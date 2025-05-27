Patti LuPone on her beef with Broadway legend Audra McDonald: ‘She’s not a friend’

Patti LuPone is 76 years old, a Broadway legend and kind of terrible. I mean, I love her and I think she can do whatever she wants and say whatever she wants, but she LOVES to beef with people. She’s a grand dame, a diva, a difficult woman. You either accept it or you don’t, because Patti LuPone is not going to change. To be clear, I think she sounds like a hoot and I would love to hang out with her and listen to all of her terrific gossip. But I’ll acknowledge that LuPone rubs a lot of people the wrong way, and most people probably couldn’t handle her. Anyway, LuPone agreed to a New Yorker profile and this thing is going viral for all of the wrong reasons, including her beef with Audra McDonald of all people. Some insane highlights:
She has a gift with one-liners: Ask her about Madonna (“a movie killer”) or “Real Housewives” (“I really don’t want to know about those trashy lives”), and you’ll get a zinger worthy of Bette Davis—one of her heroines, along with Édith Piaf. (“I prefer the flawed to the perfect,” she told me.) Her bluntness has made her a kind of urban folk hero. On the Tony Awards red carpet in 2017, she declared that she would never perform for President Trump. Asked why, she responded, “Because I hate the motherf–ker, how’s that?” The clip went viral.
The New York theater district: “I’m so angry at whoever choked the stem right in the middle by making Times Square a pedestrian mall,” she said. When she was starring in “Company,”LuPone would carry a bullhorn and yell at pedestrians from her car window. “It’s impossible for us to get to work,” she told me. “And I said that years ago. So I start work angry. I can’t get to my theatre, because of the traffic pattern, because of the arrogance of the people in the streets. It’s a road. Get out of the street.”
She’s angry at the rest of America: She told me, more than once, that the Trumpified Kennedy Center “should get blown up.” In the S.U.V., apropos the current Administration, she pronounced, “Leave. New York. Alone. Make it its own country. I mean, is there any other city in America that’s as diverse, as in-your-face? It’s a live-or-die city, it really is. Stick it out or leave.”
Her years-long relationship with Kevin Kline, which began at Julliard: “I took an instant dislike to him,” LuPone recalled. “He looked like Pinocchio to me. He had skinny legs, and he was tall, and I didn’t really see the handsomeness.” That changed one day in art-appreciation class, when they sat together in the back and started “feeling each other up,” LuPone said. Their turbulent on-and-off relationship lasted seven years. “He was a Lothario,” she recalled. “It was a painful relationship. I was his girlfriend when he wanted me to be his girlfriend, but, if there was somebody else, he would break up with me and go out with that person. And I, for some reason, stuck it out—until I couldn’t stick it out anymore.” Kline remembered the relationship as “fraught.” “We fought all the time,” he told me. “In the company, we were known as the Strindbergs.”
Working on The Roomate on Broadway last yar: “The Roommate” shared a wall with a neighboring show, “Hell’s Kitchen,” the Alicia Keys musical, and sound would bleed through. At her stage manager’s suggestion, LuPone called Robert Wankel, the head of the Shubert Organization, and asked him if he could fix the noise problem. Once it was taken care of, she sent thank-you flowers to the musical’s crew. She was surprised, then, when Kecia Lewis, an actress in “Hell’s Kitchen,” posted a video on Instagram, speaking as one “veteran” to another, and called LuPone’s actions “bullying,” “racially microaggressive,” and “rooted in privilege,” because she had labelled “a Black show loud.”
LuPone’s response to Kecia Lewis: “Oh, my God,” LuPone said, balking, when I brought up the incident. “Here’s the problem. She calls herself a veteran? Let’s find out how many Broadway shows Kecia Lewis has done, because she doesn’t know what the f–k she’s talking about.” She Googled. “She’s done seven. I’ve done thirty-one. Don’t call yourself a vet, bitch.” (The correct numbers are actually ten and twenty-eight, but who’s counting?) She explained, of the noise problem, “This is not unusual on Broadway. This happens all the time when walls are shared.”
On Audra McDonald: I mentioned that Audra McDonald—the Tony-decorated Broadway star—had given the video supportive emojis. “Exactly,” LuPone said. “And I thought, You should know better. That’s typical of Audra. She’s not a friend”—hard “D.” The two singers had some long-ago rift, LuPone said, but she didn’t want to elaborate. When I asked what she had thought of McDonald’s current production of “Gypsy,” she stared at me, in silence, for fifteen seconds. Then she turned to the window and sighed, “What a beautiful day.”
