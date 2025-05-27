Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Shanghai to deliver a keynote speech

King Charles and his wife departed the UK on Monday, and arrived in Canada hours later, in time for a couple of events in Ottawa ahead of Charles’s speech at the opening of Canada’s Parliament later today. When this trip was announced, the British media previewed their upcoming storyline: that Charles would be in North America for the first time in years, and maybe he would ask Prince Harry to meet him somewhere. The actual story which royalists were itching to write was “Charles snubs Harry in North America!” Well, funny update. Prince Harry quietly flew to Shanghai over the three-day Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, he appeared at Trip.com Group’s Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference. He gave the keynote speech at the conference, and he was there representing Travalyst (which he founded).

Today, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and founder of Travalyst, called on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) travel industry to strengthen its commitment to sustainable tourism and collective climate goals. Speaking in Shanghai at Trip.com Group’s Envision 2025 Global Partner Conference, the Duke delivered the keynote address to industry leaders from across the region. Acknowledging the challenges facing the sector, the Duke emphasized the need for continued collaboration and innovation to help meet vital climate and conservation targets by 2030. He also highlighted the Asia-Pacific region’s growing influence and its unique ability to shape the future of travel through sustainable practices. With APAC poised to reclaim its position as the world’s top regional travel market—estimated at USD 490 billion—there is a clear opportunity to guide both travelers and the industry toward lower-impact, more inclusive approaches. The Duke noted that demand for sustainable options is already growing, citing recent research by Trip.com Group showing APAC travelers are more likely than their global peers to seek out responsible travel experiences. As founder of Travalyst—a non-profit coalition focused on driving sustainability across the travel sector—the Duke reaffirmed his commitment to working with partners across the region to deliver systemic, lasting change for people and planet.

[From Sussex.com]

You can read Harry’s speech at Sussex.com as well. What everyone enjoys most about this is that once again, Harry is in his Incognito Era. He can and does move around internationally with no leaks, no “insiders” spilling their guts to the Daily Mail, no “friends of both brothers” telling the Telegraph that this trip proves that Harry is a global statesman. This trip also caused some last minute rewrites on all of those “Charles snubs Harry” articles, right? Harry wasn’t even in North America at the same time as his father. Oh well. That’s what Charles gets for being a dogsh-t father.

The global 🌏 Prince. Prince Harry says “good morning” in Chinese to cheers at the https://t.co/orBKU3pIds Envision 2025 Global Conference in Shanghai 🇨🇳 “Zǎoshang hǎo” #PrinceHarry #Travalyst pic.twitter.com/J6WEQx8x4O — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) May 27, 2025

Prince Harry receiving a rousing welcome in Shanghai!🥳 pic.twitter.com/bPw1rT0yXd — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) May 26, 2025