Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Shanghai to deliver a keynote speech

King Charles and his wife departed the UK on Monday, and arrived in Canada hours later, in time for a couple of events in Ottawa ahead of Charles’s speech at the opening of Canada’s Parliament later today. When this trip was announced, the British media previewed their upcoming storyline: that Charles would be in North America for the first time in years, and maybe he would ask Prince Harry to meet him somewhere. The actual story which royalists were itching to write was “Charles snubs Harry in North America!” Well, funny update. Prince Harry quietly flew to Shanghai over the three-day Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, he appeared at Trip.com Group’s Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference. He gave the keynote speech at the conference, and he was there representing Travalyst (which he founded).
Today, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and founder of Travalyst, called on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) travel industry to strengthen its commitment to sustainable tourism and collective climate goals. Speaking in Shanghai at Trip.com Group’s Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference, the Duke delivered the keynote address to industry leaders from across the region.
Acknowledging the challenges facing the sector, the Duke emphasized the need for continued collaboration and innovation to help meet vital climate and conservation targets by 2030. He also highlighted the Asia-Pacific region’s growing influence and its unique ability to shape the future of travel through sustainable practices.
With APAC poised to reclaim its position as the world’s top regional travel market—estimated at USD 490 billion—there is a clear opportunity to guide both travelers and the industry toward lower-impact, more inclusive approaches. The Duke noted that demand for sustainable options is already growing, citing recent research by Trip.com Group showing APAC travelers are more likely than their global peers to seek out responsible travel experiences.
As founder of Travalyst—a non-profit coalition focused on driving sustainability across the travel sector—the Duke reaffirmed his commitment to working with partners across the region to deliver systemic, lasting change for people and planet.
You can read Harry’s speech at Sussex.com as well. What everyone enjoys most about this is that once again, Harry is in his Incognito Era. He can and does move around internationally with no leaks, no “insiders” spilling their guts to the Daily Mail, no “friends of both brothers” telling the Telegraph that this trip proves that Harry is a global statesman. This trip also caused some last minute rewrites on all of those “Charles snubs Harry” articles, right? Harry wasn’t even in North America at the same time as his father. Oh well. That’s what Charles gets for being a dogsh-t father.
The global 🌏 Prince.
Prince Harry says “good morning” in Chinese to cheers at the https://t.co/orBKU3pIds Envision 2025 Global Conference in Shanghai 🇨🇳
“Zǎoshang hǎo” #PrinceHarry #Travalyst pic.twitter.com/J6WEQx8x4O
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) May 27, 2025
Prince Harry receiving a rousing welcome in Shanghai!🥳 pic.twitter.com/bPw1rT0yXd
— Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) May 26, 2025
Peggs must be upset time for another cover story
Uh oh Harry puts a monkey wrench on those Chuckles snubs Harry articles that were sure to be spun. It was very clear from the beginning that Chuckles was to be in Canada for one day only so you knew that a visit to Harry was not going to happen so any stories of him visiting or not visiting were going to be made up fairytales but Harry not even being in North America at that time is just pure gold.
If Chucky ever bothered to call his sons, he might know when it would be convenient to meet… and naturally so would the tabloids running out of the London sewer system. Because courtiers at the palaces have chronic cases of verbal diarrhea.
He doesn’t do this, because he dgaf.
Those gutter rats seem to feel if they do not see you out and about you are not doing anything. Of course this only applies to the Sussexes. I will always refer to them as gutter rats because of what they tried to do to Meghan. They went right to the gutter to try to drag her and to try to destroy her reputation. Happy to see the Sussexes booked and busy while raising their family. Harry travels to support causes he believes in and we see it through the amount of traveling he does internationally and at home.
For all the times Charles made sure to be out of town when PH was in the UK, I love this.
Rats: Chuck is disappointed that Harry wasn’t available when he took a side tour to California.
Damn! Harry looks healthy, a suit that fits, he looks great, Meghan did say he was a Fox.
I’m sure things were tossed at unsuspecting walls at KP when they figured out what PH was up to where.(figuratively, as we don’t know for sure where the principals actually reside).
Or, as a Squaddie said, time for another Emotional Support Poll™️.
Yup, definitely time for those polls! 😂
Harry steals thunder from Chuck! Chuck will never forgive his son!
😂😅🤣
I want the Sussexes to appear often now especially when these royal visits are announced. Let it be made absolutely clear that the left behinds are in the shadow of the Sussexes.
Oh the,outrage from the daily fail
This is exactly what the media will say. Anything within a few days the BM will say Harry and Meghan are overshadowing one of the Royals. What’s funny is they don’t realize they make the Royals look insignificant if a speech or a dinner date leads the headlines but not a state visit by the King.
