wintour in order to try and pitch her on the idea. “Anna wasn’t interested,” says the source, adding the mag already had its own cover star, Serena Williams. While Markle was not in the running, the source tells us: “Meghan asked for a Zoom with her to reconsider, and Anna did it to be polite.”
Adele is the only celebrity to appear on both US and UK covers simultaneously for the November 2021 issues.
However, another source insisted that Markle never sought a cover from Vogue, and that the mag had actually approached her multiple times after her wedding to Prince Harry. Enninful had previously asked Markle to be on the cover of British Vogue’s 2019 “Forces for Change” issue, but she chose to guest edit instead, the source said.
As I said last week, this lie-filled melodrama reads like a typical royal operation ahead of some big announcement for one of the left-behinds. It’s very much like the dumb “Meghan wants a Dior contract” debacle, which we soon learned was all about Camilla wearing a Dior tent and looking half in the bag. This storyline of “Meghan DEMANDED the global cover and she wanted full editorial control” is mind-numbingly stupid. Meghan wanted a global Vogue cover for… her speech in Manchester? For her podcast? No. This whole thing is about a story which will come out shortly. They’re going to put Camilla’s horse glamour or Kate’s buttons on the cover and then all of the royalists will be screaming “MEGHAN MUST BE FURIOUS!”
So they have to throw in and make it seem like Meghan was trying to steal a cover from Serena now. Enninful won’t dispute them, maybe Wintour will.
Hope she starts suing them for absolute falsehoods.
Throwing Serena into this whole mess of a story is something else. Unhinged.
I don’t think it was Meghan demanding a cover, I think it was Huesa.
Anna shut down Kate’s request. This is all projection.
I cant decide. I either think this is projection bc Kate wanted the global cover and the big splashy story about her charity work (what work?) and was turned down* or if this is bc Kate has a cover coming up so this is meant to be a general eff you to Meghan – in a “haha Kate can be on the cover and you can’t.”
*no way would Kate be featured prominently in any major magazine without also insisting on being on the cover. So I think that part of what they’re accusing Meghan of, Kate did (insisted on being on the cover.)
I just cant decide if she was shot down a few years ago, or if she has a cover coming up and this is all a preemptive anti meghan smear campaign bc kate cant do anything without it being about meghan.
I will be fascinated if Kate does have a Vogue cover coming up. Bc then, will it be for the Uk, the US, or will she get the apparently “covetable global cover”, lol. Will she do an interview? Who will be the photographer? How will it be photoshopped? If she does have a cover, then it really shouldn’t be about Meghan. Let it be just about her. But the problem is of course they can’t. Not the BM and not Kate’s own pr.
I think you are right Becks1. William & Kate are doing a lot of future king & Queen pr & that time100 recognition for philanthropy & report about Kate helping to get parental leave at Deloitte etc was clearly to pad out their resumes. Maybe KP are negotiating Vogue covers forKate to discuss the her charity work. I can see them demanding global covers & approval (after photo shop gate they’ve been more controlling of what’s released to the press) .
And the press are inserting Meghan here for future snub articles
But recently, after all these years, Anna has excepted one of those British empire honours (pinned by Charles of Willy, can’t remember exactly which one of them), so she might be inclined to put Kitty or Camsy on the (upcoming September) UK cover.
That’s a well known petty/jealous strategy in the Windsor playbook – If they want something that H or M got, they befriend/appoint/give an honorary order to H&M’s friends/contacts/acquaintances – hence why they give Netflix’s uncle Ted an honour, and Willy appointed World Central Kitchen’s José as an advisor to his Earthah*t prize board, to name two examples.
This why I think Kate might have a cover coming up, but I would be surprised if it was the September cover. anna will know exactly how many copies of Kate’s British Vogue sold (and how many sold compared to Meghan’s.) If Kate is on a cover its not going to be with total control or approval. (so maybe it was rejected? Maybe this is an example of just substitute Kate for meghan – Kate was offered a feature in Vogue, she said no unless it was a global cover etc etc and was eventually turned down.)