Audra McDonald seems like one of the loveliest people in the world, and the fact that Patti has beef with her speaks to the kind of person Patti LuPone is, not Audra. Now, do I also think Patti was possibly treated unfairly in the Hell’s Kitchen situation? Perhaps. Anyway, LuPone isn’t going to change and she isn’t going to stop beefing with everyone and everything. It is what it is!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Patti’s response about Trump to this day remains one of my favorites. But I also love me some Audra. I think season 3 of Gilded Age is coming soon, woo hoo.
Don’t be jealous. Eck.
A vwey intriguing woman. Can’t get bored being around her type. They dont know how to lie, even politely.
Thanks to this article, I’ve now had the glorious experience of watching Patti speak truth to power on a red carpet.
Fabulous.
She also still hates Glen Close because ALW chose her Petty for the Sunset Boulevard Broadway show. For all of her talent she’s a hater l.
All this shit talking Audra and Kecia and not a word to Clooney when he was practically fallating DT in their one on one Variety interview.
I don’t care if she’s a great talent and legend—this was shitty as hell and I hope she does get blowback from it. Gross. Just gross.
Amen.
They made this interview on Twitter seem way worse than these excerpts. She’s almost trying too hard to be this campy bitchy stereotype. She’s amusing and probably scary in real life, but gotta get those sound bites.
It’s all nice and dandy when good ole’ Patti is punching up or at the very least not down but she’s belittling a Black performer’s career and calling her a bitch. That’s what got a lot of people riled up and where many are drawing the line. Lots and lots of support from (Black) Broadway on social media for Kecia and Audra, because this struck a nerve.
To say that Kecia Lewis isn’t a veteran is ridiculous. Please look her up if you don’t know how long she’s been a performer. No, she doesn’t have Patti Lupone’s Broadway credits but then how many people have? And specifically, how many Black actors have been given the chances Patti’s has had over the decades?
Patti is gonna Patti but this was unkind, petty and insecure in a way that should be below her. She comes off as bitter and lonely in this interview and like the person she was accused of being when that Hell’s Kitchen noise complaint happened last fall.
That’s exactly it. She’s punching down on people like Kecia Lewis.
She has a long history of beefs and being difficult to work with. “Life Goes On” was one of my favorite shows way back when. She played the mom with husband name I don’t recall but came across on the screen as a nice guy. After the show ended, she had nothing but horrible names for him.
That TV show was my first introduction to her, and because the mom character she played was so likable and nurturing and understanding, I was shocked to find out later in life how strident the actress herself can be!
Kecia Lewis was in the original Broadway run of Dreamgirls. Yes, she is a Broadway veteran, Patti.
As a former New Yorker, Patti’s annoyance at tourists being in her way when she’s trying to get to work and dealing with noise from shared walls is understandable to me, but she handled her reaction to the Hell’s Kitchen show horribly in this interview.
LuPone strikes me as deeply self-centred and completely unself-aware in equal measure. But thats not really a criticism….just an observation. Because its not uncharacteristic of really talented, smart people to be self-centred and also come across as unself-aware.
Those of us who are not very talented but get great satisfaction from the performing arts and are in awe of artists and artistes, often come to realize that artistes who are really talented and dedicated to and excellent at their craft (as I assume LuPone is and I know Audra is) are different from the rest of us; thats a given. And we love and admire and are in awe of them for that.
But there are those among them who are so consumed by their art, they become navel-gazers and selfishly inner-focused to the point where they come across as having less and less in common with the rest of humanity. For me, thats Lupone.
And then there are artistes like Audra McDonald. To me, she is the perfect representation of a true artiste, in the sense that, instead of isolating her, her art makes her stronger in her humanity and her capacity for empathy for others.
I prefer Audra.
Letting art consume you eventually wrecks the art as well. Isolation is fatal for creatives. And a lot less people want to work with you, which closes off opportunities. Talent does not make up treating people like crap—and this is one excuse that’s been needing to die. An artist who stays human is way more admirable than one who doesn’t. And it will be interesting to see how SM affects artists’ future reputations because word gets out way faster than it ever did. “The good is oft interred with their bones…”
Now this is who I wish would do a Vegas residency.