And I think ole Chuckie and his side-chick cow are super mad every time the rats say him and his horseface wife were overshadowed by the Sussex, LOL.
Also I’m sure this conference has been scheduled for months so it would be pretty obvious they were just a bunch of complainers if they did that.
Love the incognito moves. And the fact that Harry wasn’t even on the same continent just as the rota were gearing up to write all their stories. Travalyst continues to do well.
Lol, Harry just doing his thing reminds me of “I Can Do Without You” from My Fair Lady:
Without your pulling it the tide comes in
Without your twirling it, the Earth can spin
Without your pushing them, the clouds roll by
If they can do without you, ducky, so can I
But I have a question about Travelyst. Has anyone here used it for making travel decisions? I’ve never met anyone outside of here who’s even heard of it.
Yes indeed!
I can hear him humming it now as he boards a plane for his next major engagement, smiling because there are no Rota Rats within 500 miles:
I shall not feel alone without you
I can stand on my own without you
So go back in your shell
I can do bloody well
Without you…!
Go, Good King Harry! 😎💛🌼🌿
@EURYDICE, @IDLESATCRANKY 🎯👏👏Bravo!
I love Harry being referred to as The Global🌍 Prince! That’s exactly what he is and we love him! While Willie wears fancy bathrobes for another silly medieval ceremony, Harry jets off to Shanghai, taking care of business. Go Harry!
He’s winning already. He’s the GLOBAL statesman and Willy is feeling the cold now being in his shadow.
Just like Chucky 😂
Good King Harry, indeed!
Not to minimise all the hard work that he puts in, but doing things like this, and doing them well, and making an impact are not *all that hard* when you actually care. Prince Harry and Meghan make it look easy because when there is genuine interest, it can be easy. Lots of hours of time invested, don’t get me wrong, and plenty of project management and soft diplomacy skills. But these muscles are easy to flex once you’ve honed them over the years.
It stands in STARK contrast to William and Kate, whose diplomatic muscles are so atrophied that they are practically liabilities at this point and everyone knows it.
You really nailed it, William and Kate ARE liabilities. How did they manage to fail so spectacularly, in the case of William? It’s hard to imagine him being worse at his job, and they’ve had his entire life.
“And Harry owes it all to his new, royal-style infrastructure at the Montecito palace!” 😹
lol. Again, I guess all the informants of UK media, supposed to be close to Prince Harry, didn’t know sh*t. I love that Harry doesn’t have any restrictions of royal life anymore. He can support his foundations without checking out with someone else’s royal diary. Travalyst is so big now, I can’t believe he founded it while dealing with all the BRF sh*t. Truly the global Prince. 🫠🫠
I love this. All those write-ups about Charles snubbing Harry will have to be scrapped. Travalyst is doing good work.
Prince Harry can command a stage and his voice is incredible. Poor king to be william. He needs those ridiculous robes and the lies of the bm to get a fraction of the attention Harry gets in a simple suit.
Wasn’t expecting this. He’s really been building Travalyst and expanding his partnerships. The Sussexes are always working on something. This is the difference in their current lives now. They are no longer public people so they plan projects and events, go places, and we know about it after the fact. Harry seems to be pivoting towards more business oriented projects that combine his philanthropic goals with commercial enterprise. There were some stories calling him a stay at home husband or some angle with Charles’ Canada trip, while Harry is in China networking and building his business.
So sources know his personal thoughts and feelings but not his business travels. People will see this, no one knew he was going, and still believe that the same press knows what he thinks about at night. They will write that Harry snubbed his father by making this event happen at the same time.
This seems like the type of thing planned well in advance. If Chuck would speak with his son he might have had a heads up, but that’s on Chuck. You can’t not stop speaking to your son then cry he didn’t tell you his plans.
Oh well, I shall miss seeing the British press insist that Ottawa is but a short drive from Montecito, practically next door, really, when you come to think about it.
Yeah, when it’s what, three time zones away? 😏
Harry is so good at this. Greeting the audience in Chinese and competently delivering a speech for a cause he believes in, in his capacity as head of a respected not-for-profit in the industry. No reporting that your father had to make you go to the Pope’s funeral. No reading two sentences from a piece of paper. Also love that this happens to be William’s professed causes too (climate change, sustainability), haha. Pillows must be hitting the walls in Windsor or wherever they’re on vacation this school break.
But, but, but … I thought Harry was merely the spare to Meghan?
So KCIII goes on a royal visit to Canada.
Harry goes on a business trip to Shanghai.
British media goes, hey, look over here! Harry is doing something in Shanghai!
Who’s in effect creating the overshadowing? Hmmm.
If rats 🐀 would stop obsessing over everything that Harry and Meghan does, and simply leave them alone to live their lives. Don’t start nothing, won’t be nothing!!