I guess we’ll find out eventually.
Bingo!
They really hate Meghan. Never seen anything so unhinged in my life.
Derangers and bots are out and about. And the RF cooperates apparently
At this point in the Meghan smear era, all the gutter rats have is their made up smears. The Sussexes are in the wind building their empire networking with champions in their industry. So out come the smears for the clickbait culture, pretty pathetic. Those who can do, (the Sussexes), those who cannot, smear, (the gutter rats). If either Kate or Camilla grace the cover, it will not sell well because many are not interested in those two. That 2020- playbook is now so obviously over done. The Sussexes stay on these folks mind. Vogue may represent a lot in the culture, but I would choose Life Magazine every time over Vogue
Sooo the supposed story is that Meghan had a zoom call with Anna Wintour in which she tried to get her friend Serena Williams kicked off the cover in favor of herself? Bullshit. Absolute bs. Like if they’re gonna make up shit, at least make it somewhat believable. But this is at they’ve completely jumped the shark levels and lost the damn plot. What utter clowns.
Exactly, bullshit. Meghan and Serena share the same agent for crying out loud. Anna would do anything to have Meghan on the cover, let’s be real. The supposed beef with Enninful didn’t create the desired negative impact so the are rewriting the whole thing with Anna.
I totally agree with Kaiser, this is a fake build up to an eventual chance to say Meg was snubbed again.
So I think that they lie sometimes because they’re trying to provoke a response and they bring in certain people because they feel like they have a better chance of getting an on the record response if they add them.
However, I also feel like they try to create wedges between the actual friends that they have, because all those people that live in the UK who will talk to the tabloid press have been cut off and so all they can provide is the 15th version of a story from 2019 and nothing new.
Also…..this was all over an appearance at OYW and Archetypes? I somehow really doubt that. Meghan had the Cut cover lined up she had the variety interview, and she had an appearance booked with Jimmy Fallon. While sure, Vogue would have been huge – i don’t think she was going that route at that point in time.
Also, while the article mentions it, I think its worth repeating – SHE WAS OFFERED THE COVER OF BRITISH VOGUE AND TURNED IT DOWN.
The be lazy, they be wrong.
Beyoncé CHOSE the photographer for her Vogue cover, which is how you got the first cover by a Black photographer in the magazine’s history.
Anna Wintour needs to have Meghan Sussex over to eat pie.
The truth is in the final paragraph which they included as the final paragraph for a reason.
They hope their readers don’t reach that far.
The gutter press do it all the time, a lie in the headline contradicted further down the article, to avoid being sued, most just read the headline and comment.
Perpetuating the myth Meghan will do anything for relevance for the “Megain” crowd.
I’m starting to think they believe Meghan has shot for Vogue because what is this obsession?
Anna is having fun with this, there is a cartoon drawing in her office showing a blue and red phone, and it says if Meghan calls, put her right through on the blue phone.
Anna sat next to Meghan at a few of Serena’s matches
Let say, Meghan approached Vogue with a project and they turned down… they must regret it very much today. However, IMO, the chances of this story been true and nil as Meghan is gold for any publication and have proven specially to Vogue how good she is for them.
Why is page 6 quoting the Fail, they must know that the Wail has the worst reputation in Britain for telling pork pies.
Page Six is Rupert Murdoch. He’s a royalist through and through.
The Duchess of Sussex is a global superstar. Vogue would kill to have her on the cover. Look how quickly the UK Vogue sold out WITHOUT Meghan on the cover. Lol at Deep Six acting like HRH is some wannabe looking for publicity. Gtfoh with that nonsense.
It would be great if Edward Enninful or Anna Wintour publicly rubbished this nonsense. Something like what Gwyneth did, because although Gwyneth doesn’t seem to be besties (yet?) with Meghan, she knows media lies involving herself aren’t a good look. It would be doubly hilarious if this came out before the predicted Camilla or Khate cover. Is KP counting on British Vogue being afraid to out these lies?
