Duchess Meghan revealed that Lili has a kid-sized beekeeper’s outfit

In With Love, Meghan, we learned that the Duchess of Sussex has beehives on her Montecito property. She and Daniel Martin made some candles with the wax, and Meghan also sold limited-edition honey as part of her first As Ever product drop. I don’t think the As Ever honey was solely from Meghan’s hives, I’m sure she was able to purchase honey from other sellers. But you never know. Anyway, over the Memorial Day weekend, Meghan posted this on her IG Stories:

That’s Princess Lili in a kid-sized beekeeper’s ensemble, complete with mask. I would have found that so cool when I was a kid – being included in beekeeping, looking at a beehive, seeing the bees up close. I really enjoy that Meghan consistently gives fans a glimpse of her home life, her kids and her estate on Instagram too – you can tell that her weekend Stories and cute photos are ruining what was left of the Salt Island’s sanity. They’re so mad.

Meanwhile, Meghan was also making news in recent days because a flight attendant’s TikTok went viral. Meghan was on a commercial American Airlines flight, and the flight attendants sent over a note telling her how much they love her, and she left them a handwritten note too. This is more representative of how Americans react to Meghan and Harry than a thousand bad-faith YouGov push polls.

Nina Vida flight attendant for #AmericanAirlines had the pleasure of meeting the #DuchessofSussex on her flight and even received a thank you note from her#MeghanSussex #flightattendant #RoyalNews pic.twitter.com/YjIvMhUAT3 — blakfoxx.bsky.social (@blakjaxx) May 23, 2025