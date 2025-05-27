Duchess Meghan revealed that Lili has a kid-sized beekeeper’s outfit

In With Love, Meghan, we learned that the Duchess of Sussex has beehives on her Montecito property. She and Daniel Martin made some candles with the wax, and Meghan also sold limited-edition honey as part of her first As Ever product drop. I don’t think the As Ever honey was solely from Meghan’s hives, I’m sure she was able to purchase honey from other sellers. But you never know. Anyway, over the Memorial Day weekend, Meghan posted this on her IG Stories:
Meghan and Lili 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DhKUHWX1hJ
— Myra (@SussexPrincess) May 25, 2025
That’s Princess Lili in a kid-sized beekeeper’s ensemble, complete with mask. I would have found that so cool when I was a kid – being included in beekeeping, looking at a beehive, seeing the bees up close. I really enjoy that Meghan consistently gives fans a glimpse of her home life, her kids and her estate on Instagram too – you can tell that her weekend Stories and cute photos are ruining what was left of the Salt Island’s sanity. They’re so mad.
Meanwhile, Meghan was also making news in recent days because a flight attendant’s TikTok went viral. Meghan was on a commercial American Airlines flight, and the flight attendants sent over a note telling her how much they love her, and she left them a handwritten note too. This is more representative of how Americans react to Meghan and Harry than a thousand bad-faith YouGov push polls.
Nina Vida flight attendant for #AmericanAirlines had the pleasure of meeting the #DuchessofSussex on her flight and even received a thank you note from her#MeghanSussex #flightattendant #RoyalNews pic.twitter.com/YjIvMhUAT3
— blakfoxx.bsky.social (@blakjaxx) May 23, 2025
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Meghan’s IG.
Too funny that the flight attendant calls her “the Queen”.
It is funny. And that’s how most Americans look at it. Duchess, princess, queen whatever, lol. We just know she’s a royal sweetheart, writing the AA girlies back on a napkin. I’d be framing it.
I love it! 😍
Meghan’s calligraphy will definitely cause gnashing compared to Willy’s scrawl and the barely legible Lazy’s.
This is what happens when you pamper idiots compared to accomplished people who know their worth.
Cute! I liked the bit at the end about her nails–doesn’t matter what a captain thinks, the queen likes them!
And Lili looks tots adorbs in her little beekeeper outfit.
Cue in 3 – 2 – 1 ..
Charlotte loves beekeeping and helps gather honey all the time
Louis wants to be a beekeeper when he grows up, He’s so fascinated by it all.
My loving soon-to-be-King husband adores my handmade honey and as often suggested I sell it but it’s too precious.
I thought that too! Pillows are being thrown at whatever cottage Lazy is in because she didn’t think of that first.
I just posted something similar down the thread. I think this will happen and very soon. And there will be another back to nature video with Keen beekeeping.
Spot on, lol!
Oh, you know it’s coming. Took a peek at WanK’s insta and on May 20th there’s a reel they posted on May 20th of a bee box and “Happy World Bee Day!” The comments on there about how Catherine is a beekeeper and how she’s been one since 2020.
Lili is so CUTE and it really is nice catching little glimpses into their lives. I’m glad that Meghan & Harry are the ones who control how to and what to share.
Lili was adorable in that beekeeping outfit especially with the Archie song playing in the background. It was such a cute way for Meghan to incorporate both her kids in that clip.
Between a signed napkin by Meghan going viral, Harry’s Travelyst success and Lili’s cute beekeeping video the left behind royals are going to need another emotional support poll to keep them off the ledge lol.
😂😅🤣 they need to go another holiday!
The rainbow boots. So cute. My nieces and nephews basically live in crocs and hunter boots.
Princess Lili’s steps in that Suit!!! I’ve watched it too many times to count. And The AA girls must have been delightful to Meghan.
When I fantasize about being mega-rich, the ability to do sort-of eccentric (by my current standards) wholesome stuff like this is the reason why. I’m an ex-shopaholic and I have no idea where to even start to look to get a pint sized beekeeping suit. Mad props to the Sussex family! I love this!
That mini beekeeping suit!! So adorable!
And the flight attendants’ interaction with Meghan says it all: Meghan moves in the world with kindness and treats everyone she meets with respect, no matter their position.
She’s not snapping at workers over pens and teddy bear set-ups. She’s leaving lovely notes of gratitude. And yet she’s treated as a monster by the British rota. It’s appalling.
It’s so interesting to me, from a cultural perspective, the effect that HRH Meghan’s return to social media, combined with WLM, is having.
What Meghan shares is intimate, revealing, including those who are interested in her life and the life of her family — on her terms, and completely guided by what she herself CHOOSES to share. And it’s purely lovely.
And here’s the thing. She’s a person just like anyone. I’m sure she has bad days, fights with her husband, times she needs to discipline her kids, times she’s just tired and doesn’t want to deal with anything. As we all do.
But she has no need to frantically spin or pay for bots and puff pieces, because what she shares so clearly comes from a beautiful, loved and loving heart.
You can’t fake this kind of happiness. It never rings true if you try. Just ask the Do-Nothing British “Royals.”
Exactly! The authenticity is what comes across. Meghan’s IG gives us little snapshots of her day and its wonderfully curated while also being warm. Her IG also shows how much her family is a part of the day to day of what she does.
I think that their beekeeper guy had mentioned in a recent interview that the entire Sussex family got beekeeper outfits, which means that Harry and Archie have outfits too.
I also think that this video was not very recent, as Lili is much taller than that now. She seems to be around 2 years old in the video.
The video of Lilli is adorable! And so is the flight attendant’s video because I definitely agree that the flight attendant’s reaction to Meghan is much more representative of most North Americans’ view of her: beautiful, polished, friendly/approachable and still undeniably regal.
Such a sweet video of Lili!! Her little bee suit is just precious. Mom teaching her early about the bees and how they help our food crops.
Lili is very cute. You can tell she looks up Meghan a lot and the flight attendant’s story was nice.
so much fun to be a kid beekeeper! Mine would have loved it! Great and practical way to teach respect and understanding of the natural world to kids
Lilibet waddling in her little bee suit is the cutest thing ever! Meghan rubbing her back reassuringly is so loving. So adorable! Also, Meghan flies commercial for all the private jet obsessives.
William could learn from this:
Meghan previously TOLD us Lili had a beekeeper’s.outfit; she then SHOWED us.
William has TOLD us he plans to fix UK homelessness; William should now SHOW us, I mean something real tangible movement forward…,by him.
Take a break from planting toxic spoilers in Harry’s work, imagining Harry’s engineered failures make you look like you are getting things done.
In my opinion, of course.
Excellent.
321, Charlotte gets a beekeeper outfit.
I hope the copying isn’t quite that…direct. Maybe Charlotte doing fencing, or wearing riding togs? Or Louis in one of Harry’s childhood military uniforms? Or George playing polo or cricket?
I loved this, thanks for posting about it. One of the things that I hated about the abuse and hate campaign against Meghan and the Sussexes was that we didn’t get to see Archie, then Lillie grow up. There was the little clip of Archie being read to about the duck, dinosaur, and then nothing but glimpses. Also, this is so genuine. They are such genuine people.