This story is 100% made up & is denied at end of article but the tabloids never let the truth get in way of a Meghan is a diva storyline.
During the timeline mentioned meghan was promoting Archetypes & already had covers booked with the cut & variety. If Vogue was to do anything with Meghan at that time they would have wanted an exclusive on archetypes. Vogue wouldn’t do a Meghan feature just on one charity summit etc & Meghan wouldn’t expect this. Meghan’s done a lot of magazines before and knows how it works. This story is actually insulting it’s so dumb.
This does feel like building the background for a “ha ha Meghan was snubbed” type of story because another royal is about to feature in vogue or something 🥱
“Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue,” says a source. We hear there was no way any editor would agree. “Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé,” says the source.”
This is proof that this story is made up because Beyonce got total control of her cover and interview when she was on the cover of Vogue in 2018. Meghan was asked to be on the British Vogue in 2019 and turned it down and asked if she could guest edit the magazine instead.
The idea that Meghan personally called Anna Wintour is ridiculous. Anyone who has seen The September Issue documentary or First Monday in May knows that no one demands Anna Wintour do anything. And the idea that Meghan would try to push Serena Williams or even Linda Evangelista off a cover is ridiculous.
Meghan is a global superstar who interests people. The rota know this which is why they write 50 articles a day about her. Yet while they profit off her fame and the interest in her they obsessively insist that Meghan is some irrelevant no name person who for some reason would need to fight for a vogue cover. This story line is especially stupid when you consider that Meghan already turned down the British vogue cover and instead chose to guest edit it and that edition went on to be the highest selling British vogue magazine in its HISTORY. Her selling power hasn’t waned so what magazine editor wouldn’t love to work with her?
I agree with Kaiser this is all so deeply stupid that it has to be royal family operation. The extreme level of stupidity leads me to assume KP.
This article reeks of flop sweat and desperation. They’re just throwing anything out there. Seriously, where in Meghan’s schedule was this supposed to happen and she doesn’t operate that way. Reminds me of Tina Brown screeching she wants to see Meghan screaming at staffers for projects. Not her reality. Go play somewhere else clowns.
I have nothing to say about this made-up nonsense — I’m just so weary of the lies spread about Meghan — but did want to say that I loved that cover of The Cut. Meghan and her freckles are so beautiful.
This reads like deranger fiction where they lie that Meghan demanded something/went somewhere she wasn’t invited to and was shut down/asked to leave. It’s their way of saying who does she think she is and trying to “put her in her place”.
The Windsors want those mag covers badly, to continue to compete with H&M, so the KP and BP staff are lobbing the editors all the time. These stories, to discredit Meghan in particular, are coming from their Comms teams, no doubt about that.
Regarding Vogue – recently, after excepting Biden’s Presidential MoF, after all these years, Anna also excepted one of those British empire honours (pinned by Charles of Willy, can’t remember exactly which one of them), so she might be inclined to put Kitty or Camsy on the (upcoming September) UK cover.
That’s a well known petty/jealous strategy in the Windsor playbook. If they want something that H or M got, they befriend/appoint/give an honorary order to H&M’s friends/contacts/acquaintances – hence why they give Netflix’s uncle Ted an honour, and Willy appointed World Central Kitchen’s José as an advisor to his EarthSh*t prize board, to name two examples.
This just seems silly to me. Frankly, I’m not a Vogue person, so I don’t pay attention. It tends to be pricey and since back in the day I didn’t have funds for something like that, I never paid attention.
If the magazine is still in business, obviously people are buying it. Seriously, how many people with little discretionary income is buying this magazine? (Okay, I admit that if Meghan was on the cover, there would be a good number. But any of the royals?)
So now I’m convinced Kate got the cover and this to be used to rub it in Meghan’s face “ Meghan wanted it, Kate got it”
It’s going to be Kate with the headline “NATURE IS OUR FRIEND !”
Anna Wintour was polite?