Patti is an old school Grand Dame of the theatre. She’s meant to give you clever one liners that drip poison and other witticisms. It is what it is (shrugs) and as Patti has said herself “people either love me or hate me” so she expects this intensity as well.
So, I guess we won’t be seeing Patti in Gilded Age anytime soon.
Now, can we get Glenn Close and Joanna Gleason to weigh in on this?
What’s that saying? The longer you complain the longer God makes you live? Patti will be around for a very long time lol.
I have always loved both Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald. Now I’m side-eying LuPone in a big way. I mean, who doesn’t love Audra? This is taking being difficult to a whole new level, especially given Broadway’s racial history which bizarrely Patti seems totally ignorant about. Or maybe she just doesn’t care. Either way, I’m Team Audra.
I agree with everything you just wrote. This isn’t a good look for Patti at all.
Whether or not one wants to believe that some implicit racial bias influenced Lupone’s noise complaint, in this interview she revealed herself to be exactly the kind of person Kecia Lewis suggested she was. She belittled the longtime Broadway career of a Black theater actress, totally ignoring that most Black actresses are systematically cut off from the opportunity to attain Lupone’s number of credits, and revealed herself
to be a petty hater of a Black Broadway LEGEND. I’m going to give Ms. Lewis and Ms. McDonald some credit… especially since Audra has worked with Lupone and known her for decades. Surely they know a thing or two about Lupone that influenced their decision to speak out/distance themselves from her.
I will never be able to track down the article I read when Audra was pregnant with her first–about 25 years ago? Anyhow, at the time she praised Patti lavishly for giving her hints about being a performer with a baby. She gave specific examples of good tips from Patti, who had had her own child about a decade before. I don’t recall the details but the actresses sounded very friendly. Maybe Audra did not appreciate Patti’s candid admission that a baby is like a sack of potatoes you must carry as if it’s your most precious possession.
Hmm, sounds like Patti’s ego got in the way. As well, she seems like she hates what she sees as competition, and that often sinks media friendships.
As many of you have pointed out she acts like she is the superior being for having more Broadway credits (as though this gives her the right to shit on another performer) without acknowledging the reality that, as a White actress, far more doors have been open for her historically and even today. But I think 10 Broadway shows qualifies someone as a vet and Kecia Lewis also has a Tony. She’s not just some nobody in those circles (please note she would have the right to speak up if she were brand new to it). Patti is also almost 20 years older than Kecia, so, at this rate, Kecia is closing in on her in terms of the number of credits she has.
But since Lupone wants to compare herself to other Broadway performers perhaps it’s a good time to bring up that Audra McDonald is the most decorated Broadway actress today, a feat which could not have been easy given the reality illustrated in the first point. And this is probably why Patti dislikes her. As much as I enjoy Patti and her pettiness when I am cranky and haven’t had my coffee yet, she is out of line and she comes off as incredibly tone deaf and problematic here. It must be exhausting to be a room with her and have her suck all the air out of it with her me me me-ness.
She lost me when she dropped out of Actors’ Equity and trashed our union. Girl, bye.
Wow. Actors can do that? I thought being a Equity/SAG member was non-negotiable.
While I think Patti is talented, she is the epitome of an unreliable narrator. She uses her bluntness as a feign for honesty and integrity. I stand with Kecia and Audra 100%.
#TeamAudra, without question.
Patti is petty as hell, and tone-deaf for sure.
But I did laugh at this: “When she was starring in ‘Company,’ LuPone would carry a bullhorn and yell at pedestrians from her car window.”
I’d love to do that someday for LOLs.
Also #TeamKecia.
This is the most random beef, what the hell ? If she’d at least elaborate but she just sounds petty there.
She is talented, yes, but she plays the same type of character over and over. She cannot (and will not) stretch herself. The bitterness oozes from her every pore with regard to Audra. Audra may very well get her 7th Tony soon. How many does Patti have? Exactly.
Patti at least has the balls to tell the truth about tRump when no one else is!
I was talking with a cab driver who had driven Patti Lupone from the theater to her hotel. She threw a fit and accused him of driving her around in circles to get a bigger fare. He said she was cursing and screaming. She is talented but seems like a piece of work.